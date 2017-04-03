Natural Gas Price Seasonality In April: What To Expect From The May Contract

The April (J) contract expired on March 29 and May (K) contract became the front month (or prompt contract) and will be traded for most of April. Click here to see future expiration dates. What do we know about seasonal patterns for May contract?

Please note that seasonal contracts are certainly not the only basis for a trade and they can be skewed by one-off events or coincidences. They are just one among many tools, but are something to keep in mind every time the calendar turns. Throughout this article, we will refer to May contract by its futures contract symbol - "K". Click here to see a full list of codes and symbols in futures.

Historically, K contract has been rather neutral in terms of returns. Over the past nine years, it has bullish with an average return of 1.50% (from open to close). However, over the past five years, it has been mildly bearish with an average return of just around -0.70% (see Figure 1 in the chart pack below).

In terms of volatility, K is a relatively quiet contract (at least by the standards of natural gas market, which is itself one of the most volatile). Its standard deviation over the past nine and five years was only 0.091 and 0.065, respectively. The level of returns has fluctuated from +16.5% to -10.2%. This may sound like a very wide range, but not when you compare it to the historical volatility of other natural gas contracts (see Figure 2 in the chart pack below). For example, just over the past five years, the level of returns for July contract varied from +36% to -11%.

Although the average level of returns for K contract has been trivial for both bulls and bears, in 60% of cases, the general trend has been bullish (see Figure 3 in the chart pack below). However, when bearish trends do form, they tend to be stronger than bullish trends. The average return for the bears has been -8.65% vs +6.66% for the bulls (see Figure 4 in the chart pack below).

Source: GeckoiCapital

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.