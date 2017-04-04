Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ronald Smith on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX:DPDW) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Ronald Smith - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Eugene Butler - Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Auger - Controller

Analysts

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital Partners

Walter Schenker - MAZ Partners

Gregg Hillman - First Wilshire Securities

David Wright - Henry Investment Trust

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Ron Smith, CEO. Please go ahead.

Ronald Smith

Thank you and welcome to the 2016 year-end investor conference call. The agenda for this call will be the following: I’ll ask Gene to discuss the year-end financials. Then, I’ll discuss some of the current operational aspects of the business today, and then, we’ll turn it over for Q&A and finally we’ll conclude the call.

Gene, would you tell us about our financials?

Eugene Butler

All right, Ron. Thank you very much. A detailed disclaimer related to our forward-looking statement is included in our press release, which has been filed with the SEC. It is also available on our website at deepdowninc.com or upon request. A reconciliation of excluded items and non-GAAP financial measures is also included in our press release and on our website.

Our year-end results for 2016 were revenues of $25.4 million, resulting in a net income of $164,000, or $0.01 per share. This compares to 2015 year-end revenues of $24.8 million and a net loss of $1.8 million for a loss of $0.12 per share. The increase in revenue to $600,000 was due primarily to the completion of work on a significant project for one of our customers.

Gross profit increased $1.5 million in 2016 to $9 million as compared to $7.5 million in 2015. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues for 2016 increased to 36% as compared to 30% for 2015. The increase in gross profit and gross profit percent was primarily due to increased cost incurred on prolonged fixed price projects during 2015, which did not occur in 2016.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $600,000 over last year, which is due primarily to increased legal fees. We expect legal fees will be less in 2017. In the first quarter of 2016, we recorded a $1.1 million gain on sale of assets from the sale of our Channelview location compared to a nominal amount in 2015. The cash from the sale of Channelview was used to payoff all of our bank debt, resulting in a reduction to interest expense for the year of $213,000.

Our modified EBITDA for 2016 was $1 million, as compared to $662,000 for 2015. The 2016 EBITDA does not include the gain on the sale of Channelview or the impact of a lower bank debt. The improvement was due mostly to improving cost controls around our service production activity – service and production activities since the increase of SG&A was offset by our improvement in gross profit.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet with a strong cash position. We announced the buyback of company’s shares in May 2016 of up to $1 million. At year-end, we had purchased 588,000 shares at an average price of $0.96 per share. We are extending the buyback program through March 31, 2018, and we’re increasing the total amount to $2 million. Our net book value is over $1.50 a share, while our market price per share is around $1.05.

Thank you, Ron. I will turn it back to you now.

Ronald Smith

Thanks, Gene, for a better explanation of the financials of 2016 year-end. I’ll discuss some of the operational aspects of this last quarter and some of the current work. Using the sales by customer report for the 2016 year total, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows: operators had 84% of those projects, the OEMs had 7%, the installers had 9%.

Using the sales by customer report for 2016 Q4, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows: operators had 92% of those projects, the OEMs had 3%, and the installers had 5%. Using the same sales by customer report for 2017 Q1 so far, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows: operators had 90% of those projects, the OEMs had less than 1%, and the installers had 9%. This is staying consistent with the upward trend towards the operator revenue.

Regarding our profitability and operability for the year-end, we’re very pleased to be profitable for the year. I can’t stress that enough. The work on the shop floor towards the end of the year made the difference as we had hoped. Our work in December in Korea was superb. We completed Phase 1 of the fieldwork without a scratch, leaving us with the last two years without a recordable incident.

Just last week, our team returned to Korea for even a longer Phase 2. There have been additional jobs in the Gulf of Mexico this quarter and even the installation of the flying leads that we finished at the end of the year. Our backlog remained strong, as we – as reported to be in the low-20s with many potential projects in the Hopper. Our balance sheet is looking very good. So as last week, we had over $9 million in the bank. And like Gene said, we purchased that amount of stock back from the field, sorry.

Our new 5XS water jet cutter is now filling the gap and all the cutting that we used to outsource, we’re now being able to do internally. So we’re looking forward to seeing significant savings in that this year. The rotational molding two unit system is mostly up and running with a smaller machine producing our new downtown buoyancy shells, making our installation buoyancy a readily available rental service and demonstrating our ability to produce the distributed buoyancy line internally.

The larger machine has been rebuilt, reinstalled and is getting its final touches, where we should be able to build larger parts around the clock. At the subsea tieback, discussions were held with a leading [string] [ph] supplier about us producing those parts with our machine.

Texas A&M University Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE has been selected to go to the finals, being a proud industry advisor and sponsor is gratifying to see them do so well. Let us know if you would like to invest in their future and we’ll forward a sponsor package to you.

