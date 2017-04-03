5 Uber Cannibals To Beat The Market

The Uber Cannibals are a set of companies that have bought back the most of their own shares over the last 12 months.

The famous value manager Mohnish Pabrai came out with another release of his five Uber Cannibal series. The Uber Cannibals are a set of companies that have bought back the most of their own shares over the last twelve months. They are literally eating up their own share count.

I’ve previously discussed the shameless cloning portfolio and together these two portfolios make up part of the Dhandho Junoon ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNE) which is built on three pillars of:

Share Buybacks

Spin-Offs

Select Value Manager Holdings

Academia confirms the validity of the buyback strategy as a road to outperformance. A good recent paper referenced by Quantpedia by Uekoeter and Evgeniou 2015 says:

A portfolio of the first type of companies, in which we hold stocks for one month after buyback announcement, shows annual "abnormal" returns relative to the IWM market index of 16.3%

I don’t buy into all academic anomalies but it makes quite a bit of sense to me firms buying back tremendous amount of shares are poised to do well.

It’s one of the levers to return capital to investors, just like dividends, and used to great effect by the highly successful CEO group as portrayed in Outsiders by William Thorndike.

Dividends can be a less tax advantageous lever and most managers would rather grow the assets of the company they run. High asset growth rate is a feature of companies academics have found to underperform.

The Uber Cannibals for the 2017-2018 period as selected by Pabrai’s algorithm:

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) NVR (NYSE:NVR) The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Select Comfort (NASDAQ:SCSS) Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

NVR and Lowe's were on the list for last year as well. I've put together a table with what I consider very important data points on this tribe of Uber Cannibals.

Symbol Current Price Debt-to-Equity Insider Ownership # of Analyst Following Interest Coverage EV-to-EBITDA Price-to-Tangible-Book Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow 10-Year Book Growth Rate Price-to-Tangible-Book Summary SCSS USD 24.70 0.00 7.00 2 94.51 7.81 13.47 7.68 0.00 13.47 HCKT USD 19.41 0.08 49.44 2 89.28 14.51 39.61 19.27 4.20 39.61 NVR USD 2,124.66 0.46 10.30 1 31.22 11.43 6.26 22.74 4.00 6.26 LOW USD 82.23 2.44 0.38 10 8.94 11.55 13.94 12.99 -3.40 13.94 WLFC USD 22.71 4.59 16.68 0 0.53 7.88 0.83 1.50 6.20 0.83

Looking at the set it strikes me they tend to have little debt. Few analysts are following these companies which I like a lot. Only Select Comfort and Willis Lease trade somewhere near an EV/EBITDA multiple that can get you excited by itself.

P/B ratios are all insanely high which is due to the capital light business models. I'm not sure if that's a coincidence or these businesses tend to have more cash flow available to execute buybacks and are generally overrepresented.

What really sells me on the tribe are the high insider ownership ratios. I like those numbers. However, the Select Comfort Corp data isn't all what it seems, and there’s a Seeking Alpha PRO piece out on the company which is scary reading material. Some of the points made by Nicolas Carreras would have me think twice before loading up on this one:

A significant number of the SCSS Executives and Board of Directors have been with SCSS since before 2009. Before considering SCSS's valuation, potential shareholders should consider the need for change. SCSS Executives have been significant sellers of Stock reducing their holdings from 10.3% in 2009 to 3.3% in 2015 based on the Proxy data. We estimate, however, that based on Stock Awards and Stock Option Awards, SCSS executives would hold 11.9% of SCSS today had they not been selling. We would not recommend investors buy shares in SCSS at any price until there are substantial changes at the Executive team and Board. We would recommend investors short SCSS if the price is above $28 per share. We would recommend investors looking to hedge Tempur Sealy Investment review SCSS as a hedge.

Lowe's insider ownership looks a little bit low but its CEO owns nearly 2 million shares and at $84 a piece, your equity ownership probably starts to become more than an afterthought.

Gun to my head, I'd go with The Hackett Group today.

