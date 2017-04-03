Intersections (INTX) CEO Johan Roets on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

April 03, 2017, 04:00 PM ET

Executives

Johan Roets - CEO

Ron Barden - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital

Johan Roets

Good afternoon and welcome to Intersections fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings call and business update. This is our first investor call, with me in my new role as CEO of Intersections Inc. It is our intention to resume consistent quarterly earnings calls, as the company executes against our three year strategic plan.

As we start tracking against our plan, we will release expanded business metrics to the investment community later in 2017. These will include metrics on customer retention, distribution traction across our various channels, customer lifetime value, and cost of acquisition.

The agenda for today's call is first I will provide a business update; then Ron Barden, Intersections Inc.'s Financial - Chief Financial Officer, will comment on our calendar year and fourth quarter 2016 financial performance; and finally, we will open up the call for your questions.

We have posted an investor relations presentation onto our website www.intersections.com, under the Presentations and Interviews tab, that encapsulates our remarks here.

Identity Guard is a proactive identity and credit monitoring service that delivers premium solutions to help busy families and individuals take control over the personal and private information. Our services help educate and empower individuals to protect themselves from the growing threat of identity theft, with premier identity protection and credit monitoring solutions.

Intersections’ vision was to create shareholder value by building high growth, subscription-based businesses under two brands, Identity Guard in identity theft monitoring and Voyce in animal health monitoring.

We were unable to achieve the sales and revenue objectives in Voyce, and in December 2016 decided to focus on preserving and monetizing the intellectual property rather than pursuing revenue in the veterinary space.

Additionally, we are in the process of exiting all other business activities that are considered to be non-core to the Identity Theft Monitoring business. To this end, we have sold Captira, the bail bond e-commerce business, effective January 31, 2017, and we have an agreement to sell Habits at Work, the wellness management business.

For 2017 and forward, our strategy is to focus exclusively on our Identity

Guard business. In our Identity Guard Identity Theft Monitoring business, we have five key strategic objectives.

One, deliver the best personal information protection user experience of its kind in our chosen markets through the full rollout of Identity Guard with Watson.

Two, continue to protect and optimize revenue from our historic financial institution subscriber base. Three, restore growth in our Canadian business with our new Canadian marketing partner. Four, mature our sales and distribution capabilities across all market opportunities; and five, continued pursuit of cost control through streamlining and optimizing processes.

We believe that the market opportunity for the services and solutions our company provides continues to grow. With the proliferation of consumer’s online presence and continuing data breaches, protecting personal and financial wellbeing of families have never been more important, and is getting more important every day.

In 2016, there were 15.4 million identity theft victims in the US, up 16% from 2015, at an estimated cost of $16 billion, according to Javelin Strategy & Research. Intersections is levering its core competencies of data analytics and recurring revenue models which have been developed over the last 20 years as it innovates through integration of the IBM Watson technology platform to deliver best-in-class user experience.

We believe that there has been very little product innovation in the Identity Theft Monitoring industry over the last decade. Most solutions are reactive, based on historic credit data and offer limited monitoring of other data sources.

Our new Identity Guard with Watson solution is based on; one, identification and notification of a potential identity theft problem as early as possible; two, helping subscribers take preventative measures to adjust their risk profile and digital footprint, which can reduce the risk of identity theft; and three, recognizing that every subscriber’s risk profile is unique, and therefore necessitates customized advice and tools.

Intersections is the largest independent identity theft monitoring provider in the US. We reported $164 million of revenue from identity theft monitoring in 2016 and have a market capitalization of $96 million as of March 31, 2017.

The competitive landscape has changed significantly during 2016. Symantec announced the acquisition of LifeLock in September 2016. The reported LifeLock annual revenue for 2016 was approximately $660 million, and the reported purchase price was $2.3 billion, a revenue to price ratio of 3.5 times.

