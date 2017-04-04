Market Challenge: BP And CEO Pay

BP shares are below their 52-week high. Given the CEO pay talk and current trading range, are BP shares a good bet for investors?

News reports suggest BP's Bob Dudley is willing to cut his pay deal to avoid a shareholder revolt.

Update: Poll results are in.

Buy - The CEO pay move is a positive for shareholders - 31.2%

31.2% Hold - There’s more to BP than just the CEO pay issue - 30.6%

30.6% Don’t forget the dividend - 23.1%

23.1% Avoid - Let’s see better results before the CEO gets paid - 11%

11% Sell - BP in a tough spot in a tough business - 4%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge.

*****

We're back from holiday. And what better way to get Market Challenge going again than by focusing on executive pay?

Sky News reported that BP (NYSE:BP) CEO Bob Dudley has agreed to cut his pay deal to avert a shareholder revolt. Under the new deal, Dudley would receive half his maximum annual bonus entitlement, or a little more than 12% of his salary, if the company achieves certain performance levels. In the previous deal, that level was 150%.

BP shares are off their 52-week high. Given the CEO pay talk and current trading range, are BP shares a good bet for investors?

Loading...

Your thoughts on BP as an investment? And your perspective on company management and the pay issue?

Offer your analysis below!