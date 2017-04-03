Tesla Shorts Getting Crushed This Week

It looks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shorts are getting flushed out on Monday's trading session, and quite frankly, it doesn't surprise me. I've always felt the bearish investment thesis put forth was full of holes.

For those who need a refresher, here's a reminder of what I had stated coming out of prior quarter earnings:

I know it's going to anger many of you here on Seeking Alpha, I believe TSLA is merely a mirage designed to dupe the shorts into betting against the name, only to lose their entire bank account in the process.

That being the case, I'm not here to pick fights with everyone. But rather observe/analyze recent trends in price action, as the stock is moving awfully close to my target price of $306. Clearly, the momentum in the charts suggests that my price target was a little conservative.

Here's what seems to be driving the stock:

13,450 in Model S deliveries

11,550 in Model X deliveries

Auto Pilot 8.1 release

Capital Raise of $1.2 billion

Short interest remains elevated

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) buys 5% of Tesla Inc.

OK, so the delivery figures were pretty solid, and I know many of you will debate to the ends of the earth to refute the data. But, basically, 24,890 car deliveries exceeds the low-end of consensus analyst estimates. With a better than expected Model X mix we can expect upside on ASPs, hence I'm sticking with my forecast of 97.4K car deliveries for FY'17, which may move higher assuming demand is healthy and supply constraints are worked out.

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, short interest is starting to trend lower, and I would imagine that figure dropping even further, as we move into the heat of earnings season (which begins in April).

Source: NASDAQ, Cho's Tech Research

Short interest is trending lower, and I'd imagine with the stock now trading at new all-time-highs even the most patient of TSLA bears will start covering positions. Currently, the shares short as a percentage of total share outstanding hovers at 20%. I'd imagine this figure dropping, given how over-crowded the trade has been, and with the stock trending to new all time-highs, the shorts are now adding to their losses regardless of cost basis.

This is looking like a ticking time bomb for shorts and a well-timed entry for bulls.

Since, we don't have any additional data, until Nasdaq releases data on short interest (usually the second week, and last day of the month), we'll review the data once more, prior to TSLA's earnings announcement. Source: TC 2000

While there's been a near absent of news coming out of February, the month of March was a completely different story. The stock is now breaking out of a miniature symmetrical triangle on really heavy volume. Hence, the reference to short interest earlier in the article. That being the case, I'm expecting shares to sustain above $300 and could even push towards $350, assuming the data coming out of Q1'17 earnings report is positive in terms of financial outlook.

The stock moved up by 7% on Monday's trading session. Clearly, the stock is exhibiting this momentum as we move closer to Model 3 ramp and sustained 30% y/y growth in its aging Model S/X categories. Clearly, the consensus didn't believe the delivery ramp. But with confirmation of Q1'17 deliveries of 25k, we'd imagine the figures ramping-up on a q/q basis, given the seasonal impact of auto sales.

I'd also mention that TSLA remains the safest stock to own among automakers given sluggish sales on the industry aggregate and weakening data on car subprime loans. With write-offs expected to increase and diminished prospects of buyers buying on easy credit, we're best positioned in Tesla when pertaining specifically to auto stocks in general.

Furthermore, even if TSLA were to release Model 3 in 2H'17, I'd still imagine Tesla prioritizing the production of Model S/X assuming demand remains stable.

Therefore, investors should buy TSLA prior to its Q1'17 earnings announcement as there's some upside on the outlook commentary.

We continue to reiterate our buy recommendation and $306 price target. We may move our estimates even higher, assuming financial outlook is better than expected, or shares exhibit greater momentum on forward multiple expansion.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. It includes short-term trade ideas that yield 5%+, long-term small cap investment ideas that yield 25% and best-in-class data/news on tech sector themes. Subscribers get an early preview on Cho's price target/recommendation changes.

This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $20/month. For more information click here.