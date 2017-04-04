Engie: Ready To Profit Early From Reorganizations

We believe Engie will already be able to profit early from the restructurings in 2017, and thus see an end to the current downtrend.

The current reorganizations seem to be going well, and income has increased strongly since the start of the plans.

When looking at the lifetime stock chart of Engie, one might quickly lose interest. Ever since the financial crisis in 2008, the stock experienced a downward spiral and lost 69.8% of its original value. This decrease is the consequence of the company continuously missing estimates. However, things might now turn around, as Engie seems to be heading in the right direction with its restructuring plan that allows for lower costs and a more modern utility company.

The company

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) is a French multinational utility company that is active since the 2008 merger between Gaz de France and Suez. The group is mostly active in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, where it is market leader, but Asia, Africa and South America are also a noteworthy part of its territory. The company mainly produces and distributes electricity, gas and nuclear energy, but is planning to shift its focus to renewable energy. Engie also holds a 35% stake in Suez Environment, which is a spin-off water treatment facility.

Stock performance

Engie stock is currently worth 13.28 euro. The company also quotes on both Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels under the ticker "ENGI" and has a market capitalization of €32.34 billion. Engie's average daily volume is about 6.95 million shares.

(Source: Google Finance)

From the graph above, it is clear that Engie stock is in a rut. Over the last 5 years, the stock (in blue) dropped 31.39%. Meanwhile, the French CAC40 index (in red), of which Engie is a part, rose 21.01%. The S&P 500 utility index (in yellow) performed even better and rose 23.32% over the same period. Due to this underperformance of the sector, the stock is 329% away from its all-time high of €43.79 that it reached in May 2008. Only 2 months ago, Engie stock even traded at a 14-year low of €10.89. We do believe, however, that this vast downtrend will soon turn around, and we will explain why.

The restructuring plans

Ever since 2015, the utility group is transforming itself based on 3 pillars: giving priority to the lowest CO 2 options, growing EBITDA and lowering exposure to commodity prices. This means there will be a general shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. All these actions will be taken in an effort to redesign and simplify the company portfolio.

(Source: Engie Investors Presentation)

As part of this reorganizational plan, Engie is considering on taking over the German utility group Innogy SE, a leader in renewable energy. Innogy is currently worth 18.5 billion euro, and if Engie goes through with the takeover, Innogy and its renewable energy would take up a large sum of Engie's portfolio. This would also be one of the company's biggest steps towards a greener product portfolio.

In the last 3 years, the company has already invested a considerable sum of €10.5 billion of the planned €15 billion, meaning that the largest part of the total investments has already been made. All the while, it can already start benefiting from the margin increase that these restructurings bring along. Engie's net loss in 2015 was still up to -€4.6 billion, while in 2016, this was reduced to -€4.1 million. The company, however, is still having trouble attaining positive income and revenue estimates. This is one of the main reason why the stock has been performing poorly over the last couple of years.

(Source: Wall Street Journal and author's own calculations)

While Engie's revenue in 2015 was more than €3 billion higher than in 2016, the group could not make a profit, and made a loss of over €5 billion. This was mainly caused by an impairment loss of over €8 billion, recognized against goodwill, property and equipment and intangible assets. Especially, Engie's fossil energy plants took large losses. The company could reduce this rather exceptional impairment loss to €4 billion in 2016, as it got rid of a large part of these fossil energy plants. We believe this trend will continue as the restructurings continue and as Engie gets rid of more and more fossil energy facilities.

Once the restructuring plans are fully completed, we believe Engie can fully start to pick the fruits of its labor and see positive earnings again. We believe investors will also be able to see the benefits, as the company's business will contain less risk with a focus on the strategic assets that are now in its portfolio. Furthermore, the investor can expect a more stable and sustainable dividend policy once the reformation is complete.

Isabelle Kocher, CEO of Engie, only just recently mentioned that the transformation plans were "progressing faster than expected," which made stock prices turn upward again. Judging from the investor sentiment, it seems like the end of the low revenues and net losses is coming closer as Engie's restructuring plan goes faster than expected. To us, this seems like the first step in the right direction towards higher revenues and profits.

Our valuation

Based on market circumstances (Engie just reported a fall in 2016 revenue of 4.6%, mainly due to lower electricity prices), one might be bearish when it comes to the company. We, however, are foreseeing better days in the near future. Its reorganization plans show decent cost cutting and a shift towards a greener (and more profitable) portfolio. Furthermore, a decent and stable dividend might follow sooner than investors might think. This makes us bullish on Engie. The company has a lot of upward potential and is cheap due to the severe decrease in price. We believe Engie will profit from the restructuring plans, and as a consequence, we see an upward trend for the following years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.