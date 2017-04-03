Gamuda: Major Beneficiary Of The Upcoming Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects In Malaysia

Gamuda's operational excellence and track record is well-recognized in Malaysia, putting the firm in a strong position to benefit from the upcoming infrastructure projects.

Description

Listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange and also traded over the US OTC markets (OTC:GMUAF), Gamuda is one of the largest infrastructure developers in Malaysia. Furthermore, the firm has property development operations and also operates infrastructure concessions.

Infrastructure engineering and construction (62% of FY16 revenues and 25% of PBT): Under this division, Gamuda plans, manages and construct infrastructure development projects. The company has successfully delivered numerous landmark infrastructure projects in Malaysia and enjoys an excellent reputation in the sector.

Property Development (27% of revenues and 23% of PBT): Gamuda is amongst the leading developers in the country. In addition, the company has ventured overseas (Vietnam, Australia and Singapore) to diversify its portfolio. As per its FY16 annual report, the company has sold more than 29k properties in its integrated lifestyle townships.

Infrastructure Concession (11% of revenues and 53% of PBT): Gamuda owns 5 infrastructure concessions, primarily in the Selangor state. This includes water treatment and toll road assets.

Highlights

Experienced and well-recognized construction contractor in Malaysia…

With >40 years of infrastructure development experience, Gamuda's expertise and experience is well-recognized by both the public and private sector. In recognition of its quality, Gamuda's name is usually the first to crop up when it comes to high-profile government projects.

Over the years, Gamuda has been involved with the nation's high-profile infrastructure projects. Furthermore, Gamuda and its strategic partners have been appointed Project Delivery Partner ((PDP)) by the Malaysian government for various landmark projects. The primary responsibility of the PDP is to ensure the successful completion of the project within the predetermined target cost and date, allowing Gamuda's clients to be ensured of a smooth implementation of the project. We have included these projects in the list below.

We believe that Gamuda's extensive operational experience and strong network of strategic partners (e.g. sub-contractors, suppliers, public sector partners) allows the company to deliver a compelling value proposition to its clients by completing the awarded project within budget and on schedule. We also note that Gamuda has on occasions exceeded expectations by delivering the project ahead of the planned schedule whilst within the allocated budget.

...places Gamuda in a strong position to secure infrastructure contract wins

Gamuda's construction operation currently has an outstanding order book of MYR8.9B, which is sufficient to sustain the company's revenues for the next 3 years.

Gamuda's management has raised its 2017 construction order book target to from MYR3-4B to MYR10B, in view of Malaysian government's plans to expedite the implementation of the MYR55B East Coast Rail Link (ECRL). Considering Gamuda's proven track record, we view management's confidence favorably and believe that the company is in a strong position to secure new contracts.

In the next few years, there will be numerous large-scale infrastructure development projects in Malaysia.

With Gamuda's proven track record in delivering Malaysian public infrastructure projects, we believe that it is in a strong position to secure contract wins (e.g. project management or construction projects). Gamuda's current order book coupled with further project wins would provide revenue visibility for the next few years. Furthermore, news flow of contract wins could catalyze Gamuda's share price upwards.

Vast land bank providing revenue visibility for property development division

In the near term, the division has targeted MYR3B sales for FY17. We believe that this is achievable, as the firm has MYR1.9B of unbilled sales for FY17. Furthermore, we expect further sales in 2017 as Gamuda continues to price its properties reasonably and leverage on rebates and flexible payment schemes to attractive customers. In addition, the weak ringgit would increase the revenues from the sale of overseas properties (in MYR terms). The company has indicated actual sales is on track to meet targets and does not expect to revise it. In FY16, the division exceeded expectations, with total sales of MYR2.1B (versus its target of MYR1.3B).

In the longer term, Gamuda's vast land bank of approximately 15.4M sq.m (includes both local and overseas land bank) provides revenue visibility. Total Gross Development Value (GDV) is estimated to be MYR55B. The company plans to develop its current land bank over the next 20 years whilst keeping a lookout for new opportunities. The current land bank would sustain Gamuda's property development activities for the next few years, allowing the firm to have the luxury of being patient and avoid acquiring additional land at pricey valuations.

Stable income and cash flows from infrastructure concessions

Majority of Gamuda's road concessions are for major roads which are frequently used by vehicles in Malaysia.

We believe that the importance of these roads in the national road network was illustrated in 2015. In October 2015, toll rates for Damansara Puchong Highway were increased by >30%. Although traffic volumes decreased in the first few months post implementation, traffic volumes grew and surpassed the pre-toll hike, reflecting its importance in the nation's road networks.

