MagneGas' (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings and welcome to the MagneGas Corporation Year End 2016 Earnings and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Natalya Rudman. Thank you, Ms. Natalya. You may begin.

Natalya Rudman

Thank you, Tim. Good afternoon and thank you for joining MagneGas full year 2016 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. If anyone has any questions after the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at 844-589-8760.

Before we begin, let me take a minute to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given as to the future results, levels of activity or achievements.

With that out of the way, let me now turn the call over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you, Natalya, and thanks to everybody on the call joining us today.

We continued to grow our industrial gas sales and I’m pleased to report a 46% increase in revenue for the full year of 2016 versus the same period last year. We’re also proud that we’ve achieved a 50% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 versus the same period last year, proving once again that our MagneGas2 product is an effective differentiator in a mature, commoditized industry.

We attribute much of this growth of our success from our MagneGas2 product line, which enables us to drive better value for our clients in a price competitive landscape. For the past two years, we’ve been proving out our business model of using MagneGas2 as a wedge product. This has been a critical driver of revenue growth and has allowed the Company to quickly gain market share. As a result, MagneGas has experienced a 39% growth rate versus an overall welding and gas supply industry market growth rate of just 2% to 3%. We expect sales will continue to increase as we expand into additional locations and add new partnerships.

We expect sales will continue to increase as we expand into additional locations and roll these new partnerships. Given the growing demand for MagneGas2, which has created a substantial backlog, we’ve signed the letter of intent to purchase 2,000 additional fuel cylinders. The high demand we’re experiencing is the direct result of our aggressive sales and marketing programs as well as our expanding distribution network. As a result, MagneGas2 fuel continues to gain the market acceptance rapidly.

We’ve added a number of new customers, and other large potential customers are in the testing or product procurement phase. In addition, our welding and gas supply distributor ESSI has expanded geographically to a total of five retail locations, generating increased demand for MagneGas2. As an example of our recent success, the marketing program we implemented with our distributor partners in 2016, AWISCO Corporation, attracted new customers including the New York City Department of Transportation, which selected MagneGas2 for metal cutting and repairs as well as the New York Iron Workers Joint Apprentice Training Facility, which added MagneGas2 to its training program for new iron workers. Additionally, in January of this year, MagneGas2 was selected as a metal cutting fuel for the Long Island railroad Brooklyn accident repairs in New York.

At the same time, we’re accelerating our organic and acquisition expansion plans in the state of Florida, with the reasonable goal of expanding to a majority of metropolitan markets in the state of Florida by the end of 2018. We believe adding new locations will enable us to drive high margin revenue growth in the key market in the coming months. We also expanded our product offering in Florida to include the commercial sale of beverage Carbon Dioxide as a complimentary product to our industrial gas line of products in Sarasota and Fort Myers, and are now planning to roll this out into other retail locations in the state of Florida in the coming months. We believe the sale of CO2 will lead to organic revenue growth opportunities in Florida and sales to new customers. We plan to initially sell CO2 in a large restaurants, travel, and leisure markets where there is expansive use of CO2 in carbonated beverages in Florida.

We are gaining a foothold in the U.S. automotive market as well. Earlier this year, we announced that we expanded into the Indiana market with direct sales of industrial gases, welding supplies, and MagneGas2 to a Fortune 100 U.S. automaker. This follows on an earlier announcement in July of 2016 with the U.S. automaker base in the Midwestern United States that also adopted MagneGas2 for its initial manufacturing facility. That relationship has since expanded to include a second facility in October 2016. Facilities we are currently servicing produce light trucks and automobiles, and are using MagneGas2 as the exclusive fuel for metal cutting due to its faster cut time and hotter flame temperature compared to existing fuels. Given our recent success in the Midwest and automotive markets, we hired an experienced industrial gas sales executive to support this key client, while further expanding our market presence in these markets.

As more factories are running at higher production rates, we expect MagneGas2 to accelerate penetration as a cost reduction enabler. We are confident that MagneGas2 would become the metal cutting standard rapidly.

Earlier this month, we announced that we successfully installed a 100 kilowatt Plasma-Arc Gasification unit at Green Arc Supply in Louisiana. Green Arc Supply of Louisiana purchased a Gasifier to manufacture and distribute MagneGas2 exclusively in certain regions of Louisiana and Texas. MagneGas received a total of $775,000 for the purchase of this system in addition to recurring royalty payments. We are excited to have our first operating system at a customer location, and plan to replicate this model with other distributors in other geographic markets which include upfront payments plus long-term, high margin royalties.

