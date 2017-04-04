DryShips: Financial Model Projecting Post-Offering Cash Flow

The DRYS theme song of more acquisitions and more dilution from unbridled stock issuance keeps on playing.

I finished a simple financial model for DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) over the weekend and wrote an article discussing the underlying assumptions and resulting valuations. I decided to wait until Monday morning to submit the article in anticipation that DRYS would exercise the options on the VLGCs and that it would also announce the acquisition of a newbuild Kamsarmax that was mentioned in the Compass Maritime Weekly Report dated March 31st.

The announcement of additional acquisitions of an Aframax tanker and two more Kamsarmax bulkers along with another stock issuance through Kalani Investments forced an update of the model and a rewrite of the article. Unfortunately, it also resulted in a marked reduction in per share valuation from a range of $2.50 to $2.65, similar to a liquidation valuation in prior articles, to a much lower $1.75+ valuation. George Economou, in pursuit of his own self-interests, once again destroyed a significant amount of value for DRYS shareholders.

As part of the April 3rd news release announcing the new acquisitions and another equity issuance, GE estimated EBITDA of $70 million post the completion of all the announced acquisitions. My model calculated pre-tax cash flow (under the assumption that there will be no tax liability on operating earnings for years due to prior losses) and arrived at a slightly higher but very similar number.

Background

DryShips Inc recently completed a $200 million equity raise that was brutally dilutive to its existing shareholders. Unfortunately, George Economou has gone back to the well and announced another $226.4 million raise (this is the 6-k filing and the Prospectus Supplement) through Kalani Investments to fund the exercise of the remaining two VLGC purchase options and to acquire three Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels and one Aframax tanker. All of the announced acquisitions involve a waiting period until the closings, which will occur at various times between now and Q4. Investing is about discounting the future so, setting aside George Economou's questionable ethical behavior and tarnished track record as steward of DRYS, what will the Company look like operationally after it puts the recently raised capital to work?

The announced acquisitions that have yet to close to date include four VLGCs, four newcastlemax dry bulkers, a VLCC, two Aframax tankers and three Kamsarmax bulkers. The DRYS model included below is a "what if" prospective run rate analysis. It assumes, among other things, that the already announced acquisitions close. It does not assume acquisitions beyond those announced, but this is a distinct possibility using additional equity or potentially debt financing.

Additional Acquisitions

I retained this paragraph from my article written over the weekend to provide a sense of the analysis.

Regarding additional vessel acquisitions, the March 31st Compass Maritime Weekly Update lists TMS, a GE owned and controlled entity, as the purchaser of the BSI Lennox, an 81,600 dwt Kamsarmax newbuild vessel, for $26 million. Grossing up current Panamax rates to reflect the larger size of a Kamsarmax vessel and assuming a $5,000/day OPEX rate (probably high but DRYS OPEX costs are high relative to peers), the vessel would deliver an unlevered annual cash return before G&A expenses of just under 10% based on current TCEs. The unlevered cash return would rise, however, if TCE rates continue to rise during 2017 and 2018 (see below). I expect this vessel to be sold on to DRYS and for similar vessels to follow during the ensuing months.

DRYS still has two unexercised options on VLGCs that expire Friday, April 7th. The unlevered cash return on these assets is about 9% and the vessels have five year time charters, with a customer option to extend, at a fixed rate of $30k/day. I expect DRYS to exercise the purchase options on or before April 7th. If it does not, however, that could indicate that DRYS is starting to rationalize its capital allocation towards assets that provide higher returns. The model below assumes that it exercises the options on the VLGCs and the cash flow forecasts would increase if it reallocates that capital to higher yielding assets.

As anticipated in that draft, GE made these acquisitions, but added on additional vessels in an aggressive expansion.

Purpose of the Valuation Exercise

There are two primary purposes to this valuation exercise. The first is to demonstrate that DRYS will generate free cash flow form operations based on reasonable assumptions and the cash flow would support future expansion or payment of a dividend. The second is to develop a second valuation metric in addition to the liquidation valuation I provided in a previous article. Both valuations may be used as tools in trading DRYS as it goes through the three to nine month process of closing the current acquisitions and

identifying and completing new transactions, never forgetting that the complacent turn into cannon fodder when relying on the "kind" auspices of GE. DRYS stock will continue to be volatile and it provides some perspective as to what a fair market value may be.

Quotation above is from the first draft of the article and has proven to be prescient.

Newcastlemax Valuation Update

But first, a second look at the value of the recently acquired Newcastlemax dry bulkers. DRYS announced on March 27th the acquisition of four Newcastlemax dry bulkers (205k dwt and 3+ years average age) for $124 million. The vessels were acquired February 2017 by Cardiff Marine, a private holding company controlled George Economou, and subsequently sold to DRYS. The average value paid for the vessels was $31 million.

Clarkson Research reported that the Dong-A Artemis, a 2012 179k Capesize dry bulker was recently sold for $32 million, a recent high water mark for secondary market sales for Capesizes. The Newcastlemaxs are 14.5% larger and a year younger on average than the Artemis. Increasing the price paid for the Artemis by 12% (probably low but let's be conservative) to adjust for these two factors yields a current market price estimate of about $35.8 million for the Newcastlemaxs, i.e. DRYS could likely flip them for $20 million more than it just purchased them.