Like I said, last week, we exhibited at the subsea tieback in San Antonio. And even though the show was smaller than normal with crowds fewer than we’ve ever seen, our booth was busy and the conversations that we were having were better than any of the shows of the past. It was our best show with many promising opportunities going forward.

Regarding our cost reduction program, we are focused on the efficiency of the operation, using the same personnel tally that is required so that we can receive the larger orders. For example, the flying lead manufacturing track has been upgraded and the last flying lead job we experienced a 10% increase in margin for the project due to this more efficient way of manufacturing. We plan on doing that kind of thing every element of our projects.

As new projects are booked, new releases will be published, describing the work in more detail as it’s awarded. We have a lot that are going on and our clients need our solutions. I still encourage any of you with questions to contact either Gene or myself by e-mail and then we can set up a call to answer any questions or discus any and all topics.

So that’s all I have for now, and I’d like to open it up for Q&A. Are there any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Laura Engel with Stonegate Capital. Your line is now open.

Laura Engel

Good afternoon and congratulations on that positive bottom line, nice to see that. I wondered in the K just reading through some of the commentary there, you mentioned more of the consolidation and restructuring you’re seeing within the industry, especially among, it sounds like some of your competitors is there any additional color you can give us on that, like specific competitors or things that are directly benefiting Deep Down as a result of this consolidation and restructuring in the industry?

Ronald Smith

I want to introduce Charles, our Business Manager and he is going to answer a couple of these questions. Charles?

Laura Engel

Hi.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Ron. So as far as the consolidation in the industry, we without naming names, I think in the news you’ve seen a number of the big companies march. What we’re seeing in the industry that as they march, because the decisions are being made overseas, there’s a general trend towards moving the manufacturing out of the U.S. to international locations. And we’re having more and more discussions with our Houston-based customers about taking over some of that manufacturing.

For obvious reasons, we can’t go into too much detail about that, but that’s what we are seeing and we are seeing some very positive signs of our way to transfer our future.

Laura Engel

Okay. And then…

Ronald Smith

Yes. I also think there’s still confusion in some of these parts companies, they’re not real sure which ended up or who is going to stay on payroll and that’s happened to us a little bit and then you have customers who want to come direct to us rather than through middle people or installers.

Laura Engel

Right. And I guess, related to that, the reason with some more detail behind the reason that you’re seeing some more of this international work as far as, I guess, the – again, the commentary referenced some advances in technology and some, I guess, advantages you all have over others. What’s driving that being your side versus others?

Ronald Smith

I’ll give this back to Charles, again. Charles?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Ron. What we’re seeing especially internationally is that, there are newer players coming into the industry. This is one of the projects Ron briefly mentioned is a company that’s expanding into actually developing fuels rather than just providing largest equipments, because they are a smaller oil operator, they’re not able to get audiences at some of the big OEMs, and so they are coming directly to us. And the reason that they’re coming to us, we’re a lower cost operator. They have direct access to a higher level of technical field by, for instance, Ron is talking about, involved in some of those projects and that’s not something they can get at bigger OEMs.

Laura Engel

Okay, got it. Well, thank you, Charles, and thank you, gentlemen. I appreciate it and I will get back in the queue.

Ronald Smith

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Walter Schenker with MAZ Partners. Your line is now open.

Walter Schenker

Thank you. Hi, Ron. Hi, Gene.

Ronald Smith

Hi, Walter.

Walter Schenker

You had made this point before, I’ll make it again. First, it’s good to be making money. It’s good to generate cash. It’s good to pay off all your debt, but we clearly have an issue as I look at it in regard to capital utilization and capital allocation. I know, we initiated or you initiated a buyback, despite that there were more shares issued at the end of 2016 than they were at the end of 2015 due to equity grants, and we are not making a lot of progress on the buyback.

And therefore, I strongly recommend that we – there’s a need to become, and I understand the problems with liquidity and blocks. There’s a need to reassess the $8 million or $7 million on the balance sheet, the fact that we have and that’s going to be my second question, a couple of carousels we’ve got hopefully an arbitration result soon or rather than later. And I as a meaningful shareholder really would like to see the company take a chunk of that cash and either declare a one-time dividend out of the excess liquidity, or do a buyback to some sort of Dutch auction that will clear anyone who might want to sell at this point, whether they have blocks or not.

As Gene pointed out, the stock is a dollar and change, the book is a buck-and-a-half, we’ve got over $0.50 a share in cash. We can probably distribute $3 million or $4 million in cash in the stock price might not even change a lot. And if we can reduce the outstanding by 2 million, 3 million shares, 4 million shares pick your number clearly enhances book value and the operating leverage in the business. So you’ve heard it before, so that’s point one and I’d like to hear your response.

But point two, could you just do our regular quarterly update on what hopefully may exist out there with the carousels? Thank you.

