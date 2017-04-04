BlackBerry: Better Trust with More Volatility?

Growth in UEM, IoT and QNX are capable of driving the final leg of the turnaround amidst growing competition and better sales conversion rate.

Investors are still holding the same level of risk as before. BlackBerry (BBRY) recorded a significant victory to its turnaround campaign as it reported earnings which surprised most pundits.

However, the sad truth is that this is more of a thank God it didn’t turn out bad victory, than a resounding win. While I can’t speak for every investor as I don’t know the average dollar cost of each individual holder, those who have been stuck in this know the turnaround fruit is not primed for the plucking.

While the momentum traders who made a profit from this deserve their congratulations (congrats to Yasch and co.), I will try to explain the meaning of this beat and how it impacts the long-term turnaround narrative.

I will be analyzing growth, cost, risk premium and how these three factors will drive BlackBerry’s valuation.

On the growth phase and without mincing words, management was able to deliver on its promise in the software segment. With software at the heart of BlackBerry’s growth narrative, it is important to track how that ramps up in coming quarters. It hasn’t been an easy ride, given the level of competition in both auto and UEM. These segments have been the key drivers behind BlackBerry’s growth, and we should expect the management to build the company's future around these catalysts including QNX, UEM, and Radar.

I’ve been skeptical about the growth rate in the UEM segment, given the level of competition that the brand is facing from the likes of VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO) and even IBM (NYSE:IBM). However, management’s ability to win more deals QoQ is a testimony to the hard work from the operations, marketing, and sales team.

We can’t discount the fact that BlackBerry enjoyed a brand advantage in security via the NOC (network operations center) air-gapped technology, which made it easy for it to upsell to new clients up till today.

However, I’m going to chalk up the victory to what I would call a stellar performance by the BBRY team as against a demand-driven result, given the level of competition in the cyber security industry.

It is increasingly clear that the team is beginning to identify and close its biggest and best prospects. This could have been the result of a new leadership or sales strategy. I don’t discount the possibility of a data-driven marketing innovation either.

Regardless, future wins will rest on the diligent shoulders of the sales and marketing team as they can’t afford to slack on their efficiency level. Currently, about 80% of software and services revenue (excluding IP licensing) are recurring. A number of big cyber plays are closing numbers in the 90s plus range, which means BlackBerry can still improve on that metric. However, I think it will come at a cost. Before exiting revenue, I expect future growth to be driven by QNX as against EMM. The introduction of the cPaaS segment will help buffer the soft numbers on the EoT (Enterprise of Things) segment, but I don’t project significant contribution until 2H’18.

On the cost segment, the battle between GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation looms on. While I believe investors are right to be bullish on growth initiatives like QNX and EoT, it is equally imperative to discount the cost of gaining market share by not overlooking GAAP numbers.

True, growth comes at a cost; however, the risk that comes with delaying profitability should be hedged accordingly.

At a fair value of $7/share, I believe investors are already over-pricing BlackBerry’s competitive moats, which are its brand and IP at nearly 1$/share if not more. This works when the run rate from mobility is sustainable. However, valuing a significant portion of the business as intangibles comes as a risk if the growth doesn’t follow the narrative.

Management is guiding for an overall growth in the software segment at 10-15%. With SAF on the decline and the faith of the IP licensing deals in the hands of third parties, investors will do more to hedge their bets at a higher risk premium.

Therefore, in return for the large disparity between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, multiples expansion as we have recently witnessed only means one thing; investors are holding the same level of risk. The only thing that has changed is the level of trust in management to deliver on its promises. I believe that sentiment has deservedly shifted more positive.

However, in the absence of the launch of a disruptive product, channel innovation or a major acquisition which will be immediately accretive to earnings, we can argue that we still have the same old BlackBerry.

Valuation

BBRY EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

The significant portion of the upsides, which doesn’t really exist, given that the recent rally only closes the arbitrage opportunities of owning the stock at a lower risk, means more caution should be taken on large bullish positions.

Therefore, I reiterate my SELL rating until I see the possibility of gaining significant market share in key growth segments without a corresponding need to increase OPEX (mainly in R&D).

While the hard work of the BlackBerry team will continue to drive the growth narrative, I believe it won’t take long before the Street begins to question the GAAP/non-GAAP disparity.

Hence, I’m forecasting more volatility in coming months as the market struggles to settle on the right valuation narrative.

A slight weakness to the bearish narrative

I can only speak for myself, but if I guess correctly the central thesis of bears, it is the lack of an X-factor. And without an X-factor for BlackBerry to maintain its edge in a world of rapid technological disruptions that have taken down empires, your investment will make you doubt your conviction anytime a negative development arises. Think about it, a lawsuit, discounting by competitors…earthquakes…demand slump…name it.

While the market discounts these risks heavily, days before quarterly earnings, I didn’t do well to distill the narrative that Mr. market is pricing out the risk of a miss. Essentially, a sub $7/share price was attractive, but still doesn’t cut it for my long-term thesis, and the catalyst I need to change my conviction. Therefore, on a short term, I can miss out on upward spikes, but I’m also protected from downside volatility, and so do you if you take my words for what they are.

The backbone of the bullish thesis has always been manufactured from four things.

No more hardware division meaning no downside from declining phone sales. More cash at hand to grow and innovate. The BlackBerry brand cum IP, which is worth a whole lot. Rapid proliferation of IoT devices.

Of those four, I’m only convinced of one. BlackBerry’s relatively smaller cash base means it won’t derive so much if it stumbles on a blue ocean idea in form of a cash cow that gives it some sort of protective edge while it tries to covertly milk its new source of revenue. Whatever edge is built will be quickly pounded by market cap bullies who have a bigger cash hoard. It can only protect its own by hoping its competition will agree to collaborate rather than take market share.

If the hardware division has taught us any lesson, it is the fact that no brand is immune to technological disruptions. As long as the market continues to overlook that fact, gains for bulls from the strategic turnaround narrative into a full-fledged software company will continue to be at loggerheads with technological disruption from competitors.

Clearly, this investment is not for the faint-hearted.

