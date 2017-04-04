Enservco: Not For The Faint Of Heart But Potential Catalysts Ahead

New water transfer business is expected to ramp up over the next few quarters.

ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSEMKT:ENSV) is a small provider of fluid-related services to the U.S. onshore oil and gas production industry like, for example, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment, and water hauling. In addition, the company is offering ongoing well maintenance services like hot oiling and acidizing.

ENSERVCO has three operating subsidiaries:

Heat Waves Hot Oil Service LLC Heat Waves Water Management LLC Dillco Fluid Services, Inc.

Combined, these businesses operate a fleet of more than 250 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks and related well-site equipment.

Like the rest of the U.S. oil industry, ENSERVCO has been hit hard by the OPEC's failure to agree to production cuts in 2014 and, consequently, has seen its top and bottom line deteriorating significantly over the past few years. Accordingly, the share price is currently down more than 90% from its September 2014 peak level of $3.72.

And despite a strong recovery in unconventional land-based drilling investment in the U.S. over the course of 2016, ENSERVCO's business has largely remained in the doldrums so far, partially due to its limited exposure to the industry's most obvious sweet spot, the West Texas Permian Basin:

Picture: ENSERVCO locations - Source: Company website

Moreover, another rather mild winter in many of the regions served by the company has again caused subdued demand for the company's high margin, frac water heating services, resulting in overall poor financial performance for FY2016.

Picture: Frac water heating truck - Source: Company website

In fact, ENSERVCO already has its back pretty much against the wall as the company has repeatedly been forced to amend its $30 million revolving credit facility with PNC Bank (NYSE:PNC) mostly due to existing or looming covenant violations.

The latest amendment, dated March 31, now leads, among other things, to an advancement of the loan's maturity date from September 12, 2019, to April 30, 2018:

On March 31, 2017, the Company entered into the Tenth Amendment to the 2014 Credit Agreement that among other things (NYSE:I) required the Company to raise $1.5 million in subordinated debt or post a letter of credit in favor of the bank by March 31, 2017; (ii) raise an additional $1 million of subordinated debt by May 15, 2017; (NASDAQ:III) reduced the maturity date of the loan from September 12, 2019, to April 30, 2018; (iv) changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include proceeds from subordinated debt; and (NYSE:V) change the calculation of fixed charge and leverage ratio from a trailing four-quarter basis to a quarterly build from the quarter ended December 31, 2016. On March 31, 2017, the Company's largest shareholder posted a letter of credit in the amount of $1.5 million in accordance with the terms of the Tenth Amendment. It is expected that the letter of credit will be converted into subordinated debt with a maturity dated on or about April 15, 2022, with a stated interest rate of 12% per annum. As a result of moving the maturity date to April 30, 2018, the entire loan balance (approximately $25.7 million as of March 28, 2017) will be classified as a current liability beginning in May 2017. The Company is exploring alternatives for other sources of capital to reduce or replace the PNC credit facility and fund obligations. The Company is working to improve its operating performance and its cash, liquidity and financial position. This includes: improving labor and equipment utilization rates; (ii) selling certain assets of the Company; and exploring additional bank relationships.

Ongoing liquidity challenges already caused the company to commence a surprise $4.5 million equity raise in December but, as evidenced by the $25.7 million outstanding loan balance as of March 28, ENSERVCO's financial wiggle room remains very limited.

Fortunately, management also offered some good news in its fourth quarter results press release:

"We closed the year with an uptick in customer activity, driven in part by higher oil prices and increased completion activity. That momentum has carried into the first quarter. Through the first two months of 2017 revenue was up approximately 49% and EBITDA was up approximately 68% year over year on an unaudited basis. "Our Eagle Ford expansion initiative continues to be a positive for us, with total revenue in the basin doubling in 2016 and early indications that growth will continue into 2017," Kash added. "We are also experiencing growing demand for the water transfer service that we launched in 2016. After winning our first three water transfer customers in the third quarter, we generated revenue of $150,000 in the fourth quarter. We have since added five additional customers and thus far in the first quarter of 2017 have generated revenue of approximately $675,000 from water transfer projects. We anticipate continued growth in this segment throughout 2017."

So, Q1/FY2017 will, for the first time in three years, see a year-over-year revenue and EBITDA increase. In addition, the company's new water transfer segment is expected to pick up more steam over the course of 2017 with management's expectation for this business to become a major contributor to both the top and bottom line over time.

Furthermore, the company's largest shareholder, Cross River Capital Management LLC ("Cross River"), has again demonstrated its commitment to the company by instantly providing the subordinated debt required by the most recent amendment to the company's revolving credit facility.

In addition, Cross River's representative on the company's board of directors, Richard A. Murphy, has recently been appointed as chairman, replacing ENSERVCO's current CEO, Rick Kash, who remained on the company's board and will continue as CEO as well.

Bottom line:

ENSERVCO's business needs a strong turnaround to enable it to successfully deal with the new April 30, 2018, maturity date of its $30 million revolving credit facility. A beginning has obviously been made during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, and with the company's new water transfer business expected to ramp up further over the next few quarters, ENSERVCO might be able to offset some of the heavy seasonality, currently inherent to its business, over time.

Moreover, the company's largest shareholder, Cross River Capital Management, has provided financial support on an ongoing basis for ENSERVCO. In addition, Cross River's representative has recently been appointed as chairman of the company's board of directors.

Personally, I picked up some shares right after the market opened on Friday morning as the stock had been sold off by investors going into the release, with the price down 40% over the past month alone.

For now, my strategy is to keep the shares as a swing trade given the beaten down stock price, management's better-than-expected outlook and the ongoing financial support by the company's largest shareholder.

That said, more conservative investors should stay away from the shares as the company's elevated risk profile does not qualify the stock as a long-term investment. In fact, there's still a decent chance for ENSERVCO to end up in bankruptcy around the same time next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENSV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.