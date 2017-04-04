Monthly Compendium: March 2017

Trading over the week of 4/2 will give further insight into the direction of stocks, but I do not expect the S&P 500 to grow much for a while.

Instead of writing an end of the week wrap-up or a launchpad this week, the following is the Monthly Compendium, which is also available on Kindle (the eBook also includes two articles which are not currently available anywhere else).

News and Macro

Marijuana

The first marijuana article I wrote, “A Silver Lining In The Fight Over Cannabis,” was about how the push by the White House to crack down on recreational marijuana may have a silver lining. At the time that I wrote the article, two bills had been submitted to congress, both of which would reverse the schedule one designation of marijuana. Such a move by congress would help to push forward legalization on the state level, and also open up marijuana stocks to bank funding and to listing on a major US stock exchange.

On March 30th, another bill, the “Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act,” was introduced. This bill would have the federal government regulate marijuana in the same way that it regulates alcohol by removing it from the controlled substance act and place regulation under the jurisdiction of the ATF. While this is not the first time such a bill has been introduced, there are now three bills, all with similar purposes, moving through congress.

Finally, Terra Tech full year earnings for 2016 were released on 3/31, and showed solid growth for the year. High costs are continuing to drive net income into the red, but right now, growth of revenue is far more important than profits.

Healthcare Reform

The real importance of the failure of the healthcare reform vote is not so much in regard to the healthcare industry, but rather that the failure will make it very difficult for Trump to implement future policy changes. Without the success of healthcare reform, tax reform, regulatory reform, and all other economic reform looks to be shot. The only policy which might now pass is some form of protectionism.

S&P 500

On the 21st, the S&P 500 did something in March that it hasn’t done in over three months: it dropped more than 1% day over day. While it is often difficult to identify an exact cause of such an event, it is likely that it had to do with the health care vote on the 23rd. This is because the future of the Trump tax plan was largely dependent upon the outcome of the vote.

While a 1% decline is not uncommon, a lack of one for months allows investors to maintain a positive sentiment about the direction of the market. Furthermore, the decline in this case was important for another reason: it drove the S&P 500 below its support level of 2350.

However, once the healthcare vote failed to happen, and Trump signaled a desire to move on, calm returned to the market and the S&P recouped much of its losses by the 29th.

The S&P 500 seems to be trading within a downward channel, and is currently very close to the top of that channel. If it fails to break through, it should quickly head down towards 2350 again, and if that support is breached, down to the lower end of the channel, around 2310.

Russell 2000

For over three months, the R2K had been trading within a sideways channel. While there was some volatility, overall, the index went nowhere. However, on the 27th, like the S&P 500, the R2K suffered a significant loss. This was almost enough to bring the R2K below its support level, but it failed to break through. After that failure, the R2K began trending back to its upper resistance. During the month, the R2K did manage to briefly move above that resistance level, hitting a high of 1414.82, which should indicate the next resistance level.

Volatility

The VIX saw a fair amount of movement in March, going as low as 10.60 and as high as 15.11, however, month over month, the VIX ended lower, at just 12.37. This was due to VIX being crushed in the last few days of trading: another effect of the calm after the healthcare storm. Still, VIX managed to finish the month off above 12, which is above the 50 and 100 SMA.

Because I sometimes work with VIXY, I do not just look at the VIX spot price, but also the VIX term structure. VIXY increases in value if there is F1-F2 backwardation, and decays when it is in contango. Much of the time, VIX is in contango. However, towards the end of March, F1-F2 contango started heading towards zero, and very quickly. Below is a chart of the VIX term structure as of March 31, as a chart of the trend of F1-F2 contango.

Related to the VIX itself is SKEW. It is a measure of tail risk associated with the S&P 500, calculated by CBOE. A value of 100 suggests a log-normal distribution of returns, while a SKEW greater than 100 suggests greater tail risk. I addressed a similar concept when analyzing growth rates of the S&P 500 and gold in “A 47-Year Comparison Between The S&P 500 And Gold.” In the month of March, SKEW momentarily spiked to its highest level in ten years, reaching over 154. However, it dropped back down very quickly. This more or less coincided with the healthcare vote issue. It ended the month at 138.31, which is still fairly high.

Risk Appetite

During the month, I came up with two versions of a risk appetite index. More detail on that is available in the article “An Extended Risk Appetite Index.” The first only takes into account shifts in USD/JPY with respect to the dollar index, while the latter also includes shifts in gold/gold futures. According to the second version, risk appetite improved slightly over the month, but it was almost flat. According to the index, risk appetite, at the moment, is far below what it was pre-2008 crash, but it is above its low, which occurred in September.

Sentiment

A fellow author on Seeking Alpha points out that “sentiment speaks.” I agree. It is mostly sentiment which drives price action. But what drives sentiment? The answer is news, politics, etc. And we can measure sentiment through polls, and to an extent predict sentiment if we keep an eye on the political and economic landscapes. In “Keep an Eye on Political Sentiment of Market Movers” is locked Keep an Eye on Political Sentiment of Market Movers,” I wrote about what specific groups of people investors should watch to help gauge the direction of the markets.

