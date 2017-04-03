March AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Equity Allocations Reach A 2-Year High

More than half of surveyed investors said that recent rate hikes are having little to no impact on their allocations.

Equity allocations among individual investors rose to their highest level in nearly two years while cash allocations fell to a two-year low. The March AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows slightly lower fixed-income allocations.

Stock and stock fund allocations rose 2.1 percentage points to 67.6% after having declined during the three previous months. Equity allocations were last higher in May 2015 (67.7%). March marked the 48th consecutive month with equity allocations above their historical average of 60.5%.

Bond and bond fund allocations fell 0.3 percentage points to 17.0%. Even with the small decline, March was the 19th out of the past 20 months that fixed-income allocations were above their historical average of 16.0%.

Cash allocations fell 1.7 percentage points to 15.5%. Cash allocations were last lower in March 2015 (14.9%). The decline keeps cash allocations below their historical average of 23.5% for the 64th consecutive month.

To put last month's equity allocation into perspective, stock and stock fund allocations have mostly exceeded 64% on a combined basis over the past 12 months. The high water mark for the current bull market is 68.6% (March 2015). Prior bull markets have seen equity allocations exceed 70%, however.

Last month's rise in equity allocations occurred despite a generally cautious outlook for the stock market. Optimism, according to our weekly Sentiment Survey, was below average throughout most of March. Many individual investors find themselves choosing between high valuations for stocks and low interest rates for bonds and cash savings. At the same time, much focus remains on Washington and how the Trump administration's policies will affect economic growth.

Last month's special question asked AAII members to describe the impact that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are having on their asset allocation decisions. More than half of all respondents (57%) said that the rate hikes are either not affecting or are only having a minimal impact on their allocation decisions. Among the reasons given were the small size of the rate hikes, expectations for rates to be raised and a greater focus on the Trump administration's policies. Slightly more than 11% said that they are allocating more to fixed income, particularly short-term bonds and bond funds. About 10% said that they are reducing their exposure to equities while 8% are reducing their exposure to or are purposely avoiding bonds and bond funds. About 8% of respondents are increasing their cash allocations.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"None, as long as the hikes are minimal and spread out."

"Slightly reducing my stock funds (risk) and slightly increasing my bond fund allocation."

"If 0.25% and invoked gradually, I will maintain my current allocation rebalancing as is necessary."

"It makes it easier to allocate funds to bond-like assets."

"Very little. I'm much more concerned about upcoming events in the Trump Administration's interaction with Congress over the next one to two years."

"Holding cash instead of bonds until Fed normalizes interest rates."

March AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and stock funds: 67.6%, up 2.1 percentage points

Bonds and bond funds: 17.0%, down 0.3 percentage points

Cash: 15.5%, down 1.7 percentage points

March AAII Asset Allocation details:

Stocks: 28.2%, up 1.2 percentage points

Stock Funds: 39.4%, up 0.8 percentage points

Bonds: 4.9%, up 1.6 percentage points

Bond Funds: 12.1%, down 1.9 percentage points

Historical Averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 60.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 23.5%

*The numbers are rounded and may not add up to 100%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online here.

