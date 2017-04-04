Visa: Has The Price Ceiling Been Reached?

The positive results were driven mainly by an acquisition in Europe and growth in the volume of processed payments and transactions.

Visa (NYSE:V) is the largest player in the credit services industry with trailing-twelve-months sales over $15.9B. The Q1 2017 sales totaled $4.5B. The company holds a leading position in the market with competitors like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and America Express (NYSE:AXP).

The stock has delivered a return of 14.3% year-to-date excluding dividends. Over the last year, the shares have gained 16.7% compared to returns of 20.6% and 17.2% brought by the credit services industry and S&P 500, respectively (see Diagram 1). The stock has increased by impressive 709% since the ten-year lows in January 2009 (see Diagram 2). The average five-year return rate is 17%. The current price is around $89 per share.

Diagram 1

Diagram 2

The latest 10-Q provides some interesting data for analysis. The three-month net operating revenue has increased by 25% year-over-year, having reached a figure of $4,461M in Q1 FY2017. The three-month operating income has risen by 30%, while the net income of $2,070M has grown by around 7% compared to Q1 2016. The three-year average revenue growth rate is 8.6%, which is higher than market average (see Diagram 4). The three-year net income growth is even higher relative to the industry (see Diagram 4). The growth in the top line can be explained by the purchase of Visa Europe and a consistent increase in the payments volume. Visa expects revenue to grow 16-17% in FY2017. Historical data on sales growth is not so optimistic (see Diagram 3).

Diagram 3

As per operating efficiency, we see that all important ratios exceed market averages. The trailing-twelve-months operating margin is 71.6%. Despite the decline of 12.1 percentage points, it is still much higher than the benchmark, as well as the net margin, which has fallen since 2015. The current figure of 38.5% exceeds the market average by a factor of two. We expect a slight decrease in margins in the near future (see Diagram 6).

Diagram 4

Diagram 5

Diagram 6

Visa seems to be significantly overvalued by all comparative ratios (see Diagram 7). The potential downside relative to the market's median figures is around 80% in the P/E ratio, around 67% in the P/S ratio, and 40% in the P/B ratio.

Diagram 7

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 9.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $177.2B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $76 per share, which is 14% lower than the current share price.

Diagram 8

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $42 and $47 per share. This means that the downside risk is between 3% and 7%.

Diagram 9

Recommendation

Taking into consideration the latest financial results, we suggest that the current value of the company is above its fundamental levels. In other words, the stock is overvalued. We think that there are no strong catalysts for further growth in the stock price in the mid-term. Our calculations show that the fair price for the stock is around $76 and the fair price range is between $73 - $80 per share. Hence, we recommend staying away from the stock at current price levels. An appropriate entry point into a long position is in the mid-70s.