Since Trump was elected President, sentiment among the target group had been improving, according to Rasmussen’s “Right Direction” poll. However, in March, sentiment began dropping. The poll released in the first week of April will shed some more light on whether or not the trend will continue, but daily poll information does indicate that it will.

Jobless Claims

I originally was planning on writing a full article about initial jobless claims for the week ending on March 25. However, I decided it makes sense to just include this in the monthly compendium.

At 8:30AM on March 30th, the DOL released its weekly unemployment insurance information. According to the most recent report, for the week ending on March 25, initial jobless claims totaled 258,000. This was 11,000 higher than the expected 247,000. However, that 258,000 was seen as a drop from the prior week's 261,000 initial claims. The only problem is, the first estimate for those claims was 258,000.

So yes; initial jobless claims did drop. However, it must be taken into account that this drop occurred only because real initial jobless claims for the prior week happened to be even worse than originally estimated. This is a perfect example of how economic statistics can be spun to provide a positive story, when reality is grim, and why it is important to look at the broader picture.

Now, I say reality is grim, but we are not seeing any signs of imminent collapse, at least not yet. But it is not uncommon for there to be a bottoming out of initial jobless claims before a recession, and we are seeing at least some bottoming out in seasonally adjusted jobless claims.

Looking Ahead

The end of March is also the end of the first quarter. That means earnings season is once again right around the corner. Given hard economic data, I cannot imagine earnings growth being anything spectacular, even though CNN suggests that “earnings growth could be the best since late 2011.”

This is especially true, given the continued decline if GDP estimates by the Atlanta Fed. The GDP Now estimate for Q1 stands at just 0.9% growth. If this is even close to being correct, it spells real trouble for earnings growth, and definitely for revenue growth. Furthermore, the drop in market mover sentiment, as indicated by the Rasmussen “Right Direction” polls, is going to place further downward pressure on the markets. While this does not mean that stocks will drop, it will make it increasingly difficult to draw any returns from this market.

Week Ahead

Since I am not writing a launchpad this week, I want to go into a little bit of detail about what I am waiting to see this week. Last week, perceived volatility ebbed and flowed. For a while it looked like the VIX would be completely crushed for the week. But in the final day of trading for the week, the month, and the quarter, VIX started to move back up, ensuring that it closed above 12. I want to see that continue. I also want to see F1-F2 contango remain below zero, as Monday marks the first day, since the November elections, where F1-F2 containgo has been negative. Additional flattening of the yield curve would suggest further downward pressure on SPX and (SPY).

This week, we are going to see manufacturing and construction data, trade deficit information, employment/unemployment figures for March, consumer credit, and more. I am interested in employment, in part because sentiment regarding the future of the country is still fairly strong. This seems to be driving hiring and capital goods purchasing. I want to see if that sentiment can continue to drive new hiring.

The Russell 2000 has moved very close to the top of its sideways channel. Strong upward pressure could allow a breakout. However, a failure to break out will mean that the R2K will likely move back towards ~1140. This will likely occur fairly quickly, as recent movement has been extreme in both the downward and upward directions, and is further confirmed by Monday's downward price action.

Article Summary

Just as I do with my End of the Week Wrap-Up, I am including a list of articles that I have written. In this case, it is a summary of the articles I have written over the course of the full month.

Overall, I have written a fair amount about the current state of the market and macro factors. Aside from that, my main focuses have been on gold, the Yen, and the marijuana industry. The first article of the month was “GDX: Canary In The Gold Mine,” which discusses the risk of protectionism. Since I wrote the article, (GDX) has moved up and down, but has failed to break out of its rut. The same is true for (GLD), and both have doji candlesticks. However, GLD’s price action is slightly more to the upside, while GDX ended the month with a spinning top.

I also wrote “A Silver Lining In The Fight Over Cannabis,” an article about how marijuana legislation could be driven through congress because of the fear that the White House might crack down on the legal marijuana industry. From there, I decided to write a few articles on the marijuana industry itself, including “Cannabis Stock Pick: MassRoots” and “Terra Tech: An Analysis.” Both companies are solid candidates for growth if marijuana is legalized on the federal level.

I wrote multiple theory articles, both on Seeking Alpha and on Politicoid. The Politicoid articles are likely going to be moved to a new site, once it is operational. While blank as of the time of writing, the site will be Trading Politics. The articles include portfolio strategy such as “Stock Picking Is Dead! Long Live Stock Picking!,” “Holding Physical Bullion Really Is Investing,” and “Trading Volume Speaks Volumes,” as well as two discussions on fractional reserve banking and the creation of money, the latter of which is “Fractional Reserve Banking Part II.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWM,SH,VIXY,DOG,PSQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.