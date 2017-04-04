Apple: In Search Of Better Graphics

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 3, 2017.

Apple works on its own GPU designs

Source: Tech Insights

This morning, Imagination Technologies PLC (IMG) (OTC:IMGTY) issued a press release in which it aired some dirty laundry regarding its souring relations with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The press release stated that IMG had been notified by Apple, "its largest customer", that Apple will no longer use IMG GPU designs in future products in roughly 15-24 months.

I'm sure Apple would have preferred the matter be kept confidential for competitive reasons. The fact that IMG chose to go public is an indicator of how relations have deteriorated. Apparently, Apple has been working on its own GPU designs for some time and believes that soon it will be sufficiently mature to incorporate into Apple's mobile products (iPhone, iPad, etc.). All of Apple's A series SOCs have used GPU designs from Imagination Tech, and Apple will have paid IMG a total of $81 million in licensing fees in the fiscal year that ends April 30.

Clearly, IMG is unhappy about the prospect of losing its most important customer and issued what amounts to a veiled threat:

Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information. This evidence has been requested by Imagination but Apple has declined to provide it. Further, Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple's assertions... Imagination has reserved all its rights in respect of Apple's unauthorised use of Imagination's confidential information and Imagination's intellectual property rights.

Last March, Apple confirmed that it had been in discussions with IMG about a possible purchase of the company, but stated that no offer had been made. Subsequent to that, there have been reports of Apple "poaching" staff from IMG in order to further its own GPU efforts. Judging by various LinkedIn profiles, it does appear that a number of IMG engineers left to company to work for Apple, with some relocating to California.

The divorce of Apple and IMG was probably never going to be an amicable one, but it was also inevitable. Just as Apple has gained a competitive advantage from designing the CPUs for its ARM SOCs, Apple has realized that there's also a competitive advantage to be had from designing its own GPUs.

Currently, there are only two companies that custom design both the CPU and GPU sections for their ARM SOCs, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Even Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) licenses its GPUs from ARM Holdings (OTCPK:SFTBY). Nvidia, in particular, has shown how powerful an ARM SOC can be when married to a powerful GPU architecture. Nvidia's Xavier SOC will power its next generation of Drive PX systems for autonomous vehicles.

Although there is work ongoing to find a better processing architecture for neural networks and "deep learning", the fact remains that GPUs work very well for this purpose, and their incorporation into an ARM SOC enables considerable machine learning capability.

Apple has a very strong interest in AI, as well as an interest in "locally hosted" AI, both for Apple's mobile devices as well as a possible Apple car. Apple's concern with privacy motivates that much of the machine intelligence that it implements in iOS reside in the mobile device, since this can be kept under the individual user's control. Xavier is a clear trailblazer that shows Apple where it needs to go in terms of a processing basis for any Apple engineered self-driving automobile.

Another reason for more capable GPU designs in its SOCs would be to enhance the usefulness of iOS devices as "PC replacements". Current generation PCs can support 4K monitors with the appropriate graphics card, and the need to support 4K resolution displays in iOS devices can't be far off.

Apple would probably have preferred to arrive at an agreeable price for IMG, rather than have all the fuss. Apple's annual payments to IMG are not a large expense. Fundamentally, this is about Apple being able to deploy its considerable resources to accelerate GPU development, rather than being dependent on tiny IMG.

Rethink Technology rates Apple a buy.

Tesla delivers on deliveries

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its 2017 Q1 deliveries on Sunday April 2. Tesla delivered 25,000 vehicles and built a total of 25,418. Although Tesla bears are claiming that this is evidence of "declining demand" for Tesla automobiles, the facts don't seem to support this assertion. The more reasonable interpretation is that 25,000 Model S and X cars is about the most the Fremont factory can turn out. I see lots of good news in the report.

Total vehicle production is up 69% y/y, and most importantly, Model X production, which had been so difficult last year at this time, is now on a par with Model S. Considering the engineering and production difficulties of the Model X, this is an important achievement. Electrek.co has a nice graphic that illustrates the progress in Model X production, as well as what appears to be a production ceiling of about 25,000 cars that the Fremont factory is bumping up against.

Source: Electrek

Global demand for Model S is not falling off . Global deliveries of Model S grew by 8% y/y to 13,450. Deliveries of Model X grew by 381% to 11,550.

Even in the US demand for the Model S hasn't declined appreciably. According to Inside EVs, last year, Tesla had Model S sales of 6,390 in Q1. This year the number according to Inside EVs was 6,100. The slack has been more than taken up by the Model X. IN 2016 Q1, all 2,400 Model X vehicles were delivered in the US. This year 4,300 were delivered in the US in Q1. While bears raise the specter of "declining demand" for electric vehicles, some roll-off in sales of a model that is going on five years old is perfectly normal. In fact, what isn't normal is the continuing strength of Model S sales.

Much like his other technology venture, SpaceX, Musk continues to deliver the goods in terms of innovative engineering and hardware. I think the production level on Model X is something of a minor miracle, and it encourages me that Tesla may be able to pull off the major miracle of production start this year for Model 3.

Do investors have something to look forward to in this quarter's earnings report? Possibly. Maybe not outright profitability, but something that looks reasonably close to the performance of 2016 Q3. But the real test of Tesla lies ahead: ramping Model 3 production to 5,000 cars/week by the end of the year.

It's all still very ambitious, but then, so was landing a booster on its tail in the middle of the Atlantic, refurbishing it, using it for a second successful satellite launch, and then landing it a second time.

Daimler bails out of fuel cells

Smart2Zero.com reports that Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) CEO Dieter Zetsche has all but put the final nail in the coffin of fuel cell vehicles, stating that the tech would no longer play a central role at the company. In December 2014, I wrote about the false promise of fuel cell technology in Tesla And The Fuel Cell Mirage.

There have always been numerous problems with the fuel cell approach. Production of hydrogen doesn't really represent a "green" solution, since the industrial production of hydrogen gas uses natural gas, methane, and releases CO2 into the environment as a by-product.

There are also safety concerns both for hydrogen-fueled vehicles as well as the transport of hydrogen to refueling stations. Highly compressed hydrogen gas is flammable and even explosive. If a hydrogen fueled vehicle were to have its hydrogen tank ruptured, the result would be a catastrophic fire. Hydrogen delivery trucks, especially if they carried the hydrogen in liquid form, would be even more dangerous.

But the fundamental problem with hydrogen was that the cost of building the necessary infrastructure for hydrogen fueling stations and delivery systems was simply prohibitive compared to battery electric vehicles. For battery EVs, most of the "fuel" delivery infrastructure is already in place and therefore "free".

In my article, I pointed out that a Tesla Supercharger station capable of delivering the same amount of energy as a hydrogen refueling station would cost about one-tenth as much. And that doesn't even account for the additional shipping and delivery infrastructure that would have to be put in place to support a "hydrogen economy".

In the case of BEVs vs. fuel cell vehicles, economics has favored the environmentally friendly approach. Zetsche put it very simply:

Battery costs are declining rapidly whereas hydrogen production remains very costly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.