Experian announced acquisition of CS Identity in April 2016. The reported CS Identity annual revenue was approximately $120 million and the reported purchase price was $360 million, a revenue to price ratio of three times.

Identity Guard with Watson offers robust early detection of potential risks and provides personalized threat alerts with actionable steps to help keep our customers’ information private from the earliest stage possible.

We premiered a beta version of Identity Guard with Watson at IBM's World of Watson 2016 Conference in October, and it is our platform for further development in 2017. Identity Guard with Watson combines the financial accounting monitoring of traditional identity protection services with comprehensive monitoring of consumers’ self-reported behavioral, social, and professional data.

The product leverages Identity Guard's proprietary platform and monitoring process for public record data and other relevant safeguards to analyze this data combined with personal profile data to provide near real-time alerts.

We utilize IBM Watson to monitor relevant content and categorize various factors that contribute to a consumer's identity protection and privacy and provide communications via news alerts, personal recommendations.

Watson’s AlchemyData News API enables Identity Guard to digest more than 250,000 news articles from 75,000 sources every day to identify news that could impact a consumer’s digital safety.

Identity Guard with Watson combines our advanced monitoring of various data sources with the Watson Natural Language Classifier API to quickly interpret the information users report via a survey when accessing their account to help determine that user’s risk level to cyber security threats.

Now, here is Ron to discuss our 2016 results.

Ron Barden

Thank you, Johan and good afternoon. I will make brief comments on the financial information that is included in the presentation available on our website. I encourage you to review our earnings release that was issued last Monday, March 27, 2017 and our Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on the same date. These documents are also available on our website.

As a reminder, our Personal Information Services segment has three primary categories of subscriber revenue, our Identity Guard subscriber base, our legacy financial institution subscriber base, which is in runoff and our Canadian subscriber base.

Our Identity Guard business generated $13.4 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

We had 380,000 Identity Guard subscribers as of December 31, 2016. The year over year quarterly decrease in revenue for this business resulted primarily from a decrease in marketing in 2016 compared to 2015.

Our legacy financial institution based generated $22.8 million of revenue in the fourth quarter and we ended the quarter with 705,000 subscribers. This subscriber base is in runoff, meaning that all marketing efforts by our financial institution clients are ceased.

As discussed over the last few years, we believe these actions by our US financial institution clients are in response to greater regulatory scrutiny in the United States surrounding the sales, marketing and administration by financial institutions of add-on products, including Identity Theft Protection products.

The subscriber base decreased in an average rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter, which we believe continues to represent a normal attrition rate. Our Canadian business generated $3.1 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, which is essentially flat compared to the third quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2015. Our Canadian marketing partnership began transitioning to a new partner in August of 2016, which was successfully completed in early 2017.

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $42.2 million compared to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2015. Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $175.7 million, compared to $203.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2015.

The decrease in annual consolidated revenue is largely the result of a 16.7% decrease in our US financial institution revenue, as a result of client cancellations in the first half of 2015 and normal subscriber attrition, a 28.7% decrease in our Canadian revenue, as a result of portfolio cancellations of two Canadian financial institution clients in the first half of 2015, and a 21.8% decrease in revenue from our other business units, resulting from ceased marketing by our clients of insurance and membership services.

We ended 2016 with a total of 1,247,000 subscribers. The decrease in our subscriber base for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2016 is primarily the result of attrition in our US financial institution subscriber base.

The Identity Guard subscriber base grew 1.3% in the fourth quarter and 1.6% for the year. Reduced marketing had a negative impact on our growth, partially offset by an increase in subscribers acquired from breach response services.

Last Monday, we reported consolidated loss before income taxes of 30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 and consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.6 million. Throughout this presentation, adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA before share related compensation and non-cash impairment charges. Our presentation also includes an analysis of adjusted EBITDA to show the amount generated by our core business, which comprises all businesses of Intersections with the exception of Voyce and Voyce.