Baltic Dry Index

With its recent surge to a two year high of 1344 on March 28th, the BDI may be getting a bit frothy given the underlying supply/demand conditions, but dry bulk rates, even if they decline 5 - 10% from current levels, are now sufficient for DRYS to generate significant positive cash flow after it closes its acquisitions. The increased rates will also have a salubrious effect on some publicly-traded troubled or marginal companies/limited partnerships such as Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM). The increases in the BDI can also be tied to recent research upgrades such as Safety Bulkers (NYSE:SB) upgrade by Morgan Stanley to overweight with a $3 price target (yesterday's close was $1.89).

Model Assumptions

With so many moving parts, there are a lot of assumptions to be made to create an operational snapshot of DRYS post closing of announced. So here they are:

Equity issuance of $226.4 million with a $1.5 million fee paid in stock.

Average new equity issuance price of $1.15/share, a 15+% discount to the weighted average price in trading so far on April 3rd.

TCE rates for Newcastlemaxs: $18,000

TCE rates for Kamsarmax: $12,000

TCE rates for Panamax: $11,000

Dry Bulk Avg OPEX all classes: $5,600

VLGC TCE rates: $30,000

VLGC OPEX: $9,000

VLCC TCE rates: $45,000

VLCC OPEX: $8,500

Aframax Tanker TCE rates: $20,000

Aframax Tanker OPEX: $6,600

Oil service fleet is sold for $15 million

Capacity utilization assumption for the fleet: 98%

General & Admin contractual costs with Cardiff: $1644/day/vessel up to 20 vessels declining to $1500/day/vessel after that.

SIFNOS loan is non-amortizing and bears interest at LIBOR plus 5.5%.

The rates used in the model are higher than those mentioned by DRYS in the press release. Keep in mind that the model is assuming that all the acquisitions have closed so the tanker rates reflect late 2017 and early 2018 TCE forecasted rates.

The assumed rates for the tankers will likely end up being low as 2018 marks a slowdown in newbuild deliveries and a recovery in rate expectations. Euronav management has estimated that a 1 million barrel increase in production per year requires approximately 33 additional VLCCs to handle the over water portion of the oil trade. Even modest growth in production and demand will therefore have a positive impact on the tanker market.

Based on the ongoing recovery in Dry Bulk rates, assumed rates for the 12 month period beginning late 2017 are slightly above current market rates. Dry Bulk newbuild deliveries for 2018 are forecast to result in the lowest net fleet growth in close to 15 years so this rate assumption may be low, particularly for the Panamaxes.

The loss of a 24 year old 266k dwt VLOC carrier this weekend may also have an impact on the quite aged fleet of VLOCs that are due to retire between 2017 and 2020. A May 2016 article published in Hellenic Shipping included the following summary of the VLOC fleet:

"69 ships of 240,000 dwt and larger were involved in Vale iron ore export trades to China and numerous other destinations. All except one were actually in a range of 247,000 to 327,000 dwt. Converted former tankers numbered 32, almost half the total number, mainly 260,000 to 300,000 dwt, built in the 1990-1995 period and converted between 2008 and 2011."

"Many vessels Vale is currently using, VLOCs converted from tankers, probably will reach or approach their life-cycle end by 2020 or earlier. Among these, numerous ships were built in the years up to 1993, and so will be twenty five or more years old by 2018."

A number of these VLOCs were scrapped during the remainder of 2016, but the remaining fleet probably numbers 50. If insurance becomes unavailable for cargoes carried by these vessels or if Vale retires or fails to charter these vessels going forward, it would have a positive impact on Newcastlemaxes and could result in higher near-term rates.

Although the Panamax fleet has 13 vessels between 15 and 17 years of age, expected rates justify incurring the necessary drydock and ballast water remediation. It is possible that a couple of the older vessels could be sold with proceeds reinvested in younger second hand vessels but I believe that is unlikely. It is not assumed in the forecast.

Operating expense assumptions are based on the following sources and include gross ups to reflect DRYS smaller fleet size and cost inefficiencies:

VLGCs: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) actual OpEx Q4 2016.

VLCC: DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) actual OpEx Q4 2016.

Aframax Tanker: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG): actual OpEx for Aframax/LR2 Q4 2016.

Dry Bulkers: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) which have comparable fleets based on average dwt/vessel metrics. Also compared with DRYS actual OpEx expenses for Q4 2016.

General and Admin expenses under management contracts with GE controlled entity TMS detailed in this press release.

Model

DryShips Days Utilization Annual Vessels Available Rate TCE Revenue Revenue Panamax 13 365 98% 11,000 51,151,100 Newcastlemax 4 365 98% 18,000 25,754,400 VLCC 1 365 98% 45,000 16,096,500 Aframax 2 365 98% 20,000 14,308,000 VLGC 4 365 98% 30,000 42,924,000 Kamsarmax 3 365 98% 12,000 12,877,200 Subtotal 163,111,200 Daily Annual OpEx OpEx OpEx Panamax 13 365 5,600 26,572,000 Newcastlemax 4 365 5,600 8,176,000 VLCC 1 365 8,500 3,102,500 Aframax 1 365 6,600 2,409,000 VLGC 4 365 9,000 13,140,000 Kamsarmax 1 365 5,600 2,044,000 Subtotal 55,443,500 G&A Daily 1 through 20 20 365 1,644 12,001,200 21 and Above 7 365 1,500 3,832,500 Subtotal 15,833,700 Interest Expense Rate SIFNOS Loan 200,000,000 6.75% 13,500,000 MV Raraka 17,000,000 6.00% 1,020,000 Subtotal 14,520,000 Cash Flow b/ Taxes 77,314,000 Multiple 8 Equity Market Value 618,512,000 Shares O/S 152,000,000 Shares Issued $228 mm @ $1.15/share 198,260,000 Post Offer Shares 350,260,000 Equity Value Per Share 1.77

