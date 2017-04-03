Trillium's TTI-621 Could Be A Game-Changer In Immune-Mediated Cancer Therapy

Late last year, Trillium (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock tanked after preliminary safety study of lead product candidate TTI-621 in patients with blood cancer showed safety issues. Later, the company presented new data that appeared to show that the drug candidate may possibly have a thesis for efficacy, as well as that the transient thrombocytopenia observed following TTI-621 exposure is often diminished after multiple infusions. Earlier in 2016, the company acquired a privately held oncology company called Flourinov, which has a proprietary fluorine chemistry platform that enables the creation of new chemical entities from existing drugs that have improved pharmacologic profiles that lead to increase safety and efficacy. The company also has an early stage preclinical monoclonal antibody in its pipeline.

Trillium's lead product candidate TTI-621, from its SIRPαFc program, is a novel, antibody-like protein that harnesses the immune system's innate cytotoxic properties by blocking the activity of CD47, a molecule overexpressed in cancer cells and whose job is to evade the host immune system. This it does by sending a signal that inhibits tumor cell destruction by macrophages. The theory is that if SIRPαFc can block CD47, then phagocytic killing of cancer cells in both solid and liquid tumors becomes possible. This can be used as a monotherapy as well as in combination with other therapies.

The company began a phase 1 trial, evaluating TTI-621 as a single-agent in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. However, there were transient toxicities observed in the trial that had a bad effect on the stock. The ASH report said:

Results

Eleven pts (6M/5F, age 21-72 years) have been enrolled as of the data cut-off date of 28 July 2016. Lymphoma diagnoses included Hodgkin (N=4), diffuse large B cell (DLBCL) (N=4), follicular (N=2), and mantle cell (N=1).

Treatment has been reasonably well tolerated by pts in the 0.05 mg/kg (N=3), 0.1 mg/kg (N=3), and 0.3 mg/kg (N=5) dose cohorts. The majority of pts experienced mild to moderate infusion-related events. Hemoglobin levels have remained stable or improved with treatment. Transient, dose-dependent decreases in platelets and leukocytes occurred in the hours following infusion in all pts without clinical sequelae. The 0.3 mg/kg dose was associated with reversible, dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) in 2 of 5 pts: one pt with G3 elevated ALT/AST and G4 platelet count, and a second pt with G4 platelet count who was transfused. Dosing at 0.2 mg/kg is now being explored. Aside from the DLTs and 2 non-DLT G3 platelet count (all in 0.3 mg/kg cohort), treatment-related adverse events have been ≤G2. CD47 receptor occupancy increased with each cohort, peaking at the end of infusion and remaining detectable 24 hrs after the 1st infusion in Cohort 3. Macrophage-associated cytokines, including MIP‑1α and MIP-1β, increased during the 4 hrs after infusion. Six pts continue to receive weekly infusions of TTI-621; one pt with DLBCL and another with FL have experienced progression-free intervals of 161 and 70 days, respectively.

Conclusions

TTI-621 has been reasonably well tolerated. Pts retained stable hemoglobin levels consistent with minimal drug binding to erythrocytes. Manageable, dose-dependent thrombocytopenia was likely due to increased phagocytic clearance of platelets. TTI-621 binds to CD47+ cells in a dose-dependent manner, potently yielding increases in cytokines associated with augmented phagocytic activity. Enrollment continues at the 0.2 mg/kg dose level; updated data will be provided at the meeting.

As we can see, the ALT/AST elevations were reversible and dose-limiting, and there was obvious drug activity in a clinically meaningful manner. However, investors were spooked, as was evident from the stock's crash around the time these results came out.

Later, in February, TRIL produced more analysis of the data, which appeared to show a more positive angle. The new information basically confirmed the efficacy aspect of the drug, as shown by a few things like increase of receptor occupancy with multiple drug infusions, increase in cytokines showing drug's capability to block CD47; more importantly, the new analysis discussed some safety aspects too. One of these was that the thrombocytopenia was transient and attenuated with multiple infusions, thereby giving a higher value to MTD or maximum tolerated dose. The data also showed that the platelet antigen decrease was overcome by weekly infusions that lead to longer half-life and higher accumulation of circulating drug. Although this analysis does not completely address the probable hepatotoxicity observed with the drug, it does assuage much of the safety concerns found at this stage.

If the drug does work out well, it has broad clinical potential in both hematological and solid tumors, because CD47 over-expression has been observed in a broad range of cancers including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or AML, myelodysplastic syndrome, chronic myeloid leukemia, or CML, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, or DLBCL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, multiple myeloma and in the following solid tumors: bladder, brain, breast, colon, leiomyosarcoma, liver, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate - often with poor survival and more aggressive disease.

As for competition, there are a number of CD47 blockers running through trials at this time, including programs at Celgene. However, TRIL claims advantage over the antibody approach taken by a majority of these early stage CD47 programs because its SIRPα model uses a natural binding partner of CD47 instead of a more aggressive and exterior antibody approach. Patent protection of some of their IP extends to 2033.

Trillium has a market cap of $46mn. Details about cash balance was not readily available. The company stock is held by a large number of funds including Janus, Baker Brothers etc. A broad based checkpoint inhibitor approach to both solid and liquid tumors will have a lot of interest from biotech investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.