Fallen Stars: Lending Club

I believe that the tide is turning for Lending Club. I believe there are a number of factors that will contribute to its success going forward. I believe the company will leave negative PR in the dust, grow, and regain a positive EPS. Make no mistake, this is a high risk (potentially) high reward opportunity. This is not an investment for the faint of heart.

About The Company

Lending Club operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company facilitates various loan products for consumers and small businesses. Types of loans include unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans or lines of credit. The company provides an opportunity to retail investors to invest in a range of loans that range a variety of terms and credit characteristics. It serves retail investors, high net worth individuals, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. The diversity of investors across the past two years is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Lending Club Investor Variety

Source: Lending Club Q4 2016 Presentation

The company has a market cap of $2.2B. It has fallen nearly 80% since its IPO and currently has negative earnings per share. One of the major risks to the company is a fierce regulatory climate. About one year ago the CEO resigned amid a scandal. You can read more about that here. There are a lot of headwinds for the company but I believe they can overcome them.

Good Guidance

Normally the first thing I address is value. Traditional valuation metrics are skewed when a company has negative earnings so I will skip right to growth. Negative earnings also results in negative ROE, ROA, and ROC. I will not include these either. However, it is worth noting the company is about fairly valued based on future cash flow.

As shown in Figure 1, banks reduced the amount of money they were investing dramatically after the scandal. However, the fourth quarter showed signs of growth among managed accounts and banks. Alas there is hope in the guidance! Regarding full year 2017 guidance, Lending Club expects 17% growth, a GAAP net loss of $84 to $69m, and positive EBITDA. In my opinion the company will go positive again in 2018 if current trends continue.

The company's balance sheet is a star among mud. Lending Club has no debt. It has $1.29 of cash per share and a total book value of $2.45 per share. I love a company that has no debt.

The Bull Case

Now it is time for the fun part. First, I have been using Lending Club since 2014 and I love it. I say that so you take what I have to say with a grain of salt. I think the worst is over when it comes to bad reputation, barring any other unforeseen circumstances. I think Lending Club absolutely is the future of the traditional banking industry.

Bull Case 1: Lending Club offers better rates. The company advertises itself as more efficient than traditional banks. For this reason, loan rates are lower. If you pay attention to Fed chatter at all, one thing is certain. More interest rate hikes are coming. As rates begin to climb, I believe borrowers will care more about finding the best rate. I believe this will lead to more borrowers turning to Lending Club.

Bull Case 2: If peer to peer lending continues to grow, a traditional bank may want to get in the game. I would not be surprised if a large established lender bought Lending Club. If we take a look at what banks offer the best savings rates, they are mostly online banks. It used to be about location convenience for banks. Now that we all have smart phones, banks can be located everywhere that we have an internet connection. As traditional banks and lenders fight for market share, Lending Club could be a takeover target.

Other factors include a sympathetic white house. One of the main risks for Lending Club is immense regulatory pressure. I believe over the next four years these pressures will abate. This would result in reduced costs and increased revenue.

Risks

There are significant risks in Lending Club. The first I will address is further reputation damage. If anything should happen like what occurred in May of last year, the company would have it much worse. That may push away bank and other institutional investment permanently.

The next major risk factor is heavy regulation. The company says in its 10-K that "the regulatory framework for their business is evolving and uncertain". New regulation could increase legal and compliance costs. The lending business is already strictly regulated.

Lending Club is obviously at the mercy of the consumer credit cycle. It goes without saying that if borrowers can't pay their loans, the company will suffer. If charge offs increase Lending Club may lose investors providing the capital for the loans. Lending Club may also have to increase its rates which would reduce its competitive advantage over traditional banks.

Finally, there are many peer to peer lending platforms. Increased competition results in smaller margins. Lending Club is certainly exposed to competition risk as the field continues to grow and evolve. If a large lender acquires a company other than Lending Club this would be worse due to significant financial resources the competition would have.

Final Thoughts

Make no mistake, Lending Club is a high risk high reward opportunity. I believe now is the time to accumulate if you believe the company can pull it together. If it turns positive and regains a fair earnings multiple, I will be very happy to have owned it at five dollars and change per share. There is also the chance that it does something shady to try and prop up its numbers and does irreparable damage to its reputation. I believe the former. I use the platform and have had nothing but positive experiences. However, I have not used it during a recession. If you have a high risk appetite, Lending Club may be right for you.