Ronald Smith

Thank you, Walter. Long question, obviously, we review our cash situation all the time and try to decide what to do about it, but we do have some capital expenditures planned over the next couple of years, and we don’t know when this thing is going to completely turnaround. But we have had several discussions with the Board about this. So where we are aware of it and we appreciate your interest and concern. The final question?

Walter Schenker

Carousels?

Ronald Smith

Carousels, Carousels, yes. The famous down south of our [Indiscernible] client came to me in subsea tieback and I told them "don’t even get near me if you’re not ready to buy this carousel, and he has kept getting near me," I said, don’t get any closer." He says he is going for final approval and they’re hoping to buy the carousel. So that’s the [Indiscernible], and that would be $5 million. And that opens up the doors for a lot of other decisions. Because right now, without an extensive line of credit, we just can’t afford to get them largely into our cash reserves with some of the starter projects that we are looking on getting, so this carousel sales, that opens the doors.

And on the entity, BP announced that that Maddock 2 is on. And I started to having some phone calls with different people within BP that are considering larger projects with umbilicals again. And of course, we have another down south [indiscernible] client that also gives us four umbilicals now for, what, [Indiscernible] four years.

Eugene Butler

Four years.

Ronald Smith

Four years, we’re almost paid for 1.5 carousels leasing there for two years. So these are again current. And we are not losing any deals based on expense or anything ridiculous on our part, it simply has to do with CapEx approval. So we’re getting pretty close on the carousels.

On the arbitration, we were set to go for arbitration on the 1,500 ton offshore carousels on Monday, March 27. And all of a sudden, the people have come to the table and they want to have mediation. So on the April 17, on the 20th year anniversary date, we are going to go for mediation on this carousel. But we are encouraged, because now all the sudden people are interested in the talk. And on the other carousel, we’ve been told that a settlement is being in the works right now. So, so far it’s always good news. It’s just the news isn’t soon enough for my taste, four years.

Walter Schenker

Yes. The keen good news is someone sent you a check.

Ronald Smith

Exactly.

Walter Schenker

Okay. Thanks a lot, Ron and Gene.

Eugene Butler

Walter, I might add that, we go an audit and if those assets that did carousels didn’t maintain their value or we have legitimate proposals outstanding, we would have had to impair those or reduce. And then – and we do have some legitimate folks out there, we’re just waiting, several projects just kicked in.

Walter Schenker

Good luck with it. Thank you.

Ronald Smith

Yes. Thank you, Walter.

Operator

Our next question is from Gregg Hillman with First Wilshire Securities. Your line is now open.

Gregg Hillman

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. Hey, a couple of things. Gene, in terms of the reporting, I was wondering in the future if you could report the quarter too, you did report Q4 separately here in the press release, that would have been helpful. Another thing, on the backlog, what was the backlog, I mean, it was like $24 million, what was the backlog in the prior year, the comparable backlog?

Eugene Butler

A year ago – last year, it was just shy of $30 million. So we had our world’s record backlog.

Gregg Hillman

Yes.

Eugene Butler

Right now, it’s consolidated down a little bit. We were concerned when we started seeing it dropping each month dropping down a little bit, showing a downward trend, but then it leveled off. And we just seeing the standard, I would call, a displacement, a little bit lower. But we’re mostly like we’re going to have plenty of service work. So, I’m still feeling cautiously enthusiastic, but we just have to watch this constantly, okay, Gregg.

Gregg Hillman

Okay.

Eugene Butler

On the fourth quarter, I’ll be happy to go over that with you, but small reporting companies with the SEC aren’t required to do the fourth quarter, they just do year-end and it saves us some audit committee – audit meeting money. So…

Gregg Hillman

Okay.

Eugene Butler

So I don’t intend to do that.

Gregg Hillman

Okay. And then, Charles, what’s the current theology in terms of getting better terms?

Ronald Smith

Gene?

Eugene Butler

Right now, we don’t have any active work with them. However, just this morning, was contacted by someone from [Indiscernible] Financial wanting to talk about payment terms. So they are beginning to make advancements to come and – come up to the table and talk about the past issues, Ron and I had a very high-level meeting just a couple of weeks ago with them. They do appreciate the issues they faced. And so over the next few months, we will see how that plays out.

Gregg Hillman

Okay. And in terms of the CapEx, do you have any idea for the CapEx for 2017, what it might be?

Ronald Smith

Well, right now, we’ll probably say on about $1.5 million.

Eugene Butler

We consistently budget about a $1.5 million. I have to say that right now, if anything it will would be less than that, because we pretty much with the addition of some of our machinery, we are able to almost build the parts that we would buying. So we’re becoming home grown to ourselves. And I think that’s going to start reducing our CapEx a little bit. So we’re not [Indiscernible] and buying a check from the original builder. So, I don’t have a lot of items that I really want to get this year, and we’re already in the first quarter, and I think we’re way below our CapEx number for 2017 as we look out to 2018, we likely got three big umbilical orders.