With strategically located assets in Malaysia, we expect the infrastructure operations to provide a stable earnings/cash flows going forward.

In addition, Gamuda is currently in the process of divesting its water treatment business (a 40% stake in Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd) to the Selangor state government. The company has been in talks with the Selangor state and the Malaysian federal government since the water treatment business received a takeover from the state government in July 2009. A successful divestment could potentially result in a special dividend to Gamuda's shareholder, which could be beneficial to its share price.

Experienced management team with proven track record

Gamuda's senior management has extensive experience within the construction and infrastructure industry. Furthermore, key management team members have a deep understanding of the firm's operations and capabilities, having been with the company for >30 years.

YBhg Dato' Lin, Gamuda's Group Managing Director, joined the firm in 1978 as a senior project manager and was promoted to the Managing Director in 1981. He has >38 years of experience in civil engineering and construction. During YBhg Dato' Lin's tenure as Group Managing Director, Gamuda has grown into one of the top infrastructure developers in Malaysia currently.

YBhg Dato' Ir Ha Tiing Tai, Gamuda's Deputy Group Managing Director, has been the director of Gamuda since February 1990. During his tenure as a company director, Gamuda has successfully executed various landmark projects (e.g. Klang Valley MRT Line 1) and also emerged as the winning bidder of several others as well. Currently, YBhg Dato' Ir Ha is responsible for the smooth execution of the Klang Valley MRT project, directing, overseeing and managing the progress.

With the proven track record and a deep understanding of Gamuda's capabilities as well as the Malaysian market, we believe that Gamuda's key management team possesses the necessary credentials, network and execution ability to lead Gamuda in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, we expect them to continue their roles in the next few years, considering that both are only in the early 60s.

Key Risks

Failure to secure infrastructure development contract wins

As discussed above, Gamuda's management has increased its 2017 order book win target from MYR3B-MYR4B to MYR10B. We believe that any disappointments in securing contract wins or unforeseen cut back in government investment on rail-related infrastructure would likely have an adverse effect on its share price.

We believe that Gamuda likely be able to secure infrastructure contracts in Malaysia as the company is a preferred partner due to its superior expertise and proven track record. The CEO of MRT Corp. (developer of the Mass Rapid Transit Project and wholly owned by the Malaysian government) Dato' Sri Shahril Mokhtar had said: "The working relationship between MRT Corp and MGKT began with the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line 1 and this good relationship can now continue with the SSP Line. The team has a proven track record of working in the challenging geology of the Klang Valley." We think this statement supports our view.

In addition, we believe that it is unlikely that the government will cut back on spending on rail-related infrastructure as they recognize that it will be one of the key drivers of Malaysia's future competitiveness. Furthermore, the Malaysian government has reduced its subsidies significantly (MYR17.5B in 4Q13 to MYR3.7B in 4Q16) and has tweaked its policies to boost its revenues, improving its fiscal position. An improved fiscal position would be beneficial to the government's plans in funding these projects.

Delays in sale of water concession could have an adverse effect on Gamuda's share price

Gamuda is currently in the process of divesting its water treatment business (a 40% stake in Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd) to the Selangor state government. According to an article by The Edge in March 2017, Gamuda's share price has increased steadily during the month of March 2017 amid expectations that the federal and state governments would be able to reach an agreement on taking over the water treatment business. This was in line with the company management's expectations of the sale being finalised in 2Q17. Brokers have also speculated that a part of the proceeds could be distributed to Gamuda's shareholders, which could catalyze Gamuda's share price.

However, the deadline has been pushed back to October 2017 as there are various outstanding issues. Firstly, the federal government is awaiting its own international independent valuer (appointed in October 2016) to finalise the valuation of the assets. Secondly, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has stated that the state did not agree to the federal government's proposal to have Selangor share 40% of the takeover cost. We believe that any negative news flow (e.g. further delays) pertaining to the transaction could have an adverse effect on Gamuda's share price in the short term.

Conclusion

Gamuda's share price has increased by approximately 7% in the last 1 month on positive news flow of potentially more project wins as well as a potential completion of its divestment of its water concession assets. We view the firm's longer-term fundamentals favorably. Revenue visibility is strong, backed by a robust construction order book (MYR8.9B), vast land bank (15M sq.m) and stable infrastructure concessions. In addition, we believe that the news of the delayed deadline for the divestment could potentially result in a pullback in the short run, creating a potential opportunity for longer-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to readers and does not constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.