CyberArk: Can One Buy The Dip? Or Is This A Roller Coaster?

CyberArk's Niche: Trying to avoid the Cisco tsunami

There's an old investment adage that relates to buying the dips. An article earlier today on this site was focused on such a strategy, with regard to Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), much though I may have disagreed with the premise. It is an investment strategy that appeals to my thrifty nature even though that nature is buried under multiple layers of consumer indulgence. Despite the under-performance of its third-largest component, Palo Alto, the cyber-security index called HACK has appreciated by 12% in the first quarter. There are still opportunities to invest in cyber security and achieve positive alpha. CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), despite the struggles of its shares, or perhaps because of these struggles, is one of those names that seems to have a combination of valuation and a unique technology focus that ought to lead to better share price performance in the coming months.

No one is going to describe CyberArk shares as cheap. They are valued at 5.6X forward EV/S (based on my sales projections) and more based on the First Call revenue consensus forecast. And while that isn't outlandish, it isn't cheap either. And no one is going to describe the company's projection of 24% growth in sales and for EPS at the midpoint that is negative as a hyper-growth cadence. The company's free cash flow yield, depending on exactly what happens with things like the deferred revenue balance, receivables and stock-based comp, is positive, but not positive enough to suggest buying the shares based on that metric.

Viewed holistically, if one has confidence in the company's focus and strategy, and expectations that the company is likely to exceed projections significantly, this is probably a reasonable point at which to make a commitment in the shares. In particular, the company's Q1 projections appear to be more than a bit conservative and the two recent buy ratings on the name from large investment banks are most probably a function of expectations that the conservative projections which call for a noticeable decline in sequential quarterly revenues can be bested in a fashion similar to the results versus expectations in last year's Q1.

CYBR has a somewhat different twist as a solution for cyber security use-cases. As opposed to the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) methodology, which are the most common solutions for dealing with cyber-security threats, this company is focused on working to shut off privileged access to corporate insiders who frequently attack the heart of an enterprise. Privileged account security, at the very least, is a component of a cyber security strategy and is often the key element in providing defense against the most dangerous hackers - the ones who already are inside the corporate firewall.

I wrote an initial article about CyberArk back in July detailing its differentiated strategy for dealing with the multitude of threats that are already working for many businesses. The shares initially performed reasonably, but have subsequently declined. They are now 6% below the price they were when I wrote my initial article while the HACK index has advanced by 17%. Much of the under-performance came in the wake of the company's latest earnings release about two months ago. The results themselves were fine, and the company reported a typical earnings upside. Forward guidance disappointed investors and caused a noticeable reset in both growth and earnings expectations. In all, from peak to trough, the shares are down about 13%.

In addition to the company's own issues with guidance, its valuation was also impacted by the debacle at Palo Alto which has tarred many high-growth high-valuation security names. CyberArk's shares have recovered modestly from their low point to current levels and latterly the company's shares were upgraded by Goldman Sachs and initiated with a buy at Needham. The upgrade and the initiation have been worth 5% to the value of the shares. It was the upgrades at the end of the quarter that have intrigued me. While life is different for analysts these days than before the scandals and prosecutions of the early years of this decade, it would be unusual for two well-regarded investment banks to issue positive ratings at the end of the quarter without some kind of informational advantage that tends to support expectations for a beat of current expectations for a company under coverage and particularly for a company on which coverage is being initiated.

Will the company beat guidance yet again? Does the company have the strategy to avoid what many feel is the tsunami that Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is creating in the cyber security space? And is the valuation at levels that can produce positive alpha for this company despite current investor concerns about the cyber security space. I think that the answer is yes for all three questions and that investors can enter the name prior to earnings both for shorter and longer-term alpha potential.

Can beat and raise be a tiresome pattern

Some years ago, when I was in the midst of the fray and was sometimes asked to offer opinions to management on a winning strategy to maximize share price values, I would always reply "beat and raise." I think that is pretty obvious and in my years of dealing with institutions the beat and raise formula was how analysts on the buy side kept their bosses happy - mainly. There are some portfolio managers who can't stand happiness and fight against success - but that's a different story.

