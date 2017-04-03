Can CenturyLink Keep Paying Its High Dividend?

It's no secret that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has been having trouble growing both its top and bottom line for the past five years while facing increasing pressure on its margins. With its FCF declining as well while having a high dividend yield of 9.2%, some investors are concerned about their future dividend payments. I will explain in this article why I believe that despite difficulties surrounding its business, CenturyLink will likely have no problem paying out its dividend at current level for the next few years.

Pressured revenues and margins

CenturyLink has had a rough couple of years. Annual revenue growth has been absent since 2012. In the meantime its margins are seeing a rapid decline.

Even the most recent earnings were worse than expected with management sounding very disappointed during their conference call:

"…We saw slower growth in Consumer video subscribers and revenues than originally anticipated, and that obviously had an impact on our results. And we achieved lower than anticipated managed hosting and IT services revenue, driven principally by our managed hosting results. Taken these together, these results drove us to miss the targets we established at the beginning of the year and to come in at the low-end of our fourth quarter guidance."

CenturyLink's performance is worrying to say the least with FCF recently following the downward trend, with the total amount of cash on its balance sheet standing at a mere $222 mln. Its deteriorating earnings begs the question whether management is doing the right thing by keeping its dividends per share at $2.16 or whether it may have to lower this like it did in 2013. Thus far the payout ratio has not been under 100% for years.

(2013 was a net loss)

This means that the company spends more on its dividend than the net income it generates. Although this does look troubling to many investors, we should look at cash flow instead of net income. When looking at FCF-dividends we can see that this number has been under pressure since 2012 as well, with a 50% decline in the previous year alone. But it is still a positive number of $458 mln.

When we take an even closer look at the cash flow statement, we can see that CenturyLink is actually trying their best on more or less breaking even on its cash in and outflows. After subtracting all necessary costs(including $1.17 bln in dividends), what is left is then spent on buying back shares and repaying debt, for example. In the most recent fiscal year, management had room to spend $300 mln on repaying debt, $16 mln on buying back shares, while still having a cash flow surplus of $100 mln. The year before, CenturyLink lost about $2 mln in cash. This implies that management is far from feeling any real danger or else it would have used its cash surplus differently, like building up a cash buffer on its balance sheet for example.

Now we know that all things being equal, CenturyLink will likely have no trouble in paying its dividends. But the circumstances surrounding its shares are about to change.

Growth through acquisition

While management is actively pursuing better results for CenturyLink from inside the company, it is looking for growth through acquisitions as well. Last October it was announced that CenturyLink was going to acquire Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT). This has been approved by CenturyLink shareholders last month. Level 3 shareholders will receive $26.50 per share in cash plus 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink for every Level 3 shares they own. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company decided to acquire Level 3 because it believed that the combined company will be well positioned to further invest in the reach and speeds of its broadband infrastructure for both small businesses and consumers. The combined company will have a presence in over 60 countries, a pro-forma business revenue of $19 bln and a business strategic revenue of $13 bln. This is what management had to say about the acquisition:

"we believe the greatest potential for us to drive returns on our capital investment lies in enabling and delivering broadband services. Obviously, the biggest thing we did in 2016 on this front was the Level 3 acquisition."

"This transaction will enable us to build scale and deliver agile network-based products and services to customers, and we really will be creating a new chapter with this combined company."

Extra dividend payments

While an acquisition might have a positive impact on CenturyLink's results, it brings another uncertainty because management stated that dividends will remain constant while the stock will be heavily diluted. Right now the shares outstanding for CenturyLink are about 541 mln. After the completion of the acquisition this number will go up to about 1.06 bln. This means that while money spent on dividends last year was less than $1.2 bln, it will increase to $2.3 bln. With the current FCF, the company cannot pay these dividends without deteriorating its balance sheet since it simply does not make enough money.

The extra money has to come from somewhere else. Luckily Level 3 seems to be performing quite well. Although its top line may not see a consistent growth rate annually, since 2012 its FCF has grown consistently. Last fiscal year FCF grew with 60% to $1 bln with more upside expected.

The first year after the completion of the acquisition it is expected that Level 3 will add about 10% in FCF including costs associated with the integration. This would indicate a cash flow negative of about $400 or $500 mln, but this not such a big problem. While it may be difficult to pay out dividends straight from FCF right after the acquisition, CenturyLink has enough other options (debt) to come up with the money required to pay the dividends without hurting itself too much. This is merely a short-term problem as the business is expected to add a significant amount of FCF for the next few years. Because the acquisition will bring higher costs, management has pledged to lower its capex to minimize the impact.

One of the major benefits this acquisition brings are its NOLs. Level3 currently has about $10 bln worth of NOLs on its balance sheet. This will reduce the company's net cash tax expense, enabling a substantial FCF increase. This will then improve financial flexibility and the payout ratio. While the company has guided for slightly lower revenue over 2017, the expected dividend payout ratio has declined to 70%, the lowest since 2008.

Conclusion

While CenturyLink still has some issues with its current core business, it is taking the right steps to generate future FCF growth. This means that its current dividends are safe, although it might take awhile before management feels comfortable enough to raise their dividends. But who can complain when a company pays out a sustainable 9.2% dividend rate?