I’m thinking, well, I think we continually budget the $1.5 million and we see how we play from there. We’ve just got through expanding the flying lead track, and I think those numbers were very manageable. So, yes, – so I think we’re really doing good on that.

Gregg Hillman

Okay. How about the NHU with Shell? What’s going on with that newest utilization or what kind of utilization do you expect in the year?

Ronald Smith

This is taking a lot longer than I had hoped, but it’s very promising and it’s not with just Shell. It is with these minor operators overseas that were getting most of the mileage with. So I think we’re going to continually do these small umbilicals with Shell. The nice thing is that all the money is on the heads of the NHUs. It’s the yellow stuff on the heads, that’s where we’re getting the money. But we’re still getting the NHUs between.

But we’ve got some quotes out now for some pretty significant projects overseas. So this is the thing that I talked about in the Microcap Conferences and those were several years ago. But they’re starting to come to possibilities now.

Gregg Hillman

Okay. And then what would you say the major wildcards are for 2017 besides the carousels?

Ronald Smith

Like what?

Eugene Butler

Wildcard, other opportunities are there taking the year.

Ronald Smith

Subsea distribution system in general, so somebody saying, I want the whole package, I’ve got this FPSO and a couple TiMAX and I want you to do more of it. We are in the process of delivering more percentage wise subsea distribution systems that we ever have, and I think those of the wildcards now these people popping out and saying, I need this and I’ve been told that I can’t get this for 24 months and I’ve made under 12. And I think that’s where we were at.

Gregg Hillman

Okay, great. Well, thanks for your comments. I appreciate it.

Ronald Smith

Thank you, Greg.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Indiscernible] Associates. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys, how are you?

Ronald Smith

Hi, how are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

I’m fine. I just have two quick questions, most of them you answered, though my other questions. Firstly, could you remind me what’s in other income on your income statement? And second, a macro question, do you see any opportunities, or maybe setbacks of the new Trump administration, if that would help or hinder you?

Ronald Smith

Well, Matthew is going through the other income. Let me talk about Trump.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Ronald Smith

I’m very excited about Trump. One, he just named Rick Perry as Energy Secretary. And I believe that Rick is going to open some doors out for us via the former Texas Governor and I believe he is – looks for nimble ways of doing things. We approached their department about offering our services and I’m hoping that will open up the doors. But also, I’ve got vendors coming to me and saying, "Well, we are going to place the order through us even though you are getting it from overseas."

So they are trying to position themselves where the broker houses or whatever where the purchase order actually makes it come from a U.S. company. And I believe like the Jones Act is being restructured for the installers, I think more and more energy is going to be spent towards the people here. And I believe that we follow that category as people here are doing the work. So I think the Trump administration is going to be very helpful for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good.

Ronald Smith

On the other income?

Matthew Auger

Yes, if you see our 10-K and our announcement, we had a gain on sale of Channelview for over $1 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. No, I’m sorry, I didn’t get to read the 10-K, so I just wanted to get an idea. All right, I’ll look into it.

Ronald Smith

Okay, great. Well, if you do have some doubt give us a call.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Ronald Smith

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question is from David Wright with Henry Investment Trust. Your line is now open.

David Wright

Hi, good afternoon. My question was answered. Thank you.

Ronald Smith

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris [Indiscernible] Capital. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Ron, hey, Gene, thanks for taking my calls. All my questions have been answered, but one. I don’t know who this question is for. But do you guys have a compensation committee in your Board of Directors?

Ronald Smith

We do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, have they – do they seek outside advice to determine like CFO’s salaries that sort of thing when you guys redid the contracts in January of 2016?

Ronald Smith

Those were not – those were really not redone, they were in existence before and maybe updated by the lawyers. And they had some consulting from the lawyers, I don’t know if they used a compensation firm.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The timing of the contracts, the length for the contracts, the price of the contracts for CFO services what have you, seems significant out of line and I just want to say that for the record, I’ll step back in the queue. Thank you.

Ronald Smith

Thank you.

Ronald Smith

Well, I think this has been a great year finishing up when we were in subsea tieback, we were quite the buzz. They were all the super major OEMs and their installers. And then there was Deep Down standing side-by-side with everybody, and people were coming in and talking to us about how in the world have you been able to survive through all of this. And I think we gained a lot of respect from our peers during the subsea tieback. And I believe we’re on the road of earning you-alls respect as investors at the same time.

So we’re going to keep plugging away, increasing the profitability, increasing the solutions that we can provide, and see if we can get that market share that we’ve been after and our revenues up to several hundred million dollars a year with the people that we’ve got. So I think we’re on the right road and I really want to thank you all for sticking with us. So that concludes this call and I look forward to talking to you all next quarter.