But at some point, the attempts of a management team to game investors goes too far - and this may indeed be one of those times. Over the past year, CyberArk has beat prior consensus earnings estimates by anywhere from 45% to 24%. When the closest approach to accuracy is 24% and the results are all in the same direction, it is no longer logical to take company guidance as representing any kind of reality. At the start of 2016, the company projected that revenues would reach $206 million with non-GAAP EPS of $.85. In the event, full-year revenues turned out to be $217 million and non-GAAP EPS was $1.26.

The company is now forecasting revenue growth for the current year of 24% with EPS declining in part because company management says it wants to invest for growth and market share gains. It becomes difficult to know just how much of what appears to be conservative guidance is real and how much is the best estimate the company can make regarding the results of its operations. I'm not quite sure how one puts together a model for CyberArk that tries to use reasonable assumptions. If I had to try to put together my own model at this point, I probably would forecast an expectation for EPS that is 20%-25% above guidance - not because of what I know, but because that is the historical record and is what would happen, I think, if revenues are 5% above the consensus.

Based on some of the commentary during the course of the conference call, it seems quite likely to me that management's guidance is not intended to be taken literally. Here's a bit of dialogue from the conference call. To my mind, it foreshadows a significant upside. But at the time of the earnings release, investors were very disappointed and sold the shares. Therein lies the opportunity:

"And then did you say Americas grew 12% in the quarter, revenue? Yes, on a year on year basis correct. And for the year they grew 39%.. No actually Americas had a great year and again, like (I) just said with 39% well our metrics in the Q that we don't get into but I can tell you it had a great year and has a great pipeline. I think it's one of the healthiest markets that we can talk about."

What does that actually mean? Does it mean that growth will be the same as it was in 2016-39%? Does it mean that the Americas is actually expected to grow by more than 12% but less than 39%? As it happened, EMEA revenue grew by 53% year on year last quarter but "only" grew 34% for the year as a whole. Is the Americas healthier than that kind of sales performance? And what about the outlook for EMEA? What's the outlook for its year-on-year growth - can it keep up 34%? In addition, APJ, which is still just 6% of total revenues, has begun to build momentum. The fact is that looking at the various revenue segments for the company, 24% growth would suggest that somewhere within the business something is off track. And yet there really is nothing that has been released or was part of the dialogue that suggests that anything has gone amiss.

One thing to note is that the company has made some acquisitions over the past two years. The acquisitions have been small and management made the point that its acquisition of Viewfinity, its largest purchase, did not materially alter organic performance metrics as the product it acquired in the transaction replaced another product that it had been selling.

English is a remarkably flexible language thanks to its derivation from so many diverse sources. But it is really not quite as elastic as is necessary to square all those statements. Overall, revenues beat the company guidance by 5% last quarter despite what appears to have been slow revenue growth in the geo that accounts for more than 60% of total revenues.

The only way I can look at both the results reported and the commentary made on the conference call is to assume that revenues will be significantly greater than those forecast because of a strong rebound in the Americas and some strengthening in APJ. And should revenues rise beyond projections, with gross margins of 86%, the leverage on EPS ought to be similar to the kind of performance seen in past years. I really don't think the current consensus EPS forecast is an appropriate metric to use in evaluating valuation. I might make a case that an appropriate number is at least 20% greater, and probably more than that. And when it comes right down to it - that is the investment case for CyberArk at this time.

It is worth looking at this company's operating ratios in some detail. This company has achieved a significant level of profitability far sooner than most companies in this space and has been more disciplined in managing expenses than many of its peers. I will take a look at some of the details later on in this article.

The case for CyberArk beyond its conservative guidance strategy.

