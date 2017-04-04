The cream always rises to the top.

The narrow focus on the NYC suburbs allows UBA to efficiently manage a portfolio that includes smaller properties.

There are quite a few Shopping Center REITs to research, arguably too many exist.

I believe a safer way to play the game is to focus on QUALITY.

Yesterday, I published the April edition of my monthly newsletter, The Forbes Real Estate Investor, and I wrote a column called The Death Of The Mall Is Grossly Exaggerated. As I wrote:

Just drive around your town and you will see the same thing that I see; there is too much low quality retail space in the U.S.

I concluded the article by explaining that “the investment implication for real estate appears to be increased focus on higher quality properties in more densely populated areas to generate the best returns.”

In a recent article, I explained my reasons for exiting from Washington Prime (WPG). Although the dividend yield is attractive, I have become increasingly concerned that the weaker malls and shopping centers will likely underperform.

While WPG’s dividend yield is attractive and safe (from a payout perspective), the long-term health of the retail sector appears to be gravitating towards a “flight to quality.” When the music is over – Sears files BK – I do not want to be the one without a chair.

I believe a safer way to play the game is to focus on QUALITY.

Within the Mall REIT sector, I am avoiding WPG, Seritage (SRG), and CBL Properties (CBL), as I believe there will be more pain, before there are gains. However, I have become more attracted to the Mall REITs that generate higher productivity (sales per square foot) like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO).

Similarly, my approach with Shopping Center REITs is to own the best in breed.

I am avoiding lower-productivity REITs like Wheeler (WHLR) and Whitestone (WSR), opting to focus my capital (and energy) on the highest quality names. There are quite a few Shopping Center REITs to research, arguably too many exist, and today I wanted to provide you with one of my top picks, and, of course, the title I selected is a good indication that I like this company:

The cream always rises to the top.

Hey Diddle, Diddle, I’m Talking About Urstadt Biddle

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) was founded in 1969 and listed on the NYSE on July 6, 1969. The Greenwich-based REIT has an impressive track record of increasing annual dividends for 23 years in a row (187 uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments). In addition, the company has maintained 46 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

There were just a handful of REITs that were able to increase dividends during the Great Recession, and UBA and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were the only shopping center REITs that succeeded in doing so. Here's a snapshot of UBA's dividend performance during the last recession:

Urstadt Biddle is a shopping center landlord owning a portfolio that includes 75 properties totaling 4.8 million square feet. Most of the properties are grocery-anchored and located in the high-density New York tri-state region.

Accordingly, Urstadt Biddle invests in one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The core portfolio is primarily centered in densely populated high-income regions of Fairfield County, CT; Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, NY; and Bergen County, NJ.

By owning properties in these high barrier-to-entry markets, Urstadt Biddle has a competitive advantage due to the high land, entitlement and construction costs that make new development difficult. There is a limited amount of remaining developable land, with limited supply in the Urstadt Biddle's core markets.

The company has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA’s properties is approximately $95,400, close to 85% higher than the national average, and this metric is one of the highest of all retail REIT.

UBA offers a high barrier to entry platform within high cost markets. There is limited supply within the company’s core markets with approximately 15 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita versus national average of 21 square feet. See the household income comparison below:

Compared with the peers, UBA has one of the highest percentage of assets in the Super Zips:

A Necessity-Proof Business Model

In addition to a strong geographic profile, Urstadt Biddle also has a healthy concentration of supermarket (grocery-anchored) tenants. As you can see below, the company has around 81% of its properties leased to supermarkets/wholesale clubs and 9% leased to neighborhood/convenience tenants.

UBA concentrates on smaller properties that, due to their size, are below the radar for larger investors. The company utilizes market knowledge, entrepreneurship and creative flexible structuring to execute deals.

UBA’s portfolio has grown to recognize the challenges presented by e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retail establishments. The consumer's preference to purchase food and other staple goods and services in person at supermarkets benefits UBA properties, making tenants less vulnerable to the encroachment of e-commerce.

