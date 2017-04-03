SharpSpring: A Smart Owner Operator In A Fast Growing Industry

Market didn't fully appreciate the growth because of the past financial metrics, but I will list several dynamics that are worth considering for different future expectations.

SharpSpring, which only started 3 years ago, has grown to the #2 position in the agencies market. It has also seen 100% growth in the last year.

Marketing Automation is the future of smart marketing. This Industry has seen 50% annual growth in the last few years, and is still a fertile ground for much more growth.

Business Background

Marketing Automation is a hot industry that has seen very dramatic growth in the last few years. The top players, such as HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) or Marketo, have all had fantastic growth (around 50% top line growth per year). People are adopting this new way of marketing because more and more customer activities are shifted from offline to online, and businesses need a smarter way to do marketing.

Source: SharpSpring Investor Presentation December 2016

In this space, SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a relatively small player. However, given that it only launched its first product in 2014 (7 years later than HubSpot), one could argue that its achievements are also amazing. For example, I remember Act-On was a very promising player in the early years, and many times bigger than SharpSpring. However, at this time, Act-On is about the same size as SharpSpring.

In the marketing automation space, SharpSpring is now one of the top 5 or 6 players. Its growth was over 100% in year 2016. That growth was mostly due to its unique business model: leveraging the 3rd party resources in marketing agencies.

In any industry, it is hard for a small player to fight much bigger competitors. This is why SharpSpring's founder and CEO Rick Carlson came up with a very interesting business model: by giving marketing agencies 1/10 of the cost, it will leverage the marketing agencies to do the sales, marketing and customer support for him.

This model is powerful because it suits a small company very well. Developing the marketing automation business is no easy task. Big players have significant advantage on marketing and sales. After the initial adoption, customer support is also very resource-intensive, since marketing automation has a big learning curve for most beginners. By leveraging the resources of marketing agencies, SharpSpring will be able to essentially outsource much of the marketing, sales and customer support efforts to the 3rd parties.

For example, after training a marketing agency, SharpSpring's customer support will be only facing that agency, instead of the clients of agencies. Therefore, once the agencies have learned their way, they will be providing all the support to their customers and free up the human resources in SharpSpring. By giving more incentive to agencies, SharpSpring also enlisted the agencies' support on marketing and sales.

The Powerful Business Model

In the business world, a lot of things are not just measured by money. For example, if a company is to grow the operations organically, it would take more than just money, but also "time" to reach a certain scale. Beyond that, there is a question of operating efficiencies when managing a much larger company. And a question of how easily it can be to down scale the operations when needed.

This is why I think SharpSpring's business model is very powerful. Essentially it is another form of "franchise" model where each agency would become a distributor, pay a percentage fee based on sales (in this case it is a fixed monthly fee based on the number of clients), and handle the operations themselves. For sure, it isn't a franchising model on the surface, but the underlying economics are very similar. As you can see, all the following benefits for the franchising model can also apply here.

There are many benefits in this model:

1. Fast scale-up.

The franchiser doesn't have to worry about taking the time to build up new shops and hire new employees. When a company tries to grow very fast organically, it is hard to hire the right people very fast and not potentially leave a nightmare later.

2. Efficient management.

By adopting this fully decentralized model, each operating unit is small and can be managed very efficiently. The unit is also financially standalone, making each unit owner/manager fully motivated.

3. Lower capital requirement.

This model is to enlist many partners and therefore reduce the capital requirement significantly.

4. Low operating leverage.

These partners don't just provide the capital, they would share the ongoing risks too. This is why the franchiser usually has high gross margin and lower operating leverage.

5. Easier to scale down.

If scale-up for regular businesses is slow and risky, the scale-down process (if something goes wrong) is painful and even more risky. It could even kill the firm on the way down, especially when they have both high operating leverage and high financial leverage. On the contrary, a franchiser has much less risks when it does need to scale down the business.

Of course, not everything is perfect with this kind of model. For instance, once you license out to the 3rd parties, you can't directly control the quality of the service. So if not doing it carefully, it could potentially damage the brand.

Fortunately, this is not a big concern for SharpSpring, since marketing automation is facing marketing professionals (agencies), instead of consumers. The brand is not as useful here (when comparing with a regular consumer brand), otherwise the SMB customers would not look for help from an agency in the first place. (In general, brand is more powerful when facing consumers since consumers usually have less time to do researches to discover the true value of a product.)

What is the Market Missing?

This story is not totally new, and the company has achieved pretty amazing growth, but the share price has been down 10% in the last 12 months, even though the market has been up, so you might be wondering what is going on there and what is the market missing?