CyberArk is the leader in a cyber security space called Privileged Access Management. In some ways, much of privileged access might seem pretty rudimentary. The solutions amount to managing passwords and delegating various levels of security that facilitate privileged actions. And there are many submarkets identified even within the privileged access strategy. Gartner just released a Magic Quadrant review of something called Identity Governance and Administration. CyberArk isn't even in that review although it obviously competes with companies that are included. IDC suggests that the identity access market is growing at about 8% and is projected to reach $$7.4 billion by 2019. Another study linked here says the market has a CAGR of 20%. I imagine that the second study, which specifically calls out CyberArk, is probably one that animates the discussion of that company's management.

This is not a market that exactly excites the user community unless they have already suffered breaches. It is hardly surprising that 20% of users have never changed their default privileged passwords or that 30% of enterprises have no formal password controls which frequently results in password sharing. 70% of users still have no formal approval process for creating a privileged access account.

And the market, as defined by TrustRadius, a firm that prepares software reviews based on user commentary, is said to have 90 competitors. The best-known competitors include RSA, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and CA (NASDAQ:CA).

Fortunately for CyberArk, it is not facing competition from Cisco which is concentrating its efforts on NGFW. While hardly a high probability, it is entirely possible that a company like Cisco, looking to expand its security portfolio, would have an interest in consolidating CyberArk, although rumors to that effect have been absent. If the CAGR for the space is really the 20% forecast by industry analysts, it would certainly increase the probability that larger vendors might determine that they need offerings in this space.

Overall, CYBR has been able to outgrow its competitors handily, and given what the major competitors are in the space, I expect that will continue. The company basically has a partnership arrangement with SAP (NYSE:SAP). Because of its specialist focus, which does not extend beyond the identity management space, however broadly defined that may be, it has significant partnerships with a variety of vendors including Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Palo Alto.

It is hard to say that one set of solutions in this space is better than another and probably impossible to quantify just how effective one set of solutions are compared to another. I think under the circumstances, that in addition to continually developing updated products, the key to success for this company is going to be effective sales execution and the penetration of additional geos and specific niches. It just isn't likely that it will be feasible to portray that one password vault or one session manager or one application identity manager is really better than another. Indeed, it would be hard to define exactly what might be meant by "better."

The company has been able to create some niche products with a measure of differentiation. These include the integration of CyberArk technology into the company's Viewfinity offering that provides credential theft detection and blocking. In addition, the company has made a significant push into creating a threat analytic fabric which can respond to stolen credential reports in a fashion that prevent attackers from taking control of a network. The company is working with AWS to integrate that capability in order to protect against intrusions into cloud applications.

Overall, the company increased its research and development spending by 62% last year compared to revenue growth of 35%. Part of that increase was from the costs associated with absorbing acquisitions. But I think given both the runway this market offers and the fierce competition and the limited opportunities for lasting product differentiation, the company is rightfully attempting to use its focused research and development spending as a competitive tool. In Q4, the growth of research and development slowed quite sharply to 21% year over year and to 2% sequentially.

CYBR is an Israel-based company and that has enabled the company to do more in terms of development with a smaller research and development outlay than comparable vendors. Even after the spike in research and development spending, the company has a spend ratio in that category of 16%. That is far less than other security vendors such as PANW or Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and is a principal factor in the company's profitability at relatively small scale.

Is CyberArk really going to see margins fall in 2017?

In a single phrase - I doubt that it will happen. It wasn't happening in Q4 and it is hard to believe it will happen for the 2017 either. During the course of the company's conference call, management was asked about its forecast and said it would make the investments necessary to gain market share, particularly in sales and marketing and in research and development.

Last quarter was a low point for hiring for the company. The company's headcount increased by 33 heads, one of the smallest levels of net increase seen in several quarters. As mentioned, research and development spending growth basically ground to a halt.

The following expense ratios are all GAAP. While stock-based comp increased quite noticeably last year, it is still just 8% of revenues. It was, however, 22% of the company's non-GAAP reported net income in the quarter.