Management's continued sensitivity to these considerations, however, support the belief that UBA's strategy of focusing on supermarket anchors is a strong one and will continue to compete with and benefit from online shopping.

As evidenced by the snapshot below, UBA’s focus on necessity-based retail has allowed the company to generate higher rent per square foot:

In addition, UBA’s focus on high barrier to entry markets and stable grocery-anchored revenue has allowed the company to maintain very stable occupancy.

Within UBA’s 2016 Annual Report, the Chairman (Urstadt) and CEO (Biddle) explain:

Our experience tells us that perishable food and related items are most efficiently sold via the supermarket business model, as consumers prefer the in-person sensory experience of seeing and selecting their own produce and other food items. Moreover, many supermarkets are working to further protect themselves from the threat of Amazon (and similar retailers) by offering online ordering, at-store pick-up and home delivery services, in addition to traditional in-store sales. In fact, a number of our supermarket tenants are so confident in their businesses that they are currently undergoing expansions and/or major renovations. While we constantly and proactively assess the risks facing our investment strategy, we find it difficult to believe that Amazon drones will be delivering boxes of food any time soon through suburban airspace to people’s doorsteps. Ask any supermarket executive what he/she sees as the greatest risk to the business, and you will likely hear far more concern about the risk of another brick-and-mortar competitor opening nearby than you will about Amazon.

The Balance Sheet

UBA is one of the lowest leveraged REITs with aggregate mortgage debt equal to only 27% of total book capitalization at year-end. As of the most recent quarter, UBA’s total debt to total assets was 22% and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.57x.

The company has small mortgage rollover risk – 2017 just $51.3 million ($44 million under commitment to refinance) and in 2018 none and in 2019 just $29.1 million.

UBA maintains access to diverse sources of capital including: (1) Up-sized (in 2016) short-term bank debt totaling $100 million (from $80 million) in capacity ($150 million with accordion) (2) Long-term non-recourse fixed rate mortgages (3) Common and preferred equity.

In July 2016: $75.0 million Class A follow-on offering with proceeds used to pay down revolver and general corporate purposes.

In August 2016: Upsized revolver from $80 million to $100 million, with $50 million accordion.

In February 2017: Purchased 4.1% equity interest ($2.4 million) in JV for 99,500 SF of retail/commercial space, contained in one shopping center and two freestanding commercial buildings.

In March 2017: Repaid $23 million on credit facility with Pavilion sale proceeds.

In July 2017: Ridgeway Shopping Center refinancing will take effect, with $5 million increase on mortgage to $50 million at fixed rate of 3.4% (~$1 million annual interest savings).

Additional follow-on equity sales have been increasing the number of UBA shares traded each day in the market, also known as “float.” The reason this is important is that it is beneficial to the company’s larger institutional shareholders who desire certain levels of liquidity in the stocks of companies in which they invest.

UBA’s capital structure is uncommon, with two classes of common stock: UBA's "common stock" trades under the symbol UBP, has super voting rights, and is held primarily by insiders. "Class A common" trades under the symbol UBA, and is held primarily by institutional investors. The company's dual share structure keeps control among insiders, while the public's Class "A" shares enjoy a higher dividend per share.

A few days ago, UBA announced that it had acquired a portfolio of four retail properties located in Fairfield County, CT. The portfolio consists of:

High Ridge Shopping Center, an 87,300 square foot shopping center located on High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT, 300 yards south of the Merritt Parkway, anchored by Trader Joe’s supermarket and DSW shoe store, with 23 additional tenants, including Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), AT&T (NYSE:T), Rye Ridge Deli and Pet Valu;

a free standing 4,200 square foot building leased to Chase Bank with a drive-thru located on High Ridge Road, just south of High Ridge Shopping Center;

a free standing 8,000 square foot building leased to CVS located on Sound Beach Avenue in Old Greenwich, CT; and

a free standing 12,000 square foot building leased to Walgreens located on Stratfield Road in Fairfield, CT.