I think there are two main reasons why the shares were down:

1. Although the growth has been amazing, the company is still not profitable, and it has been burning a lot of cash on that growth path.

2. Last quarter, the growth number has been down sequentially, from 244 customer additions to 213 additions. Even though the CEO Rick Carlson said he expected modest step-up (in new enrollment) in Q1 2017, the customer additions were roughly flat over the last 4 quarters.

If a company didn't see accelerated growth and also burned a lot of cash, it is easy to understand the weakness in the share price.

I think those concerns are all reasonable and understandable. In some sense, it is even more assuring, because in this market, it is hard to believe that the market will completely ignore a fast growing company, even when that is a microcap. If the shares are not shooting up after high growth, there has to be a reason. At least the reasons are fairly obvious on the surface.

That said, I believe there are still some dynamics the market has missed by focusing on the past financial metrics:

1. Unique positioning.

Everything being equal, we would of course want to invest in the market leader, but we should also recognize the unique positioning in SharpSpring.

First, despite being 50 times smaller than HubSpot in market cap, it is the #2 player in the agencies space for marketing automation. (It has about 1/3 of agency customers when compared with HubSpot).

Source: SharpSpring Investor Presentation December 2016

Second, its small size, much lower pricing and focus on agencies made big players feel very hard to compete with them.

Third, this industry is not as easy to enter as I once believed. This is because marketing automation is rather complex and requires many features and components to work together. One evidence is that there weren't any new players posing threats to SharpSpring in the last 2 years. The feature gap is also getting smaller and smaller between HubSpot and SharpSpring.

Source: Marketing Automation Insider

All these mean that SharpSpring's business model will likely to stay valid for a long time to come. The problem it is facing right now is more of a resource and growth speed problem, than a competition problem.

2. "S" curve in growth.

One interesting phenomena is the "S" curve in growth. This applies to both a new industry and a new firm. For marketing automation, I think it is still in the early stages, especially for SMBs. Most small/medium businesses are still using traditional marketing methods. Even the marketing agencies still have many of them not ready to adopt marketing automation yet. However, this is the future of marketing, simply because it is much more powerful.

While the industry could see a fast adoption phase later, a new firm such as SharpSpring also has a critical mass to reach. At some point, the awareness could build on itself.

3. Lower churn rate.

One thing special with marketing automation is that its switching cost is not just high, but also gets higher over time. The learning curve is usually high for both agencies and their clients. But more importantly, once it has been used for some time, just the existing data stored in this platform itself would provide a strong reason to stay with that platform. For this reason, the retention rate should get higher over time.

For instance, HubSpot's quarterly retention rate was in high 80's in 2014, but got to high 90's in 2015 and 2016. SharpSpring's past monthly churn rate was 3%, but got to 2.3% in the last quarter. Over time, it is reasonable to expect it to get even lower than that. And this implies both higher net growth and more pricing power.

4. The ecosystem and product differentiation.

I found it interesting that SharpSpring has even more integrations with other platforms than HubSpot does. As shown below, SharpSpring has both SAP and Oracle integrations, but HubSpot doesn't. Recently, it also added integrations with Shutterstock, Enthusem and PieSync. This can build out an ecosystem and can have more product differentiation, further improving its competitive strength for the long term.

Source: Marketing Automation Insider

5. Capital free growth and margin expansion.

One good thing about SharpSpring's model is that marketing agencies will try to grow their own businesses, and when they grow, it will add to SharpSpring's revenue over time. This is essentially what I call "capital-free growth". Also, since SharpSpring only provides support to agencies, but not to agencies' clients, there is some potential margin expansion when the agencies' client base gets bigger (growing revenue, but not growing operating expenses proportionally).

Another important thing to point out is that the new customers additions don't include the additions of agencies' clients. Although those additions have much lower pricing than direct sales, it still provides a lot of values: first, it is capital-free growth. Second, it boosts the awareness and market share. Finally, it will also help agencies to focus on SharpSpring instead of other competitors.

6. The current cash balance is likely to be enough to fund the future growth and get to cash flow break-even.

At the end of 2016, the company has $8.65M cash and no debt. But since the company has just paid $5.7M tax in 2016 as shown in the cash flow statement (because of the divestiture of the SMTP business), it is likely to get back much of the tax in the next few years (in fact, there is $1.35M tax receivable in the current asset). For this reason, I expect the company will have a total of $13 million cash to fund the growth. (This $13 million cash is not the current cash balance, but the cash available to be used in the next few years to sustain the cash burn, as shown in the table above.) As the company grows its scale, its operating losses will get smaller and smaller. In my estimation, it's likely to achieve positive EBITDA within 2 - 3 years, even if we assume no churn-rate reduction and no accelerated growth, and the current cash should be enough to fund the growth in that time frame. (The last quarter had about $1.6M cash burn, but since this figure is getting smaller over time, we may expect $13 million is enough for the next 2-3 years.)

