Why Ocean Rig Bankruptcy Will Put Pressure On The Market

Ocean Rig will stack most rigs, but the remaining ones still have the ability to put additional pressure on the market.

I'm getting questions on why Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) bankruptcy will put further pressure on the floater market. In this article, I will show why I think that Ocean Rig bankruptcy is a negative development for the offshore drilling market.

First, a quick reminder to those who are not familiar with the bankruptcy process. There is only one very important thing to remember - bankruptcy does not mean liquidation. Ocean Rig will continue to do business as usual during the ongoing restructuring.

Here is Ocean Rig's fleet as shown in its latest annual filing. The company has already stacked many rigs and more rigs could be on the way to stacking and only Ocean Rig Skyros is on a long-term contract that ends in 2021. Stacked rigs are the reason why many investors believe that Ocean rig bankruptcy won't have a major impact on the floater market.

As highlighted by this slide from the recent Ocean Rig presentation, the company's plan is to keep current cold stacked drillships stacked until at least 2021. Ocean Rig plans to find work for OR Athena and OR Poseidon in 2021, for OR Apollo and OR Mylos in 2022 and for OR Olympia and OR Paros in 2023. Two semi-subs will likely be sold, and Leiv Eiriksson will re-enter the market judging by the sales price.

Importantly, Ocean Rig plans to cold stack OR Poseidon, whose contract ends in 2017. Thus, the company will be actively marketing only two drillships OR Corcovado and OR Mykonos, while other rigs will be sold or cold stacked. Is this enough to put pressure on the market?

Your author believes that it is sufficient enough to pressure dayrates in the floater market. Here is the reasoning.

Two drillships may not look like a big fleet, but we have to compare additional available rigs to additional available jobs. When did you last hear about a drillship getting a new job? The recent drillers' fleet status reports showed some activity in the jack-up segment, but there was nothing for drillships. The oil price is still too low for new jobs to emerge and no one really knows when it will reach $60 per barrel - a level that should be sufficient for creation of new ultra-deepwater jobs.

Ocean Rig plans to keep active the two drillships that work in Brazil. As many readers know, Brazil is the center of deepwater demand and the big hope for the whole industry. No one expects big ramp-up in activity in Angola, therefore, Ocean Rig will stack OR Poseidon. At the same time, OR Corcovado and OR Mykonos will be highly competitive as they will come right from the job with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), with proven equipment and crews.

Competition in the region includes Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), whose West Tellus and West Carina are working for Petrobras. West Carina contract ends in June 2018, while West Tellus will work until October 2019. Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 and Petrobras 10000 are also in the region, with Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 contract ending in December 2017. I expect that Gulf of Mexico rigs will also be competing for the jobs in Brazil should they emerge. Gulf of Mexico is overcrowded so such a development will be natural.

As a result of the Ocean Rig bankruptcy, two additional rigs will appear on the most perspective market of the planet. If we are to believe Ocean Rig's plans from presentation (and I see no reason not to believe in them as they are logical), the company will have to rely on just 3 rigs to wait until 2021 when the remaining fleet will begin to be reactivated.

In my view, Ocean Rig will definitely bid the two Brazil rigs as low as possible to get jobs and keep rigs in the active fleet as the company cannot afford to stay with only one working rig. The wipeout of the majority of debt will give the company the power to keep its rigs in play even at negative cash flow dayrates, potentially building the future market for its stacked rigs.

Bottom line

It is not yet clear how the stacked highly complex equipment will be reactivated after years without any work. This job may prove to be very costly or even impossible. However, even the remaining working rigs will be able to put additional pressure on the market because jobs are scarce and Ocean Rig will need to win those jobs, potentially bidding below current market rates.