The transaction was structured as a “DownREIT partnership” whereby the seller received a combination of cash and operating partnership units in a new entity formed to purchase the portfolio, other than the Fairfield property, which was purchased in a simultaneous all-cash transaction. UBA is the Managing Member of the newly formed entity and will manage and lease the portfolio. The seller is a local multi-generational family group that originally developed the properties.

The Latest Earnings

In 2016, UBA leased all but one of the nine supermarkets impacted by A&P’s bankruptcy, and the company made good progress in filling the few other key vacancies in the portfolio. As the company explains in the 2016 Annual Report:

A&P’s bankruptcy in July 2015 was the most disruptive event in the suburban NY supermarket industry in decades. Nine of our shopping centers were anchored by A&P. Since the bankruptcy, we have re-tenanted eight of the nine stores. Of the nine stores, ACME, a division of Albertsons, assumed five locations…. Another A&P lease (Harrison) was purchased by an operator associated with Key Foods, a New York area cooperative supermarket chain, which partially renovated the store. Two A&P leases were purchased by UBP and re-leased to regional supermarket operators at higher rents. One of those stores (Bloomfield, NJ) was leased by an operator associated with Key Foods, and the other location (Wayne) was leased to a regional Asian supermarket currently awaiting approvals to begin renovations. The only A&P location that UBP has not resolved is a 63,000 square foot store in Pompton Lakes, NJ. We are actively discussing the vacancy with a number of potential tenants, but we are also studying a number of other options regarding this property, including a possible reconfiguration of the shopping center in order to enhance its value.

At January 31, 2017, UBA’s consolidated properties were 92.6% leased (versus 93.3% at the end of fiscal 2016) and 92.1% occupied (versus 92.8% at the end of fiscal 2016).

The drop in the leased rate in the first quarter was predominantly related to UBA absorbing a 17,000 square foot vacancy at its Midland Park, NJ shopping center. This space was previously leased to a boutique fitness tenant that closed in the first quarter. UBA is in the process of re-leasing this space to a national fitness operator.

UBA’s net income applicable to Class A Common and Common stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $3,412,000 or $0.09 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.08 per diluted Common share compared to $2,877,000 or $0.08 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.08 per diluted Common share in last year's first quarter.

Funds from operations (or FFO) for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $10,365,000 or $0.28 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.25 per diluted Common share compared with $8,676,000 or $0.26 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.23 per diluted Common share in last year's first quarter.

Here’s a snapshot of Annual Results:

Here’s a snapshot of recent revenue and earnings growth:

The Cream Always Rises To The Top

As you can see below, UBA has maintained a long-term history of dividend growth:

Dividend growth is the best catalyst for seeking out long-term stock performers, and UBA has successfully managed risk through multiple economic cycles. Here’s how the current dividend yield compares with the peer group:

Now let’s compare the P/FFO with the peer group:

As you can see below, UBA is now trading in the “sweet spot” or what I would consider a BUY-ing opportunity:

Urstadt Biddle continues to execute on its growth strategy by focusing on grocery-anchored properties in dense, affluent areas within attractive submarkets. These high barrier-to-entry properties provide the best chance of attracting multiple replacement tenants in the event of a vacancy.

The narrow focus on the NYC suburbs allows UBA to efficiently manage a portfolio that includes smaller properties. Clearly, 23 years of dividend growth is impressive, for any REIT, and it indicates that UBA has been able to successfully manage risk that in turn provides for strong shareholder alignment.

Also, UBA has an experienced management team, with 4 out of 12 board members having the name "Urstadt" or "Biddle." The chairman is Charles Urstadt, and the president and CEO is Willing Biddle.

Check out The REIT Beat where you can find my entire bracketology series, including RHINO Ratings for over 140 REITs.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and UBA Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.