We continue to look for opportunities to increase equipment sales. In January 2017, we signed a definitive agreement for $2.65 million of equipment of our proprietary gasification and sterilization system for a company based in Germany. This transaction represents the largest sale in our history and our first sale of gasification systems in Europe. Moreover, the German company has indicated their interest to purchase additional systems for multiple markets. These two systems are expected to be used for demonstration and service contracts with the goal of entering the agricultural, municipal wastewater treatment, and industrial gas markets in Germany. We believe that this transaction finally sets the stage for our expansion across Europe and globally.

Regarding co-combustion, the Company completed its move from Michigan to Florida to reduce cost and to increase testing turnaround time. While testing has recommenced and is ongoing as we speak, the Company now believes the certification of this product is more complex and involved than previously anticipated.

In 2016, we conducted a series of tests of our developmental wastewater sterilization systems, which were encouraging. In Florida alone, one third of all residents use septic systems for disposal of their wastewater. There are significant challenges faced by companies retained to treat this waste and we believe MagneGas has a better alternative. We will continue to pursue this through additional testing, collaboration, and marketing.

We also continue to work closely with representatives from USDA to explore potential opportunities in the agricultural industry and for sterilization systems. MagneGas has also recently implemented comprehensive cost reduction and realignment program in 2017. The Company completed a production cost reduction program of MagneGas2 following an engineering program to identify a much more cost effective feedstock. The Company has also initiated a comprehensive reduction of non-essential operating overheads.

This program includes vendor consolidation, headcount reductions, and redeployment of personnel from support staff to sales staff. This reduction in feedstock, cost, and our expense reductions should enhance profitability going forward.

This month, we presented at the CleanEquity Monaco Conference on March 9th and 10th to senior financial and strategic clean-tech investors, policy makers, legislatures, end users, and media. One of the sponsors of the event was Prince Albert II and the event was hosted by Innovator Capital. We are also happy to announce we held our very first annual MagneGas2 distributor development program meeting in Clearwater, Florida. The meeting went very well and we discussed a number of important initiatives on how to grow our sales further with distributors.

In conclusion, we have spent the last two years proving our model that by using MagneGas2 is a door opener in a perfectly commoditized industry, we’re able to achieve growth rate with faster path our competition. As a result, we are currently growing our sales at an estimated rate of 20 times the industry average. While we’re accelerating commercialization of MagneGas2, future investments would be increasingly focused towards revenue generating activities.

At this point, I’d like to turn the call over to our CFO, Scott Mahoney, who will review our financial performance in detail.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you, Ermanno.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 were $3.5 million as compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 from our industrial gas segment were $2.7 million versus $2.4 million in the same period of the prior year. MagneGas has also experienced close to 20% revenue growth for MagneGas2 fuel sales versus the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to additional customers and distributors acquired through ESSI and the results of our marketing programs.

Gross margins increased 43% from 39% for the full year ending December 31, 2016 versus December 31, 2015. This improvement was in part due to increased sales of our higher-margin offerings, particularly MagenGas2, and our proprietary equipment sales as well as controlling and improving the cost of materials. In addition, the gross profit from the Green Arc sales was higher than anticipated due to lower component costs and installation expenses incurred.

Operating expenses increased approximately $3.6 million for the full year ending December 31, 2016 to $13.7 million from $10.1 million for the same period the prior year. The increase in our operating expense in 2016 was primarily attributable to the completion of our new headquarters and increased consulting expenses related to research and development, investor relations, public relations and new business development. As of December 31, 2016, we had a cash balance of $1.6 million versus $5.3 million as of December 31, 2015. From a financially perspective, we see meaningful growth opportunities for the business as a whole. We now have two years of solid data that clearly demonstrates the commercialization potential of the MagneGas two products as a key competitive advantage for continued accelerated growth in the industrial gas and welding supply industry. We will look to capitalize in this track record through accelerated organic growth and targeted select acquisitions. As this business model matures and scales, we will increasingly rely on this business to self fund more focused R&D around sterilization, filtration and co-combustion verticals. We are also very encouraged by the accelerating interest with respect to customers seeking to purchase our equipment both in the United States and in Europe.

At this point,, we would like to open the call up to questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sameer Joshi of Rodman & Renshaw. Please proceed with your question.

