Ferro - An Uncrowded Bet On U.S. Economic Growth

It remains to be seen to what extent President Trump's pro-business agenda will lead to actual corporate-earnings growth, but the fact that the S&P 500 is now trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 24.75 and a projected P/E of 18.28 says most of the market is betting on an economic boom.

That said, the lofty valuations also underscore a problem for most investors - most trades are already overcrowded, with too many traders having already clamored for too little upside potential.

The solution is simple enough. As was noted last week, think small, meaning look to small caps rather than large caps for ideas that aren't overbought and overvalued. And for anyone who needs some help with taking the next step with the premise, put Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on your radar, if not in your portfolio.

Ferro isn't a household name. That's the point. The maker of tile coatings, automotive coatings, pigments, and industrial powders only sports a market cap of $1.27 billion, and is far from being the name behind the next great must-have consumer technology. Instead, Ferro makes products that everyone uses without even realizing they use it. If Trump's plans take hold, a decent U.S. economy could whip up strong demand for all industries, forcing Ferro Corporation to quietly rampup production of everything it makes, including money.

Actually, a quick glance at Ferro's books reveals it lost money (a lot of it) last quarter. Take a closer look at the income statement, however, and you'll find that $20.9 million loss is the result of a one-time refinancing charge, and another unusual expense to the tune of $14.2 million. It's not the norm for the company.

What is the norm for the company is slow-and-steady top line and non-GAAP earnings growth, stemming from a growth initiative that's been mostly overshadowed.



Source: Data provided by Thomson Reuters, chart created by author

Investors that haven't been following the story closely likely don't realize Ferro completed five acquisitions last year. They also don't realize that the company intends to continue making acquisitions this year, bolstering the top and bottom lines in addition to setting the stage for more organic growth.

An acquisition strategy (though it might be more accurate to call it a roll-up strategy in this particular case) within the low-tech world of industrial supplies isn't terribly akin to acquisitions within the technology or biotechnology sectors. In those businesses, a company is generally seeking out a specific technology or drug that it can commercialize, or better yet, combine with existing technologies or drugs to create a game-changing product. Within the world of industrial coatings and pigments, there are no game-changing technologies. The keys to profit-bearing success are (1) scale and (2) operationally efficiencies. Ferro has always demonstrated the latter, and now, is working on the former. Look for margins to widen as the company expands in size.

As President and CEO Peter Thomas explained it a month ago with Ferro's full-year earnings report:

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities for Ferro in 2017. We have additional opportunities for organic growth and a robust pipeline of potential acquisition targets. In February, we closed a very successful refinancing, which positions us to execute our growth strategy with greater capacity and flexibility. We intend to continue strengthening our product and technology portfolios, enhancing our market positions, and expanding our global reach to drive shareholder value."

And yes, Ferro Corporation has the capacity to make those acquisitions. Along with the recent refinancing, it arranged for more than $1 billion in lending and revolving credit. The fact that it was able to get such financing points to the faith its creditors have in what the company has been doing, and intends to do.

Just as important as smart acquisitions from Ferro is the fact that the productivity of the United States' paint and coating industry continues to rise even if many other industries are stalling.

The chart below tells the tale. The St. Louis arm of the Federal Reserve (the unit responsible for collecting and disseminating economic data) reports that the country's paint and coating business continues to grow, reaching a multi-year record high output in January, and logging another strong reading for February. Better yet, even with the strong rise, the industry still has plenty of room to keep expanding before reaching 2005's peak levels.



Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

With all of that being said, it should be noted that the timing with a new FOE position is ideal.

Though the non-GAAP fundamentals and the forward-looking P/E of 11.5 are compelling enough on their own, this stock was brought to light at a potential purchase based on a technical trigger. Specifically, after remaining trapped beneath a ceiling at $15.00 since 2013 (with just one key exception in mid-2015), FOE made its way above that resistance last week.



Source: Chart made using TradeNavigator

This is the second time the stock has poked its head above $15.00 in the past few months; the other time was the brief pop in December. That surge didn't last long, but after a slight pullback to a much higher low, the bulls dug in again. This second surge past $15.00 in just five months looks like it could be one that persists, especially given that the volume behind March's rally effort was so firm. The Chaikin line, which is essentially a volume-weighted momentum line, is back above the zero mark, saying the volume undertow has actually been bullish for a while. The stock's close above $15.00 just seals the deal on the brewing bullishness.

Bottom Line

Yes, it's boring, but that's the point. A few too many stocks - large-cap stocks in particular - have been a little too exciting of late, and gotten a little overextended as a result. For whatever reason, small caps haven't been treated the same, and Ferro has certainly been one of those small caps left behind at a time when the company's got more going for it than it has in years.

If nothing else, Ferro may at least be a potential acquisition target by larger paint companies that want to get deeper into the coatings business with some new specialized products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.