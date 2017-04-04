Trinidad Drilling: Perfect Time To Strike

Introduction

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (OTCPK:TDGCF) has been on my radar for quite some time now, yet I have never pulled the trigger before. The company was far too expensive in 2015. During the worst part of the oil collapse in February 2016, I avoided the company because the growing debt levels were too much for me to handle. Even though these numbers started to improve throughout 2016, the share price had appreciated too much for me to want to purchase it. My plan was to avoid the company, then consider stepping in if upcoming debt maturities were pushed back or if debt was meaningfully reduced.

On February 8th, Trinidad Drilling sold $149.5 million worth of equity at a share price of $3.15, a 31% premium to the current share price of $2.30. It also offered to tender all $450 million of its 2019 senior notes with a combination of the equity sale and a $350 million offering due 2024. This fantastic move by management was timed almost perfectly after a short-lived oil rally, and has positioned the company for growth in the future. Further compounding this, Trinidad has been having great success in landing rig contracts, especially in the red-hot Permian basin. Now is a great time to move into a leaner Trinidad Drilling.

Market Improvements

Trinidad Drilling has been benefiting greatly from the rebound in oil that happened late in 2016. The company has began dominating the Permian basin recently, which accounted for approximately 75% of US revenue in Q4. Since then, it has grown even further in the Permian. Spot market prices in both the US and Canada seemed to hit a multi-year low in late Q3, early Q4 2016; since then, rates have been steadily rising, especially in the US. Furthermore, Trinidad would stand to benefit from the effect of a weak Canadian dollar with its US revenue. The company has already been increasing its capital budget from $40 million to $95 million ($75 million in growth) to help meet new customers' demands in the upcoming quarters. It has been experiencing very significant improvement in its Canadian utilization margins, some of which is seasonal, as well as less dramatic improvements in US utilization. All of this suggests improving market conditions for an industry that has been hurting for quite some time.

Trinidad's Balance Sheet

At the end of Q4, Trinidad Drilling had $601 million in total debt. After the equity financing last month, it should reduce this number by $149.5 million. Although the company will likely produce around $30-40 million in cash flow after adjusting for changes in working capital, much of this will be going towards the increased capital investments.

Let's look a little bit closer at Trinidad's 2016 numbers to get an idea of how it would be able to pay-off debt in the future. In 2016, the company produced $62 million in funds flow (cash flow after adjusting for changes in working capital). With rising day rates and higher utilization rates, it is reasonable to expect cash flow to grow materially year over year. It is likely that day rates may not improve that much, as the excitement with the oil rally has tapered off, and since day rates were much higher at the start of 2016 than towards the end, I suspect most of the cash flow growth would be due to higher utilization. I would expect 2017 funds flow to be in the range of $75-100 million, although it is far too early to make a prediction more precise than that.

Capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million for the year. Unfortunately, due to reductions in capital spending over the last couple of years, it is likely that some of these costs will have to be made up as demand rebounds. Therefore, even if Trinidad has a stellar year, most of the cash flow will likely be poured back into capital expenditures in the near to medium term. With the capital budget eating up likely all of 2017 cash flow, it is unlikely that any meaningful amount of debt will be reduced this year.

In order to pay off the estimated current debt by 2024, the company would need to get rid of just under $65 million per year in debt from 2018 to 2024. This does not at all seem unreasonable if cash flow were to continue to grow into 2018 and beyond, accompanied by a lower capital expenditure budget. The company is also looking very good with all of its financial covenants after the recent moves by management.

Another thing that is hard to miss about Trinidad Drilling is that it is selling for approximately half of its book value. This just does not make sense when considering the company has been consistently generating strong positive cash flows throughout the downturn. Although book value is a terrible way to measure a company's intrinsic value, it should always be used as an anchor to provide some context.

Rebound Potential

It is important to keep in mind that Trinidad Drilling is one of the largest contract drilling contractors in North America that produced over $200 million in funds flow in 2013 and 2014. The upside potential even in a moderate rise in the price of oil is very clear in this company. Another source of share price appreciation would be a buyout by another company, although this is much less likely since the recent credit transactions. I don't see any potential buyers in Canada. However, there are a number of US contract drillers with some potential synergies and adequate capital, such as Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI).

Conclusion

Now is a great opportunity to make a position in Trinidad Drilling. Take advantage of the timing of the premium equity sale and refinancing by buying in at a much cheaper price than the recently sold equity. You will be buying into an industry-leading, cash flow-positive company with no major debt maturing for several years. What makes the timing even better to take a position into Trinidad Drilling is that its peer underperformance means you won't find too many better bargains in this sector right now, especially compared to more expensive companies with a large debt load, like Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDGCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Trinidad Drilling on the TSX.

