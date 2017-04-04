BP Buys More Time And Gains Revenue Stream With Sale Of North Sea Pipeline

source: Stock Photo

With its overall interest being building and growing assets in its upstream and downstream businesses, BP (NYSE:BP) sold its North Sea Pipeline to Ineos for $250 Million. Terms of the deal include an agreement to receive payment of $125 million over a period of 7 years, along with a payment of $125 million when the deal closes.

CEO Bob Dudley said this about the deal:

"While the Forties pipeline had great significance in BP's history, our business here is now centered around our major offshore interests west of Shetland and in the central North Sea."

As for Ineos' interest in the asset, he added, "The pipeline has long been an important feedstock supplier to Ineos at Grangemouth."

Ineos has been building up its portfolio in the North Sea, acquiring 15 U.K. licenses from Engie SA in the early part of 2017. It is also making a serious bid for the North Sea exploration and production unit of Dong Energy A/S.

As for the revenue stream, when averaged out over the seven-year period it would come in between $4 to $5 million per quarter.

BP's overall strategy

The growth strategy of BP is to vastly improve the efficiencies of its upstream business while at the same time expanding its downstream business, primarily by increasing the number of high-end convenience stores it operates.

While it'll grow out the number of barrels of oil it produces, it won't be the most important thing it does with its upstream business. Most important will be the lowering of costs so every barrel it produces under most oil price environments will generate a profit. At this time the company is breakeven at a hefty $60 per barrel. It has a goal of lowering breakeven to $35 per barrel by 2021. That would be a major achievement if it is able to do that, considering it will have to be done primarily with high-cost offshore assets. It assumes oil at $55 per barrel with those goals.

The other major revenue stream that will be important over the next several years for BP will be its trading business, as the U.S., Canada and Brazil ramp up production and the company works on streamlining the export business for those producers.

Divesting of non-core assets

As CEO Dudley noted, the company no longer considered the North Sea Pipeline a core holding, and selling it for $250 million and raising an immediate $125 million from the deal will help it buy time to implement its growth strategy over the next 4 years.

It will also improve its quarterly report with the additional $4 to $5 million in payment from Ineos. It's obviously a small amount in the larger scheme of things, but it will be pure profit that could offset some weakness in other areas of the company; especially if it takes longer to achieve its goals than expected.

Further out, if it outperforms like I think it will, including the payment in its numbers will be another boost to its performance.

Also important, BP took a loss of $169 million from the North Sea Pipeline, so that, combined with the $125 million upfront payment and the incremental pay off of the remaining $125 million over the 7-year period, is an immediate improvement to its top and bottom lines.

Conclusion

Even though this is a small deal by most measures of recent divestitures, it's an important one for BP, which is still finding ways to lower costs, pay down debt, retain its high dividend, and continue to grow.

When considering the combination of last year's loss from the asset and the $125 million paid right away by Ineos to acquire the North Sea Pipeline, it will boost the performance of BP going forward. At the same time it still has retained the rights to use the pipeline, so it won't having any risk from that part of the deal.

My view concerning this deal and BP is that it is finding ways to improve its performance primarily to buy itself time to accomplish its ambitious goals laid out through 2021, which is to increase free cash flow to $24 billion.

With the last of its large pre-tax charges associated with the Gulf oil spill now behind it, the company is going to start having a lot of capital available for use. This should be used to fund much of its expansion without taking on a lot more debt.

This divestiture will help the company to accelerate its growth plans while lowering costs.

Overall I like the strategy of the company, but execution will be everything. If it is able to do so, it will surprise to the upside in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.