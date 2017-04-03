Qualcom Seems Overvalued

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been dead money for a couple of years.

That situation could get a lot worse if two key risks materialize:

If Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) decides to source more of its modems from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as some expect Apple might.

If Huawei and Samsung decide to rely entirely on their own modems and, in the case of Samsung, modems and applications processors for their smartphones and tablets.

The bitter dispute over royalties between Apple and Qualcomm is sure to have an unhappy ending for one of these companies. Apple pays Qualcomm something like 5% of the cost of its iPhones as a royalty which I guess amounts to at least $15 per iPhone and possibly a lot more.

Based on 200 million iPhones annually, $3 billion of Qualcomm revenues are at stake. A move by Apple to Intel would end the pricing dispute and Qualcomm would be left with a big hole in its revenue model.

Huawei and Samsung are among the largest smartphone suppliers in the world with annual volumes of about 400 million units. Fast growing Huawei has its own modems and would increase margins by dropping Qualcomm for the wireless chips. Samsung has both modems and applications processors.

Add in Apple to Samsung and Huawei and the top three smartphone suppliers make up almost half the total market. If these leaders shift away from Qualcomm, Qualcomm will be badly hurt.

The parade of smartphone assemblers seeking alternatives to Qualcomm is not limited to these three. Xiaomi is considering developing its own chips to reduce reliance on suppliers like Qualcomm.

The smartphone market is intensely competitive and is now maturing. Price pressure exists across all elements of the industry and component sourcing will take on the dynamics associated with the auto industry - cut costs or die.

Qualcomm has had a dream existence charging everyone royalties for what has been its unique basket of communications technologies. That dream is turning into a nightmare as others have developed their homegrown alternatives.

That does not mean Qualcomm will not be successful in both growing sales and profits - the company has extraordinary capabilities and well-developed plans to become a factor in the Internet of Things. It does mean that QCOM shares carry a higher risk today than perhaps at any time in the past decade.

In my view, that means Qualcomm shares should trade at a lower multiple of earnings than heretofore. At its current price of $57 per share (more or less) Qualcomm trades at about 17 times earnings. Consensus forecasts for the next fiscal year show a 3.95% rise this year and a decline in earnings next year.

Stalling earnings growth and higher risk point to a lower valuation. I believe Qualcomm is fairly valued at 15 times earnings which puts the stock below $50 per share. I would avoid the name.