All in all, although the past growth has been flat, it doesn't mean the future growth will stay at the same rate and not accelerate instead.

In the following figure, we can see although the revenue addition has been flat quarter to quarter in 2016, there was a major step-up when comparing between 2016 and 2015. In 2015, the average revenue addition per quarter was $1.3 - $1.4M, but this figure grows to $1.7 - $1.8M per quarter in 2016.

Source: SharpSpring Investor Presentation December 2016

Risks

As any early stage growth companies, there is significant risk involved in this company. The main risk is the uncertainty around the growth rate. It is very hard to predict what the future growth rate will look like.

If the company can't grow fast enough, the cash burn may be even more than my conservative estimation, and we may see further dilutions in unfavorable terms.

Valuation

First, before closing down GraphicMail and selling SMTP, there were 3 businesses entangled together and very hard to see the trend clearly. This has changed a lot since June 2016, since the sale of SMTP happened in June 2016, and migration of GraphicMail to SharpSpring Mail+ happened in the first half 2016 too. Because SharpSpring Mail+ revenue is only about $200K per quarter, the Q4 2016 financial statements should fully reflect the true economics of the SharpSpring Marketing Automation product.

Currently, HubSpot is being traded at 8 times of sales. This seems to be reasonable given the fast growing industry, its past 50% per year growth and long runway in the future. Although SharpSpring doesn't possess the same market leading position and the same liquidity, it could have higher growth prospective and slightly more pricing power (since its price for agencies is only 1/10 of its competitors', the agencies are relatively price insensitive given the lower base price, should both SharpSpring and its competitors increase their prices at the same percentage). As it grows, at some point, it may achieve similar awareness and much better liquidity to support a higher P/S valuation than what it has now.

In a pretty conservative scenario, we estimate the revenue has the same linear growth as in 2016 for the next 3 years and also achieve positive EBTIDA in 3 years. This estimation essentially assumes the same linear growth instead of exponential growth and no reduction in churn rate (assumes churn rate to fix at 2.5%). The net revenue addition is assumed to be $0.4M per quarter, after 12 quarters, the run-rate revenue would be ($2.8M + $0.4M * 12) * 4 = $30.4M per year, and 3 times of sales (instead of 8 times in HubSpot's valuation) is $30.4M * 3 = $91.2M market cap. Diluted Share base is assumed to be 10 million shares after 3 years. The share price would be $91.2M / 10M = $9.12. Discount this back 3 years at 10% discount rate gives: $9.12 / 1.1^3 = $6.85 or 51% upside from the current price ($4.55).

In a more aggressive scenario, we assume revenue grows 50% per year in the next 3 years, which matches HubSpot's past growth. This 50% per year growth assumption shouldn't be too aggressive since the 2016 revenue growth was 109%. The revenue after 3 years will be $11.2 * 1.5 ^ 3 = $37.8M. (Notice that this figure is not much more than the $30.4M in the linear growth scenario.) If it trades at 5 times of sales (or 8.3 times of gross profit), it would have a market cap of $189M, or $189M / 10M = $18.9 share price. Discount this back 3 years gives: $18.9 / 1.1 ^3 = $14.2 fair value, or 212% upside.

Conclusion

Generally speaking, it is very hard to value a high growth company, especially for an early stage one. Both the risk and the reward could be very big. For this kind of situation, it is probably better to take the same strategy as regular VC firms: build a small position and hold onto it for many years or even decades.

I do think this specific case stand out by itself for a powerful combination of 3 elements which I usually look for:

1. A smart founder operator who works very hard and focused on investing for the long term.

In terms of ownership, the CEO Rick Carlson owns 8% of the company, which is not very high, but that is due to a special situation (SMTP bought SharpSpring in 2014). We shouldn't forget the fact that he founded this firm by himself and saw it growing to this stage. He cares about providing the best service to customers and worked very hard on educating the public about SharpSpring and Marketing Automation, as shown in a recent presentation he did in an IZEA Fest event.

2. A pretty unique business model that has many merits and could serve as a foundation to power the growth without taking a lot of resources. This business model gives the firm a unique position to effectively compete with the market leader.

3. A fast growing industry. Everything being equal, the industry growth can provide some very powerful tail wind. Of course, that usually has to be coupled with good competitive strength in order to be sustainable for a firm.

Other than the long growth pathway, it is also quite possible to see a potential acquisition here, since the company is quite small in terms of the market cap, and can be very valuable considering its unique position and existing customer base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.