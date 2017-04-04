REITs: Can The Best Performing Asset Class Maintain Its Crown?

Since the U.S. recession ended in 2009, the real estate sector has outperformed the broader equity market. The MSCI US REIT Index has returned over 20% on an annualized basis versus the S&P 500's 15% return. Further, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have been the best performing asset class in the market over the past 15 years, returning an average of 12% per year. Meanwhile, valuations remain in line with their historical average, providing plenty of opportunities for discerning investors.

The question on many investors' minds today is whether or not this outperformance can continue in the event that U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers proceed with their rate hike campaign. Investors are concerned that rising interest rates will lead to increased borrowing costs and constrain activity in the sector. The real estate market is complex, however, and dependent on many factors for its growth. Property supply and demand, the housing market, and retail activity all play a role.

Indeed, some of the intrinsic characteristics of REITs are likely to contribute to a link to interest rates. REITs pay out the majority of revenue as income in the form of dividends, and often need to borrow in order to improve or purchase properties. When rates rise, income generated by a REIT may become less attractive, and rising rates may mean increased borrowing costs for REITs.

At the same time, there are reasons that REITs can achieve favorable investment returns in a rising rate environment. REIT returns depend on a diverse set of economic drivers, and may perform well in a rising rate environment if corresponding to an economic expansion or if benefiting from an inflationary trend. Additionally, REIT returns are the product both of income and capital appreciation. In contrast, bond returns have historically been more a function of income than capital appreciation, and as a result, beginning yields are the primary determinant of future bond returns, making the link between bonds and interest rates much stronger.

One additional consideration is that the sensitivity of REITs to interest rates has tended to change over time, and has recently been more elevated. Sensitivity may be higher when investors are emphasizing the income component of REITs, and closely comparing REITs to other yield-oriented sectors of the market such as bonds and dividend paying stocks. It is expected that at times, rates will be influential in the REIT market, and this may be particularly true when there is a sharp increase in yields over a short period, or when investors are focusing on the current yield of REITs. Historically, REITs often underperform stocks when rates rise sharply, or over short periods such as a month or quarter when rates are rising. However, over more drawn out, gradual periods of rising rates, REITs and stocks have performed more similarly, as seen in the table below.

While the current income produced by REITs may be particularly important to investors with ongoing withdrawal needs, REITs are principally growth-oriented securities. Over the long term, investors should consider not only current income, but also future income and growth, which will depend substantially on a diverse set of factors in addition to interest rates. As such, the rationale for investing in REITs likely goes beyond expectations for interest rates in the future, and should be based on the growth and income needs of the investor, as well as considerations of diversification from a total portfolio perspective.