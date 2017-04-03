Is Gold Making A Comeback?

Even though the focus of the financial markets has been the "Trump Trade" -- which relied on investing in companies that stand to benefit from the potential polices that the Trump administration will try to pass into legislation, such as tax cuts, bank deregulation, and infrastructure spending -- the gold market has also been gaining strength in recent months. This comes even as the FOMC raised its cash rate twice in the past three months. What does it mean for gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)? What's next for the yellow metal?

Rates, the dollar and Trump

Although the Federal Reserve raised rates twice within the last three months and is currently expected to raise rates two more times this year, long-term interest rates -- which are strongly linked to the price of gold -- are close the levels recorded back in mid-December 2016, before the December rate hike. The Fed's March rate hike was considered a "dovish hike," which included no major changes to the dot plot. And since the Fed doesn't expect much higher inflation, it could still wind up raising rates only one more time this year.

Nonetheless, the markets are starting to realize that perhaps Trump won't deliver on tax reform (at least this year) or infrastructure spending. This means less upward pressure on long-term treasury yields and the Fed not being forced to raise rates at a faster-than-expected pace due to inflationary pressures. These developments provide another boost to the demand for gold. Sure enough, the chart below of GLD's gold hoard shows an increase, which indicates a higher demand for the ETF.

Source: GLD website

But that's not all. The dollar has also been losing ground, which has been providing a tailwind for the price of gold. The chart below presents a simple regression of gold with the dollar and 10-year yield as independent variables. As you can see, 54% of the variance of gold could be explained (r-squared) by these two variables alone since November 2016.

Source: Author's calculations

Political unrest

Then we also have the uncertainty surrounding Europe with the French elections and Brexit. For now, and according to the latest polls, Marine Le Pen is still well behind her two opponents in the second round by a hefty margin -- a 26% gap vs. Macron and 14% vs. Fillon -- which could explain the recent stability of the euro. But any changes in this outlook could bring the euro down and also drive up demand for gold as a safe haven (even though this shift will also, by default, strengthen the USD. As for Brexit, the process of negotiating a trade deal with the EU will be a long and tedious process, so it's less likely to have an immediate impact on the financial markets.

Bottom line

The gold market could experience some more upward pressure in the near term -- especially if the "Trump trade" were to keep losing momentum, which will include a decline in the U.S. dollar and long-term interest rates. And the growing uncertainty surrounding the political unease in Europe could also boost the demand for safe haven investments such as gold. For more, please see: "Gold And Inflation - Is There A Relation?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.