Sameer Joshi

So, the question relates to the $2.65 million order. As I understand, there was a $1.35 million upfront payment that was expected 90 days after signing, is that right?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. And we are actually expecting that at some point soon.

Scott Mahoney

Yes the indication is that that will be paid.

Sameer Joshi

And so just to follow up on that, what is the timeline for deploying all these -- the two systems and then the delivery of cylinders and regulators?

Ermanno Santilli

This is the Germany?

Sameer Joshi

The German, yes the German.

Ermanno Santilli

Production will take between six to nine months, possibly longer, possibly shorter depending on component supply, but the filled up bottles and the regulators that they are also purchasing can be sent over quite quickly. We have also discussed with them possibilities of leasing one of our small 50 kilowatt demonstration units which we are discussing right now as well, just to get a head start on some of the testing.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. The six to nine months is -- had that period begun or is that going to begin once you get the first payment?

Scott Mahoney

It will begin when we get the first payment. We would expect the revenue to be recognized in the current year.

Sameer Joshi

So, the next question relates to OpEx, and I think you spoke to it during your prepared remarks. But when I look at the SG&A expense, I see around $2.9 million for the fourth quarter, which was higher than the $2.3 million to $2.6 million that we had seen in the previous three quarters. Going forward, should we expect that $2.9 million level or how should we look at it, SG&A?

Scott Mahoney

We haven’t provided specific guidance, but our goal is to aggressively contain and eliminate any sort of redundant or unnecessary, non-revenue generating SG&A. We’ve initiated and completed a very extensive realignment of resources internally. So, whereas in the past, we had a more balanced investment on a quarterly basis between sales, business development, and research, we shifted heavily towards immediate near-term commercialization sales opportunities. So, there has been a procurement [ph] in unnecessary non-core expenses, elimination of lot of expenses that which the vendors that may provide a consultant service for other things that at this point are not necessary to growing the top-line and we’re optimistic that will have a significant impact on the bottom line.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. Just to get a little bit nuance there. Is there -- do these numbers have -- the SG&A in particular have any of the moving expenses or closing of the facilities expenses?

Scott Mahoney

Yes. That’s a fair component of the overall annual expense. There is also some expense incurred in the fourth quarter that may be will be a little bit higher than normal for things that you would not expect to incur on an ongoing basis, and we did have an executive change that would come with some fictional cost recognized in the quarter. We brought on and made some changes to some of our vendors and used stock-based compensation to preserve and extend cash. So, there is a number of factors sort of fourth quarter being a little higher, but I suspect it will be meaningfully lower going forward.

Sameer Joshi

Understood, that’s helpful. The next couple of questions relate to the co-combustion, the coal co-combustion technology development in particular. I understand the Australian program is sort of on a pause right now. Is that correct?

Ermanno Santilli

No, we’re actually -- we’re testing as we speak. It’s just that we just struggled to as easily or as readily replicate some of the results that we’ve seen up in Michigan. Moving the unit down, you do change your setup; we have some limitation in the space that we’re in regarding safety, which places more bends and the piping and everything else. Of course our partner passed away. So, we lost some of that knowledge. He kept cards very close to his chest. So, it’s not pausing actually; I was texting the project manager on that today and we’re burning as we speak.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. So, it will be on track soon? Also, in October last year, there was a talk about acquisition of a coal combustion technology company. Can you give us an update on that?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, that is ongoing. We’re actually actively in discussions to continue to advance the opportunity. Obviously, it’s something that we’ve not probably provided an update on, so we want to be careful of exactly what we discuss. But, the transaction is still making meaningful progress. And we think it is a very strong fit with our business model, if we were to complete the transaction.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. One last one from me, and thanks for taking all these questions. Will you help us understand the $1.049 million item on the income statement, which is related to sale of property and equipment?

Scott Mahoney

I’m sorry. Could you ask the question one more time?

Sameer Joshi

There is $1.049 million cost and it is related to sale of property in the fourth quarter.

Scott Mahoney

We had some disposition of some old equipment carried as inventory but we haven’t -- we didn’t dispose of any other hard assets. So with the new auditors, they took a close look at some of our carried values for some of the legacy machines that we used, and we will use some of the assets installed in those machines to switch out replacement parts and maintenance for our ongoing production. And some of the expenses incurred were to write down some of the carried values to be as conservative as possible. So, [multiple speakers]

Sameer Joshi

Got it. No, it is part of the $13 million total operating expenses. So, I’ll hand…

Scott Mahoney

That’s right. It’s really just an impairment -- the non-cash impairment.

