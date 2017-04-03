Mirati Pharma: What Differentiates It From The Pack?

Mirati Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MRTX) clinical pipeline consists of three product candidates: glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The first two are orally-bioavailable kinase inhibitors currently targeting sub-populations of NSCLC. Glesatinib is in Phase 2 trial in NSCLC patients with MET and Axl receptor tyrosine kinase mutations. Sitravatinib is in Phase 1b in NSCLC patients with genetic alterations in RET gene rearrangements, CHR4q12 amplifications, CBL mutations and AXL alterations; and in a separate Phase 2 trial in combination with checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab or Opdivo. Mocetinostat, the company's third product candidate, is an orally-bioavailable selective histone deacetylase ("HDAC") inhibitor, in phase 1b/2 in combination with anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab targeting patients with NSCLC.

In cancer, as the disease wreaks havoc on the body, there are many, many genetic mutations. Not all of them are valid therapeutic targets. Over the years, it has appeared that checkpoint inhibitors like Opdivo and Keytruda, blockbuster drugs in their own rights, have the most successful therapeutic targets. For a number of solid tumors, these checkpoint inhibitors have produced decent OS in trials, and are being widely used as first line therapy.

We have seen before - I have written here before - about companies like Array Biopharma which have these BRAF-MET inhibitors that are no good as first line therapy but may, in a small population of patients, be used as second line therapy. That appears to be the angle MRTX is pursuing. In a patient population that is 5% of the total NSCLC population, after years of effort and millions of dollars spent, their business proposition is a low-safety drug that may or may not work in second line therapy.

Apologies for the long diatribe, but as I research these companies it appears to me that some companies are being floated with no real therapy in mind, but just to go through the motions of phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 trials so that a business is run and the market is capitalized. Otherwise, in a market where there are multiple solid tumor therapies including checkpoint inhibitors, and successful BRAF-MET and other associated mutation drugs like capmatinib from Novartis and Xalkori from Pfizer, I see no USP for any of the three drugs from this small company called Mirati with a market cap of $130mn. I think we are done with surrogate treatment endpoints for cancer. The really next big thing in cancer isn't another subdued defensive tactic; it is a cure, as in CAR-T, or telomerase inhibition, or another of those bold treatments plans that aim to finally bring the disease under control.

To prove my point, Glesatinib hasn't really done well in the only trial for which results are out - a phase 1 trial in NSCLC. While tumor regression was observed in 10 out of the 11 patients with the right genetic alterations that are being targeted by Glesatinib, partial response was only 3/11, or 27%. There were no reports of complete response per the RECIST criteria. On the flipside (I mean, the other flipside), there were so many side-effects that 9/11 patients (82%) saw a dose reduction or an outright interruption (Four of the nine experienced one reduction, two had two reductions and three had multiple reductions while on study. Eight of the subjects are no longer on trial: five discontinued due to disease progression, two related to adverse events and one withdrew consent.) This was mainly related to diarrhea, and the company now thinks that this was due to the presence of a castor oil-like ingredient in glesatinib's formulation called miglyol.

That sounds speculative. Miglyol, derived from palm oil, is a medium-chain triglyceride which is easily absorbed from the GI tract, and are known to be easy to metabolize. Castor oil, on the other hand, is a long-chain triglyceride that isn't easy to digest. At least one study sings praises for the metabolic properties of these MCTs:

Medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) … do not require binding to proteins such as fatty-acid binding protein, fatty acid transport protein, and/or fatty acid translocase (FAT, homolog to human platelet CD36).. are a preferred source of energy (β-oxidation). MCFAs are also incorporated into adipose tissue triglycerides, and may influence adipose tissue and other systemic functions more substantially than previously assumed. MCTs reduce fat mass, through down-regulation of adipogenic genes as well as peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-γ. Recent studies confirmed the potential of MCFAs to reduce body weight and particularly body fat. This effect was not transient. MCFAs reduce lipoprotein secretion and attenuate postprandial triglyceride response. It was, however, frequently observed that MCTs increase fasting cholesterol and triglyceride levels. But, given in moderate amounts, in diets with moderate fat supply, MCFAs may actually reduce fasting lipid levels more than oils rich in mono- or polyunsaturated fatty acids. The same is true for glucose levels. MCTs improved several features contributing to enhanced insulin sensitivity. Under certain in vitro conditions, MCTs exert proinflammatory effects, but in vivo MCTs may reduce intestinal injury and protect from hepatotoxicity.

That's a lot of good stuff, and it doesn't mention diarrhoea, and it leaves me wondering if miglyol is the culprit. Many, if not most, new cancer drugs produce levels of diarrhoea, and miglyol isn't present in most of those drugs.

However that it may be, the company is now experimenting with a modified version of Glesatinib in its phase 2 trial. This is a new spray-dried dispersion formulation, and while one partial responder who moved to the new formulation has shown an improved response and remains on study, the fact that this is a lower dose of 500 mg twice daily, down from the established dose of 750 mg twice daily, offsets the optimism somewhat. As with many such trials done by small companies, these things leave me wondering at the level of hack job that goes on here with investor money. The standard procedure - poor trial results, post hoc analysis, discovery of a so-called culprit, further trials- in effect resulting in perpetual survival of a company at the expense of investors.

I am by no means against this particular company - I am neither short, nor specifically bearish. As an exasperated investor in the onco sector, I am just looking for something more than patchwork.

On the other hand, in fairness to MRTX, it must be said that they are more or less secure, financially, having closed a $65mn secondary offering in January that gives them a cash runway well into 2019. There are multiple catalysts in 2017 including Phase 2 update from glesatinib, and initial Phase 2 data from Sitravatinib and Mocetinostat. Baker Brothers have a 10% stake in the company (Baker Bros have a stake in everything), followed by Aviva Holdings and activist investor venBio. venBio, a small, $182mn hedge fund run from New York, was recently in the news in thwarting Immunomedics' deal with Seattle Genetics. So, possible good news for investors is that there is oversight here. For me, bottomline though is that I wouldn't invest my money in early stage oncology therapeutics that don't promise the sky. I would invest in early stage oncology companies when they have something that differentiates them from the pack. MRTX is not it.

