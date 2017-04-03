Evaluating The Phase 2 Data On HALO's PEGPH20 In Combination With ABRAXANE And Gemcitabine In Stage IV Pancreas Cancer Patients

With shares down over 8%, now is the time to speak to a leading oncologist to dig into the data.

The call will occur on Tuesday, April 4th at 7 PM ET.

We're interviewing an expert on Halozyme's PEGPH20 data in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer.

Last week, a SWOG-sponsored Phase 1/2b study looking at PEGPH20 sent Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) shares down 10%. While the company has put out clarifying statements, and other Seeking Alpha contributors have defended the name, shares remain down. We're conducting an interview with a Gastrointestinal Oncologist from a leading academic center to discuss the most recent trial as well as previously disclosed Phase 2 results. We will dig into the hard data with the objective of better understanding the potential for PEGPH20 in the ongoing Phase 3 trial.

Why Investors Should Care:

PEGPH20 is an important program for Halozyme to be viewed as an integrated biotech company rather than only a drug delivery partner.

Since the SWOG trial was reported, shares remain down over 8%.

Detailed Phase 2 results give investors significant information to digest and discuss when evaluating ultimate success for PEGPH20.

Why Speak to an Expert:

The expert will be able to weigh in on the various endpoints reported by the company and which look most positive and concerning to him.

The discussion will focus on how the FDA views Pancreatic Cancer treatments in development and what endpoints (Overall Survival vs. Progression Free etc.) are most important.

PEGPH20 previously had its trial halted for Thromboembolic events. While the study protocol amendments seem to be working, we will dig into the potential impact on clinical usage.

Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:

Please describe your clinical practice and experience with clinical trials in Pancreatic Cancer. What are your overall impressions of the PEGPH20 data? What is the likelihood that Progression Free Survival is sufficient for the FDA rather than Overall Survival? How will the FDA treat overall response rate (ORR) data? Is this too far off the cusp for the current FDA assuming no change at the top (which I expect but cannot depend on)? Will the P-value and hazard rate seen in Phase 2 cause pause for the FDA? Is the trial design sufficient to allow for a clean progression to Phase 3 or, as some have claimed, there is too much hair or apparent concern with the exploratory design of the trial to proceed without major reservations from the FDA? How familiar are you with HALO's history vs. this specific trial? What is your opinion of the company and management to the extent you have one? How do you think about the The protocol amendment in 2014 around Thromboembolic Events [TE]. Slide 10 of the company recent presentation showed the TE rates for the two arms. How do these numbers for Stage 2 vs. Stage 1 look to you? How concerned about TE are you with PEGPH20? In your experience is there a clotting risk in pancreatic patients independent of this drug which could have been exacerbated by PEGPH20 in the first trial, that was stopped for clotting issues? How do you look at the PFS vs. OS rates in a study like 202? I ask mainly because the OS HR was .96, while the PFS was only .51. Does the OS HR concern you here? If it does not concern you, why not? (Slide 12) Do you think it is best to focus on OS and PFS for Stage 2 only or Stage 1 + 2 combined? The company does an exploratory analysis on the Stage 2 alone and the Hazard ratios look much better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.