Unidentified Analyst

Scott, maybe that you can shed a little bit more light on the cost reduction program that you’ve going on? And not too much detail but just a little bit more light as far as how much more we can expect and what the picture would look like for 2017?

Scott Mahoney

Well, obviously, it’s a small company -- that’s a great question by the way, Jim. Thank you for taking the time to listen and ask something like this. It gives us chance to really talk what we’re trying to do this year. As someone who as you’ll know I am new to the Company. And one of the things that the Board really wanted to see and as I mentioned try to do, to focus on is try to accelerate sales of what we now commercially is viable and works and gives us the ability to grow our business as rapidly and as profitably as possible. But at the same time, they want us to be very careful to minimize any potential frictional costs that were not core as central to getting the Company to profitability as quickly as possible. So, as someone who came in, in the fourth quarter of last year, the first thing that I looked at was forced ranking the three verticals that we have opportunity sets in today, industrial gas; we have the co-combustion utility service space; and then, we have the wastewater sterilization and filtration space. And just as someone sort of handicapping risks, probabilities and timelines, to me it looks very clear that gas was really that could make money in the near-term. Sterilization, the technology is proven, we just need to develop the right revenue generating model to be able to take the service to market. And co-combustion is a big opportunity set but it’s also a project that could take several to many years to fully commercialize.

So, really where we shifted our cost control immediately was to try to minimize any third parties involved in things like writing the grant [ph] for helping us to conduct independent studies on things that weren’t immediately central to generating revenue. And we shifted more of the discretionary spending into the sales force. You’ve seen some announcements about expanding into CO2, expanding into the Tampa market, wanting to really have a game plan to grow our existing organic sales force in Florida; we expanded into Fort Wayne, Indiana. So, a lot of our expenses have basically been eliminated if there wasn’t clear path to that investment having a short period [ph] of that period but the highest possible IRR. Hopefully that makes sense. But as you see in the next couple of Qs, I think a lot more detail and clarity will be available, so that we can have more meaningful follow-up calls like this in the next couple of quarters.

Ermanno Santilli

And to follow on to that, Scott and I and the whole management team, we’ve been working really hard on this pivot, and it really has been cascaded throughout the entire Company. We’re focused more-and-more on what’s going to generate revenue and that really is now the objective of the entire Company.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, along the lines of generating revenue from reading the press release and kind of listening to your comments earlier, I get the sense that Germany should be significant at some point. Again, it’s early in the process. What -- as far as big picture, how does that change your mindset or how does that play into your pivot as far as revenue growth going forward?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, you’ve probably heard me on these conference calls in the past, and I’ve certainly shared this internally at MagneGas Corporation that I’m very confident that MagneGas will one day be larger in Europe than we are in United States, and that’s simply because the costly environment in Europe has been better monetized than here in United States. I think this starts with Germany is very strong, it’s a solid partner; their job is to bring new technologies, new green technologies to Europe and into Germany and they found us. We’ve -- I’ve known one of their partners for years now and I met them when I was over in Europe. So, they’re fully qualified, very well funded and this is what they do.

Our vision is that this is the start of industrial gas business in Germany. So, we are taking our prudent products in United States and taking it over to Europe. And then, Italy is continuing to make progress on the agricultural sterilization side. And we are pretty confident that that is going to continue and that could take up the sterilization product. So, this time next year, we could have a very healthy gasification and sterilization business in Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And scaling up in Europe kind of looking forward, any issues there?

Ermanno Santilli

No, the model that we’ve taken -- I’m sorry go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

No, when that time comes, will there -- how does that play into the model that you work with?

Ermanno Santilli

Currently, we have no intention of having a physical presence in Europe apart from distributors. Distributors are fantastic because they bring local talent, expertise. And as you know, every market in Europe is different with different -- somewhat different laws at different regulations. So, for our industries, we will need local talent. And instead of investing it with bricks and mortar, we look for distributors. So, really from that perspective, I think we’ll find. I think from the production perspective, we have already discussed with the German partners that in the future, if there is a need to produce in Germany in order to speed delivery that we would produce -- they would produce non-proprietary pieces of the unit, and we will provide the proprietary pieces and they would be assembled in Germany with our specs. Of course, we would be on hand to assist with the first few units. But then after that it would relatively easy to reduce cost of shipment and production, and produce these units in Europe.