In 2016, our core business generated a net loss before income taxes of $1.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $19 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million in 2015.

In 2016, our Voyce business generated a loss before income taxes of $29.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million, compared to a loss before income taxes of $19.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.1 million in 2015. As mentioned earlier, the primary operations of Voyce were ceased in December 2016.

Our core business generated income before income taxes of $190,000 and adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a loss before income taxes of $13.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Our Voyce business generated a loss before income taxes of $12.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a loss before income taxes of $5.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Cash flows used in operations in 2016 was $3.9 million, compared to cash used in operations in 2015 of $269,000. Our 2016 consolidated cash flow from operations was negatively impacted by approximately $17.7 million of cash used in operating activities of Voyce in 2016, majority of which was funded by proceeds from debt issued under our credit agreement.

We ended 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 million and the outstanding principal balance under our credit agreement was $13.4 million. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is provided on pages 15 and 16 of the presentation we have posted to our website. Again, please see our earnings release and website at www.intersections.com for additional details and quarterly and annual results.

Now, I will turn the call back to Johan.

Johan Roets

Thank you, Ron. In conclusion, I wish to re-emphasize that Intersections Inc. is now a company solely focused on creating shareholder value through pursuing opportunities in the identity theft protection space. I am of the opinion that both existing and prospective shareholders want a pure play company. They want to management team that stays focused on delivering against the strategic plan with predictable results from the execution thereof.

I believe in choosing a few big strategic objectives to execute and then executing against those objectives with relentless focus and discipline. I'm a fan of Michael Porter and my definition of winning I attribute to his five forces model.

Winning is not gaining market share or building a brand or having the smartest people, winning is to achieve a return on capital employed that is superior to that of your competitors on a sustainable basis. How you achieve this is by creating a value chain to deliver your products and services in a differentiated way from that of your competitors. That is what I have set out to do.

We are now going to open up the call for questions. Again, we will not be providing any guidance in our responses. I want to thank you for your continued confidence and support. Operator, please open the call to questions.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon, gentlemen. So the bank marketed business has been in a slow runoff. The president has talked about revising or repealing Dodd Frank, have you seen any signs that perhaps that bank business could come back into play?

Johan Roets

Good afternoon, Pat. How are you? This is Johan. We have not seen any signs of that.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So I heard the comment that said you won't to be providing guidance, but as far as you know, investors working on their own models, the wind at your face is the very gradual runoff in the bank business.

The wind at your back would be perhaps you know, the ongoing rollout of the Watson-based product and the fact that you've grown the Identity Guard subscription business the last two years, even though that business was kind of starved for capital?

Johan Roets

That’s our strategy, so you know, twofold strategy. As I mentioned earlier in my comments, my intention is, in the first instance to build a branded business out that we can take to consumers with the product that's materially differentiated in the marketplace and at the same time preserve the runoff revenue from the legacy financial institutions base for as long as possible by optimizing data costs and other operating costs and keeping the environment strict under compliance and from a security perspective.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So the Watson business will be rolled out some time in the foreseeable future here. Can you give us a date on that at all?

Johan Roets

That, we are aiming for the summer. At the moment, it looks like around July.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. And then the last question, as you've alluded to, you've made Intersections pure play in the identity theft protection and privacy business. Your two largest competitors were acquired in the recent past at huge multiples versus where Intersections is trading. Have you received any inquiries or interest from acquirers that you can talk about?

Johan Roets

Nothing really that is of substance or that I can talk about that. I think it's too early.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Okay, well keep up the good work Johan. I wish you would have been there about two years earlier. But that's water under the - under the bridge.

Johan Roets

That is the prospect. I can only change the future and, again, thank you for attending the call and for engaging with us. I undertake to hold my promise to you, which is regularly calls and updates and as we - as I mentioned earlier, as I start tracking my plan, I am looking to be much more clear about how the success is tracking.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. That’s wonderful. Thank you.

