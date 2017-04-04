ArcelorMittal: Why You Should Not Sell Yet

One might be inclined to sell his position in ArcelorMittal, but we believe that holding is the better option.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock increased 178% in the last year. The company outperformed the sector with almost 25%. ArcelorMittal could profit from an increase in steel prices in 2016, which led to the company being profitable again. We believe however, that you should not yet sell your stocks as there is still some potential to go on. However, we keep our advice to hold and caution is advised if you are planning to increase your position.

The Company

ArcelorMittal is the largest producer of steel in the world. The company is Luxembourg-based, but emerged from a merger between the Western European Arcelor and the Indian multinational Mittal Steel in 2006. The company employs close to a quarter of a million people and is active worldwide.

ArcelorMittal's most important areas of distribution are the construction sector and the automotive sector, good for the majority of the company's revenue. But ArcelorMittal is also very active in producing steel for domestic appliances, transport, energy and packaging. Furthermore the company is also a very active miner and one of the largest producers of iron ore.

Stock performance

ArcelorMittal is listed on several exchanges. Apart from the NYSE, the steel group is also listed in Amsterdam, Paris and Luxembourg under the ticker MT. The stock has an average daily volume of about 17.8 million shares, and a total market capitalization of $25 billion.

The stock performed extremely well in the last year, ever since it hit a 13 year low in February 2016. Especially in the last two months, the stock could benefit from a steep increase after the release of excellent results for fiscal year 2016.

Source: Google Finance

When looking at the charts it is clear that the metal- and mining-sector, represented in red by the S&P Metals and Mining index, outperformed the S&P500 (in yellow). Ever since the election of president Trump and his promise to expand U.S. infrastructure, the sector has been performing extremely well. Ever since February 2017, the release of ArcelorMittal's results for 2016, the stock is even outperforming the already strong sector with over 25%. One might be inclined to sell and take profits, but we recommend to hold your position just a little longer due to the following reasons.

Why you should not sell yet

It is known that there is a chronic overcapacity relative to the low demand in the steel sector. Even though steel is used in all sorts of industrial applications, there is just too much iron ore being mined. This has led to the current low steel price. However, global demand for 2017 and the years after is expected to exceed the global supply of steel for the first time since 2014. This implies that, following regular pricing economics, steel price is expected to rise soon. An event that the largest steel producer in the world will definitely benefit from.

Source: Gensteel.com

Furthermore, the company will not pay out a dividend this year. This might throw you off as an investor, but for ArcelorMittal this is actually a good strategy. The company is planning to focus on reducing debt like they did in 2016 when they reduced debt with 30% down to $11.1 billion. The last dividend ArcelorMittal paid out was back in 2015. Ever since, the company was not able to pay out a dividend to the shareholders. ArcelorMittal did announce that once debt will be back in control, a dividend might be in order again.

Source: Company website and own calculations

Lastly the steel producer is also planning on increasing margins by expanding its European market share. ArcelorMittal is teaming up with Italian steel processor Marcegaglia to buy Ilva steel, an Italian steel plant. The two companies joined together and offered $1.72 billion. Even though the Italian plant is making serious losses, it could still increase ArcelorMittal's market share and could even create cost-efficiencies for the company's European division. The Italian government will decide on April 6 2017 if they will take the offer.

All these factors contribute to the fact that ArcelorMittal and its stock are not yet done blossoming. Driven by a higher steel price, revenues and profits will almost certainly be up in 2017 and so will the stock price.

Conclusion

Of course, ArcelorMittal stock has already strongly increased in price and most people are ready to take profits. There is still much more upside to the stock price though. The company is paying off debts and increasing margins by reducing costs. Also market share in Europe will be increasing if ArcelorMittal is able to buy Ilva steel. All of these benefits will be supported by a rising global demand for steel, and thus a higher steel price over the next three years. We believe this will almost certainly drive up ArcelorMittal's revenue and profit for fiscal year 2017. We believe that this is why you should not yet sell your ArcelorMittal stock yet, and benefit from an even higher stock price later on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.