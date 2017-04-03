How Soon Will India Replace China For Apple?

In 2016, iPhone sales in India grew by 50%. However, the absolute numbers are probably less impressive.

The demographic structure of the Indian market is more preferable for Apple than that of the Chinese market.

In the context of the basic parameters of the smartphone market, India is where China was six years ago.

Looking ahead, we're seeing some very exciting developments in India. (Timothy Donald Cook)

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) entry into the Chinese market, followed by the record sales growth, was the key driver of doubling of the company's shares in the period from 2013 to 2015. However, when this market demonstrated signs of saturation, its price decreased.

Now, in order to continue the stable growth of capitalization, Apple needs a new market that would have potential comparable with that of the Chinese market. Today, the only similar market in the whole world is India. Apple has long been well aware of this and, therefore, has been taking steps to enter and secure a foothold in this market. This is evidenced by the fact that Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently visited India in order to discuss the opening of retail stores with the Prime Minister of the country.

Before sharing my thoughts on the potential for Apple's products in India, I would like to point out that by saying "Apple's products" I basically mean the iPhone. According to last quarter, the sales of smartphones accounted for 69% of the total Apple's revenue, and the dynamics suggest that the situation will not change in the near future.

Let's take a look at India in the context of the key parameters of the smartphone market.

According to the study conducted by Google and The Boston Consulting Group, from 2015 to 2020, the number of smartphone users in India will double, amounting to 520 million, or 39% of the country's projected population:

These indicators are exactly comparable with those of China back in the year 2014:

In other words, in the context of the quantitative amount of the smartphone market, India is where China was six years ago. The sales of Apple's products in China peaked in 2015. It means a similar boom in India can be expected only in 2021.

Let's compare the demographics of India and China.

According to current projections, in fifteen years, the population of India will overtake that of China, and it needs no comment:

Source: statisticstimes.com

In demographic terms, India is a young country. More than 50% of its population is under the age of 25:

Source: CIA

It is noteworthy that this age structure will not undergo substantial changes in the next twenty years.

The situation in China is different. More than 50% of China's population is in the age range of 25-45:

And in the next twenty years, this range will rise to 40-65 years.

The prospects of the demographic situation are directly related to Apple, as the main buyers of smartphones are mostly young people. For example, in China, the highest smartphone penetration is among the individuals in the age range of 18-24. I am sure the situation in India is similar.

We can make an interim conclusion: in terms of the age structure of the population, in the long term, India is even more preferable for Apple than China because there will probably be a larger number of potential smartphone buyers. But only in the long term.

The economic liberalization that started in India in 1991 involves the growth of the middle class - the main potential consumer of Apple products.

Back in 1991, the income structures of the population of India and China were similar - the average annual income of more than 90% of the population was less than $5,000. However, in 2015, the so-called middle class (with annual revenues between $10,000 to $45,000) in China amounted to 33.6%, compared to only 23.4% in India.

Source: livemint.com

China expands its economy toward the domestic consumption, which guarantees that its middle class will grow for many years to come. At the same time, India continues on the path of industrialization, and the country's domestic demand remains weak, at least judging by the sales of durable goods, as well as the growth rate of customer credit.

In my opinion, in the context of the formation of consumer demand necessary for Apple, India still has a long way to go, which is clearly not limited to the next few years.

Apple does not disclose the exact sales figures in India. All that we can analyze is the dynamics of the segment "Rest of Asia-Pacific", which includes India.

According to the results of 2016, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, stated the following:

Our iPhone sales in India were up over 50% in fiscal 2016 compared to the prior year...

Perhaps, the growth is impressive percentage-wise, but if you look at the dynamics of absolute changes in Apple's sales by region, it becomes apparent that the region "Rest of Asia-Pacific" still cannot be compared to the dynamics that China showed two years ago.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

In the long term, India may become an even bigger market for Apple than China. However, in the near future, the consumer demand and the current phase of development of the smartphone market in India indicate the low probability of Apple's double-digit revenue growth in this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.