DryShips - Kalani, Part 4 - Here We Go Again

Company enters into another major equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments in conjunction with the acquisition of an additional six vessels.

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

George Economou has been quite busy as of late.

The colorful Greek shipping magnate not only saved its crippled drybulk shipping company DryShips from bankruptcy late in 2016 by finally taking over most of the company's credit obligations from the original lenders, he also managed to successfully recapitalize the company by raising a whopping $500 million in equity in basically no time without even utilizing the services of an investment bank.

Instead, he most likely developed a new, revolutionary and moreover highly profitable approach to corporate financing by utilizing a British Virgin Islands based vehicle called "Kalani Investments Limited" ("Kalani"). While DryShips is claiming Kalani to be unaffiliated with the company, I strongly suspect Economou to secretly pull the strings behind the entity and Kalani to already have pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from previously completed financing rounds.

Picture: Recently acquired Kamsarmax bulk carrier "Moritz Oldendorff" - Source: FleetMon.com

Under the equity purchase agreements, DryShips has the right to request fixed dollar amounts from Kalani. In return, the company agrees to sell new shares to Kalani either at a mutually agreed price or subject to a discount to the lowest daily value weighted average price over a specific pricing period.

As disclosed in the company's prospectus, Kalani is considered being an "underwriter" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act:

The term ''underwriter'' means any person who has purchased from an issuer with a view to, or offers or sells for an issuer in connection with, the distribution of any security, or participates or has a direct or indirect participation in any such undertaking, or participates or has a participation in the direct or indirect underwriting of any such undertaking (...).

So, Kalani is by no means a strategic investor. Quite opposingly, the company has most likely been solely set up by George Economou and some of his intimates to reap the giant profits from the elaborated financing scheme. In fact, Kalani is explicitly prohibited from owning more than 4.99% of DryShips at any given time unless otherwise agreed.

Even better, Section 5.10 of the agreement explicitly permits Kalani to sell shares the company is obligated to purchase from DryShips under a pending fixed request or optional amount notice "but has not yet taken possession of". Simply speaking, Kalani can immediately sell these "not-yet-taken-possession-of" shares into the market and cover the resulting short position with the newly issued shares delivered by DryShips later on.

Given this arrangement, Kalani most likely never owned a stake in DryShips so far as they already sold the shares into the open market prior to their physical delivery.

Given the conditions of the agreement, Kalani is basically guaranteed to make a sizeable and entirely risk-free profit under each transaction.

The scheme theoretically works in perpetuity as long as there are enough buyers in the open market.

Given the setup discussed above, today's announcement of another financing round with Kalani in conjunction with the purchase of an additional six vessels can hardly be viewed as a surprise by investors:

DryShips Inc. ( NASDAQ : DRYS ) (the "Company"), a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kalani Investments Limited ("Kalani"), an entity that is not affiliated with the Company. Under the agreement the Company may sell up to $226.4 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months, subject to certain limitations. Proceeds from any sales of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes. Kalani has no right to require any sales and is obligated to purchase the common stock as directed by the Company, subject to certain limitations set forth in the agreement. In consideration for entering into the agreement, the Company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee. No warrants, derivatives, or other share classes are associated with this agreement. In addition, the Company has entered into agreements to acquire six vessels for a total gross price of $268 million. These vessels are comprised of one Aframax tanker built in 2012, three Kamsarmax drybulk vessels, one currently under construction and two built in 2014, and two very large gas carriers ("VLGCs") currently under construction pursuant to the previously announced "zero cost" option agreement. The Aframax and the two second-hand Kamsarmaxes are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017, the newbuilding re-sale Kamsarmax in the third quarter of 2017 and the two VLGCs before the end of the year. The purchase of the two second-hand Kamsarmaxes is conditional on the Company's physical inspection and acceptance of the vessels. All the vessels are expected to be employed in the spot market except for the two VLGCs that will be employed under ten year charters with a major oil trader with total contracted backlog of about $208 million. All of the vessels are being acquired from unaffiliated third parties with the exception of the two VLGCs, which will be acquired from entities that are affiliated with the Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. George Economou. The acquisition of the VLGCs was approved by the independent directors of the Company based on third party broker valuations. The Company expects that these acquisitions will be financed by cash on hand, the available liquidity under the senior secured credit facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou, and new bank debt. On an annual basis, assuming all the vessels we have agreed to acquire have been delivered, that vessels employed in the spot market are fully utilized and earn $16,000 per day for Newcastlemaxes, $12,000 per day for Kamsarmaxes, $10,000 per day for Panamaxes, $18,000 per day for Aframaxes and $30,000 per day for very large crude carriers ("VLCCs") and that the rest of the vessels in the Company's fleet that are employed under time charters earn their respective fixed rate, we expect the Company's fleet will generate EBITDA of approximately $70 million. Mr. Economou, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of six more vessels since the beginning of our transformation project that started at the end of last year. In the last three months, we have acquired a total of fourteen vessels with an average age of two years, for a total cost of approximately $662 million. We have been able to deploy all of the $400 million of fresh capital raised in a very short time frame taking advantage of historically low prices to diversify our portfolio of vessels and re-build our fleet's earning capacity that will underpin our recently announced dividend policy. With this latest capital raise we will be closing the first cycle of acquisitions for DRYS and we will continue to scour the various shipping segments for further opportunities as they arise."

I conservatively estimate this latest equity raise to easily increase the number of outstanding shares by another 200-250 million and perhaps even more. At the middle of the range, the new share count would amount to roughly 380 million, reducing the currently estimated net asset value per share of $2.63 by roughly $1.

The renewed major dilution will most likely require DryShips to finally execute another reverse split rather sooner than later.

Remember, the latest $200 million financing round caused the share price to plunge by more than 60% between February 17 and March 17.

Given the company's guidance for annual EBITDA of $70 million and the recently initiated dividend, I do not expect the stock price to lose another 60% over the course of the new offering but undoubtedly the shares will settle much lower than today's closing price of $1.35.

Quite similar to last time, I strongly advise investors to short the shares here and watch the stock mostly go down over the course of the next few weeks until the offering has successfully closed.

That said, the latest offering did not entirely play out according to my expectations, so investors should temper expectations for a potential recovery rally in the stock after the close of the offering from the outset.

Bottom line:

George Economou is obviously targeting an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records for raising the largest amount of equity without investment banking support ever.

Moreover, investors should not feel comforted by his statement of "this latest capital raise (...) closing the first cycle of acquisitions for DryShips" given his promise to "continue to scour the various shipping segments for further opportunities as they arise."

As long as his elaborated financing scheme works, I would expect Economou to continue acquiring new vessels from both unrelated and related parties to the detriment of existing shareholders.

Get short the shares now and watch Kalani mostly working in your favor over the next few weeks.

Given hands-on experience from the most recent offering, I would strongly advise investors to consider taking some profits off the table underway as traders and aggressive hedge funds might again chose to position themselves well in advance of the offering's anticipated closing date.

As already practiced by me over the course of the last equity raise, I will keep investors updated on the new offering's progress over the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.