General and administrative costs rose by less than 19% year on year and by 20% in Q4. I have no reason to believe that the company will be unable to gain continued leverage at scale when it comes to general and administrative costs.

As mentioned earlier, overall, the company increased its research and development costs by 62% for the year, but was unable to significantly increase research and development costs in Q4 when they were almost flat sequentially. It is difficult for many companies to find qualified development staff at a cadence they might wish. Israel, despite its lower personnel costs, is the worldwide center for cyber-security research and it is not easy to compete for talent. Given the specifics of how the company increased its spend metrics on research and development last year, it is hard to imagine that the growth in that metric will not contract. Will it be to 30% or 25%? We just don't know. But from a standing start, it is often difficult to achieve hiring targets in a front-loaded fashion.

As is the case for many companies of this kind, sales and marketing costs are the single largest expense item. Sales and marketing expense was up 30% last quarter and was up 29% last year. Sales and marketing costs rose by about 11% sequentially last quarter, but some of that increase related to commission accelerators that are frequently significant in a Q4 of a successful sales year. The company CEO said that most of the headcount increase anticipated this year is going to come from sales and marketing. As mentioned earlier, given the nature of the company's products, that makes sense. But I doubt that the company will find it easy to increase the rate of percentage growth in sales and marketing spend. The company has launched a new initiative in Latin America and that will be mainly in investment mode over the next year.

In all, CyberArk operating expenses grew by 43% last year and by 25% in Q4. I think it would be hard to imagine that the company would be able to increase spending by more than 30% year on year in 2017 in any kind of efficient fashion. I would be surprised if the company actually saw a margin contraction of any material level this year, and I think that whatever the revenue increase turns out to be, the EPS increase will be the same or higher, assuming the company achieves its targeted growth goals.

Valuation

As mentioned at the start of this article, CyberArk shares are not cheap, at least in a nominal sense. But the valuation is based on a management estimate of operational performance that seems likely to prove to be conservative. CYBR currently has 36 million shares outstanding which is less than 1% above the levels reported at the end of 2015. The shares are trading this afternoon at just less than $51 and that calculates to a market capitalization of a bit less than $1.9 billion. The company has net cash as of its last published balance sheet of $295 million which leaves an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

The company is forecasting full-year revenues of $269 million, or about 24% at the midpoint. At this level of revenues, the EV/S would be just less than 6X. Given my own expectations, I think the EV/S stands at 5.6X.

The company has forecast EPS for the year of $1.20-1.24. It is forecasting minimal dilution and an effective tax rate of 22%. It has a relatively low tax rate because of its Israeli domicile. In any event, using the company's earnings forecast produces a P/E of 42X. My own expectation is that earnings will show a gain for the year roughly equivalent to, or perhaps slightly greater than sales. Just for the sake of simplicity, I would be expecting the company to report EPS of $1.50 which creates a P/E of 34X.

Both of these numbers would be quite reasonable for a company that can sustain growth of above 25% for some years and can create some level of operating leverage as well.

The company is forecasting that its operating cash flow will be 0-10% above its non-GAAP earnings. Last year the company had CFFO of $56 million and the prior year it had CFFO of $59 million. It is now forecasting that its CFFO will be 105% of non-GAAP income at the midpoint and that is about $43 million. The principal reason for the noticeable decline in CFFO is that management expects little or no change in deferred revenues, probably offset to a degree by higher stock-based comp, and perhaps some decline in receivables which were elevated because of a higher proportion of services revenue in the mix.

I think earnings will be higher than suggested by about $10 million. But regardless of that, I do not see CFFO surpassing $60 million. That is not a high enough level to describe this company as a cash flow story. The company is projecting cap ex this year of $4 million and will also spend another $4 million to finish its headquarters expansion in Israel.

The investment case here, both now and for the foreseeable future, is one of greater than forecast revenue growth and a continuation of margin gains. That ought to be enough to engender positive alpha going forward.