JimMcIlree

I think in the script, you talked about purchasing 2,000 more cylinders. What’s the capital requirement for that and how does that pace out over the course of the year?

Scott Mahoney

Typically speaking, the cylinders cost $150 and $250, depending upon the type and configuration. So, the 2,000 is I would take an average of the $175 a unit. And at this point, we will probably fund that over the next 180-days or less. Right now, if there is a lot of pent-up demand, both with their own customers, the customers that are serviced through our distributor relationships and our new business development efforts. So, that’s a very high quest problem for us to have it at this point; we are very fortunate to be there, and it’s just a matter of pace and as we source capital, may grow.

Brian Rockowitz

My question -- I got a couple, first is about the royalty agreements that you have with Green Arc Supply. Can you elaborate a little bit on what those may look like going forward? And then the same question, do you have royalty agreement in place with the German company?

Scott Mahoney

Yes. So, essentially that question can be answered the same way for both transactions. And I would probably suggest that the model we are trying to build is as these prospective equipment buyers come in, yes, we are looking to monetize the sale with the highest possible margins but we’re also trying to maximize the net present value of both the sale of the unit and that discounted present value of the royalty stream. The way I would think about it is the royalty stream is actually a component of a couple of different things. When we sell the units, there are some ongoing service and maintenance and training obligations that the customer will pay for, there is the royalty on the actual production of the gas. And then typically speaking, depending upon where the machine is going to be located, the customer may also be buying some of their consumables through us to try to benefit from economies of scale from joint purchasing.

So, the way I would typically model to the people as I said, take whatever an upfront purchase price of the unit is, and you’re probably going to see roughly a 10% recurring revenue trail thereafter. I don’t want to say in perpetuity but as long as the machine’s in place, you’re going to see that kind of a trail. And generally speaking, your royalties are going to be at a 100% margins; everything else is going to be probably not much better than 50% margins. I think if we just keep it very simple and think about a 10% revenue trail at about a 50% gross margin, there’s almost no operating expense incrementally because essentially they’re going to be paying for our people’s time who are already on our books and being incurred within our SG&A. So you’re going to basically a gross income from that revenue trail theoretically drops straight through to EBITDA.

Brian Rockowitz

And would you mind providing a little bit of an update on the Holston Gases of Tennessee distributor agreement? You haven’t mentioned anything about that in this call.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. Well, the Holston Gases, they’re a fantastic distributor in multiple states. They have really turned on to MagneGas2 and the entire sales team has been visiting there, has really done a great effort to sell through all the branches. I think we’re probably touching a fraction of the branches that we could ultimately touch. And we believe that one day they will be a customer to purchase units just on Green Arc, so they can control their own destiny with the cutting fuel and produce MagneGas2 on their facilities.

Brian Rockowitz

And my last question, and it’s a little bit of tough one to ask but the stock’s been trading under $1 now for some time. Have you guys been notified or is there any concern about being delisted off of the NASDAQ?

Scott Mahoney

We are not concerned about being delisted. We are proactively addressing the situation. I think we have made it publicly known in the past, we’re required to notice whenever we get a notice like that from NASDAQ, and the Company has received that notice in the past. So, we are in the process of addressing that with NASDAQ as we speak.

Brian Rockowitz

Are you guys considering some sort of a reverse split or anything of that nature?

Scott Mahoney

I can’t really comment on anything specifically other than we are proactively working with NASDAQ. And if there were anything like that, should be forthcoming, you have to see it in filings to know that.

Ermanno Santilli

Thanks very much for joining this call. I think over the past few quarters, those of you who attended and listened, can see that we have grown much more confident with MagneGas2; we have been consistently proving our business model; we are consistently outselling the industry; we are taking customers away from competition. Six months ago, we were deeply focused on co-combustion and sterilization. I think that we continue to be focused on those markets but we are pivoting our investments to what we know is going to raise our revenue, gross profit and ultimately bring the Company to profitability. Since the end of 2016, we have spent a lot of time as a management team to reduce costs, both on SG&A and on production cost of MagneGas2. And those have really given great results. We are looking forward to the next quarterly conference call to be able to see them. And that’s going to make us -- reduce our cost on SG&A and ultimately reduce our -- improve our margins on MagneGas2, so that we can grow the business even more aggressively. Thank you very much.

