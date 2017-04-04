Blue Buffalo Is A Growth Opportunity

Thesis

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) has produced some serious performance metrics. I believe the company is well positioned for continued growth. I also think the obsession with pets will continue, and that Blue Buffalo will reward its shareholders with strong returns as people spend more and more on their pets. If you have a high risk tolerance, consider adding Blue Buffalo to your portfolio.

About The Company

Blue Buffalo is on the cusp of large cap with a market cap of $4.52 billion. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Blue Buffalo sells pet food. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under a range of brand names. It also produces and sells cat litter. The company distributes its products to national, regional, and neighborhood pet stores. It also sells to farm and feed stores, ecommerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics.

Blue Buffalo is the fastest-growing major pet food company in the United States. Its claim to fame is the use of high-quality, natural ingredients. Its current market share is 6% of the pet food market. I believe the company will continue to increase market share.

It is worth noting that the Bishop family, who founded Blue Buffalo, still owns a significant amount of stock. Institutions own 86% of the outstanding stock, and the Bishop family owns pretty much all of the rest.

What I Like

Blue Buffalo carries a bit of a high valuation. The company's P/E is 35.3, which is too high for value investors. However, this is slightly under the food and beverage industry average. The company's forward P/E is 21.9 which is closer to what most people consider acceptable. PEG is 1.77, which bakes in some growth for Blue Buffalo. However, growth is expected to be very high for the company going forward.

Earnings are expected to grow 39.5% next year and 93% over the next three years. Cash flow and profit are expected to increase more than 50% in two years' time. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Blue Buffalo Past And Future Earnings

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The performance metrics for Blue Buffalo are par none. The company's return on equity, assets, and capital are 167.4%, 27.4%, and 44% respectively. This exceeds the food and beverage industry average in all three categories. Performance metrics for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Blue Buffalo Performance Metrics

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The balance sheet has the appearance of being poor, but if you look further, it is not. Yes, Blue Buffalo has a debt/equity of 261%. This is normally way higher than I am willing to consider. However, the company has very strong cash flow and a lot of cash on its balance sheet. It has operating cash flow of $127 million, free cash flow of $76 million, and $292 million in cash on its balance sheet. It is worth noting that the company's long-term debt level has remained the same for the past four years. It is not continually borrowing to keep its business running. Blue Buffalo does not currently pay a dividend, but it is something I will watch for, as the company's cash flow is exceptional.

Opportunities And Drivers

Citing the company's most recent earnings results, Blue Buffalo has performed exceptionally well. EPS was up 261%, revenue was up 11%, net income, adj. EBITDA, sales... you name it, all double-digit growth. Full-year EPS was up 44.8% at $0.65, where the company's 2017 guidance was for EPS to be between $0.91 and $0.94. This represents an increase of 42% over 2016. But where will this growth come from? I believe Blue Buffalo will continue to expand its margins and increase its market share. But, there is more to it than that.

I have written before about PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS). In that article, I cited a study that people are spending more than ever on their pets. They are treating their cats and dogs like members of the family. This humanization of pets has had somewhat comedic results. We are in the midst of a healthy, all-natural food craze. Because people care so much about food quality for themselves, they care about food quality for their pets. Blue Buffalo is the premier company for high-quality pet food.

Risks

There are significant risks for Blue Buffalo as well. The company is known as the high-quality pet food supplier. Any damage to its reputation as high-quality could prove devastating.

Given the extreme growth in the pet sector, bigger players have turned their attention on it. As a result, Blue Buffalo is in competition with much larger companies. These larger companies have an advantage given their scale and significant financial resources.

Other risk factors can be found in the company's 10-K. For the most part, nothing stands out to me. It is worth mentioning that given Blue Buffalo's somewhat high P/E, if it fails to live up to growth expectations, it could experience multiple contraction.

Final Thoughts

Blue Buffalo is the Cadillac of pet food. As people humanize their pets more and more, they care about the quality of their food. Blue Buffalo is positioned well to capitalize on this trend. The company has produced some extremely impressive growth and performance metrics, and I expect that to continue. Be aware, if the company does not live up to its growth expectations, it is valued rather highly. This is not an investment for the risk averse. However, I believe it is a good investment all the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUFF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.