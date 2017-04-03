Newell Brands: Value And Growth

Thesis

I believe Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) has a bright future ahead of it. The company is about to realize the benefits of several strategic acquisitions. I believe Newell will perform well in any economic climate. When markets hit all-time highs, I look to companies like Newell that produce things people use no matter what.

About The Company

Newell is a large company with a market cap of $22.5B. It has an average trade volume of 4m shares. The company is held largely by institutions with 92.6% institutional ownership.

Newell Brands designs and distributes a ridiculous range of commercial products. The company makes writing utensils, organization products, food and beverage containers, cookware, hair care, fragrance products, tools, printers, and the list goes on. It has an extremely impressive brand portfolio including many household names. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Newell Brand Portfolio

Source: Newell CAGNY Presentation

What I Like

Newell has a price earnings of 37. I know what you're thinking. One of my first bullet points said Newell was a value, so what's up with the high P/E? Well, Newell has been buying up other companies, which has been hitting its earnings. The forward P/E for the company is a much nicer 13.4. PEG for Newell is 0.4, which makes the company a good value based on expected growth. It also trades at 1.7x sales and 1.99x book value. I know the P/E is high, but I believe NWL is a good value. It is worth noting that the company trades at an extreme discount to future cash flow. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Newell Brands Discount To Future Cash Flow

Source: Simply Wall St.

Newell is expected to produce momentous growth. Earnings are expected to increase 97% next year and 211% over the next three years. Profit is expected to increase more than 50% over the next two years. Although it has a bit of range, analyst consensus of the price shows a dramatic increase for Newell. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Newell Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St.

The company's performance metrics from the last year are less than impressive. The reason for P/E distortion is the same reason for poor metrics. Reduced earnings affect P/E, ROE, ROA, and ROC. That being said, the numbers are 8%, 5.9%, and 5% respectively. I believe the company's management will produce outstanding metrics over the next three years barring any further acquisitions.

Newell has more debt than I would like to see. The company's debt/equity is currently 105%. However, it has a plan for strong cash flow and rapid deleveraging with a goal of 3-3.5x by 2018. It also returns significant cash to its shareholders. The company pays a dividend of 1.61%, and it plans to increase these dividends further. It also has a modest repurchase plan to prevent share dilution.

Opportunities And Drivers

Newell has a lot of things going for it. The company has recently purchased Jarden and Sistema. The benefits from these acquisitions will kick in going forward. Newell has 71 concepts in the pipeline for 2018 to 2020. Its outreach is huge ranging from all the major retailers to all the major e-commerce sites.

Newell has displayed extreme growth as an e-commerce retailer with its legacy brand producing CAGR of 44% over the past three years. Jarden produced a CAGR of 35% in e-commerce before the acquisition. Going forward Newell expects e-commerce to drive 50% of the growth for the company.

Going back to M&A, NWL expects $1.3B in savings by 2021 due to synergies and renewal. $1B is expected in cost synergies in this time period. The company has created a lot of value through M&A in its core categories. This is shown in Figure 4. The company met its 2016 guidance and the 2017 guidance paints a pretty picture. This is shown in Figures 5 and 6.

Figure 4: Newell M&A Value Creation

Figure 5: Newell 2016 Guidance And Performance

Figure 6: Newell 2017 Guidance

Source: Newell CAGNY Presentation

Newell's CAGNY presentation is outstanding. It is linked in Figure 1. Before investing in the company, I highly recommend checking it out to see a more in-depth view of the company.

Risks

The first risk for Newell is failure to produce earnings. This would result in multiple contraction. I see no major reason why this would happen, but it is definitely something to keep in mind.

The company has an immense brand portfolio. This means that it must maintain the reputation of these brands or risk consumers turning their backs on it.

Newell is dependent on consumers and the economy as a whole. If the people are not buying new household products, Newell will suffer. Granted, the company's products are for the most part not luxuries. However, there is still risk here.

Newell is subject to intense competition. It competes with major players across multiple industries. Brick and mortar retailers are struggling and putting immense pressure on suppliers to reduce costs if at all possible. Retail consolidation has added to the pressure as well.

Nothing further stood out to me when reading the company's 10-K.

Final Thoughts

I believe Newell to be an excellent investment opportunity. I see the company realizing the benefits of several major acquisitions in the next few years. I see them producing substantial earnings growth. I see consumers continuing to purchase products that are part of Newell's impressive brand portfolio. Check them out, you probably own a lot of Newell products already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.