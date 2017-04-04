Ryerson's Management Yet To Prove Effectiveness Of The Turnaround Plan

We strongly recommend that secondary investors wait till the management finish implementing the turnaround plan before considering increasing their exposure in RYI.

RYI management is implementing a transformational strategy and claims significant progress was achieved in 2016, but their gross profit margin went down in the last two quarters of 2016.

We believe such generalization is misleading as RYI failed to deliver any top line growth in the last five years.

According to Zacks Equity Research, RYI has upside potential simply because its PE is lower than industry average.

Figure 1: Ryerson Holding Corporation's Stock Price Has Gone Up by 31.94% Since March 10, 2017

After a long bearish retracement since the start of Q2 2016, Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) appeared to turn bullish at the end of 2016. However, investors were once again dismayed to see the stock price started going down as soon as 2017 started. But, since March 10, 2017, Ryerson Holding Corporation's stock price climbed from $9.55 per share and it is currently, trading at $12.60 per share, representing a 31.94% increase.

The recent bullishness appeared to be linked with Ryerson Holding Corporation's Q4 2016 results, which showed the company generated around $682.2 million in revenue in the last quarter. While the quarterly top line of the company failed to impress, as it declined from over $1.10 billion in Q1 2013 to almost half in Q4 2016, the market appears to be putting too much hope on the transformational strategy mentioned by Ryerson Holding Corporation's CEO, Edward Lehner, during the Q4 2016 earnings call.

Furthermore, Zacks Equity Research published a timely analysis about the Ryerson Holding Corporation on March 30, 2017, that showed how this company is trading with a very low PE ratio of 12.59 at the moment. According to Zacks Equity Research, Ryerson Holding Corporation has a forward PE of only 7.99, and they believe it would lead to a more "value-oriented path" for the stock in the near term.

We strongly disagree.

We believe a low PE can certainly indicate upside potential. However, in this case, the current low PE of Ryerson Holding Corporation compared to Steel Producers industry average of 22.17 should not automatically make investors optimistic.

Why We Are Bearish About Ryerson

Figure 2: Ryerson Holding Corporation's Revenue Has Gone Down 39.2% in the Last 60-Month Period

When we want to be bullish about any company, we want to see a track record of secular growth, which should make us optimistic about the future of the company. However, when we take a closer look at Ryerson Holding Corporation's top line, it reveals that their revenue fell by 39.2% over the last 60-month period.

Furthermore, Ryerson Holding Corporation CEO Edward Lehner talked about how 2016 was "another challenging year" the industry during the Q4 2016 earnings call. While he shifted the blame to a depressed industry, Zacks Equity Research's analysis about the Steel Producers industry PE being 22.17 contradicts his position. Since the industry's average PE is so high compared to Ryerson Holding Corporation's PE, it reflects the dismal performance of the company. Blaming the continuous downfall of revenue on the industry wide macro factors by the CEO is not something that investors should accept at face value.

Figure 3: Ryerson Holding Corporation Quarterly Gross Profit Margin Came Down to 16.8% in Q4 2016

Over the past few years, Ryerson Holding Corporation's gross profit margin wildly fluctuated between around 15% to 22%. At the end of Q2 2016, Ryerson Holding Corporation gross profit margin reached the highest in last five years, around 22%.

If 2016 was such a challenging year, then the management did extraordinarily well to push the gross profit margin to a record level. However, the pessimistic explanation, which we believe is the right explanation, would be that the industry situation is fine. Instead, it is the management of Ryerson Holding Corporation who is responsible for failing to leverage the market conditions and their effort of implementing the transformational strategy has so far backfired.

Conclusion

On January 18, 2017, the Metals Service Center Institute (NYSE:MSCI) said that steel shipments decreased by 6.9% from December, 2015. Furthermore, Steel product inventories decreased 13.0% from December a year ago. We acknowledge the findings of MSCI, but we believe if the rest of the industry can maintain a PE over 22, Ryerson Holding Corporation should not blame their dismal financial performance in the industry. Instead, management should focus on finding why their profit margins went down over the last two quarters of 2016 while they claimed to have made "significant progress" in executing their transformational strategy.

Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and they are one of the oldest companies around in the Steel Producers industry. We expect their management to act more mature. Instead of blaming their failures on industry conditions, they should investigate why their transformational strategy has so far failed to deliver the top line growth they promised.

We were happy to see that Ryerson Holding Corporation managed to deliver $18.7 million annual net income in 2016, after making a net loss of $25.70 and $0.50 million in 2014 and 2015, respectively. However, we are not yet convinced that investors should expect the trend to continue in 2017. Especially when the gross profit margin of the company has fallen back near the 2015's level.

We would recommend that secondary investors wait till Ryerson Holding Corporation management finish with implementing their transformational strategy, judge the effectiveness of the turnaround based on actual financial performance, then consider to increase their exposure in the company. Not simply because their PE is lower compared to the industry average, as suggested by Zacks Equity Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.