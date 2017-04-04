Nike's 2020 Revenue Goal - Should It Consider Buying Under Armour?

As a Nike (NYSE:NKE) shareholder I have been anxiously awaiting their most recent quarterly earnings report. I am tracking their revenues as it is an important part of my investment thesis in Nike. This article will take a quick look at the quarterly numbers and it will look at Nike's strategy moving forward. This article will touch on a way for Nike to improve its chances of meeting its revenue goals. Lastly, it will discuss Nike's technical outlook.

Nike earned $0.68 per share on revenues of $8.4B in the FY2017 3rd quarter. This was a revenue increase of 5%. Western Europe and Greater China grew revenues by double digit percentages on a constant currency basis and have been doing that consistently. That appears to be where the majority of Nike's future revenue growth will come from. In particular, Nike is betting heavily in China as that is where Nike management expects to experience the best growth.

Nike management continues to return money to its shareholders. Nike repurchased 8.9M shares for about $475M. The shares were repurchased at an average share price of $53.37. There is approximately $8.4B left on this $12B share repurchase program approved in November, 2015. The $0.68 per share in earnings easily beat market forecasts of approximately $0.53 per share. The share buybacks were the reason for the per share earnings beat.

From a balance sheet perspective Nike is strong. They have a current ratio now of just over 3. Return on invested capital topped 33% for the quarter. More impressive to me is that the return on invested capital has steadily marched higher. As a reference it was at 25% in 2015. It is hard to dislike any of those numbers.

While I did not think that Nike had a bad quarter they do not appear to be on track to make their stated goal of having $50B in revenues in 2020. More troubling to me is that Nike management has gone silent on the subject. Nike management did not comment specifically on Nike's $50B revenue goal by FY2020 during the earnings conference call. The last mention of this goal by Nike management was at their annual shareholders meeting last September.

Nike management did outline their corporate strategy moving forward and perhaps that will have a positive impact on the revenue goal. According to Nike's CEO Mark Parker in order to meet Nike's consumers' rising expectations Nike is driving fundamental change in three core areas of its business: innovation, supply chain, and in the marketplace. Nike feels that they are progressing well in these three areas but wants to double their efforts. Consequently, Nike is calling this effort their Triple Double. So Nike is doubling its speed and scale of innovation. Nike is doubling its speed from product insight to customer delivery. Lastly, Nike is doubling its direct connection to consumers.

On the near term horizon Nike has several new product launches. There are three new cushioning systems coming in the months ahead. In the fall there will also be a new NBA apparel launch.

Nike is looking to cut its average product creation cycle in half. Nike stated that on the digital side, a larger share of its growth is coming via their apps such as Nike+ and SNKRS.

Nike's Direct-to-Consumer business grows much faster than the broader market. Nike believes that its new SoHo store concept will actually help its Direct-to-Consumer business. Their data mining shows that customers that shop in the SoHo store actually buy more Nike products online than customers who don't shop at the new concept stores. Nike's new SoHo neighborhood store, all 5 stories and 55,000 square feet of it, is considered an important part of Nike's goal to reach $50B in revenues. The store is considered a "retail experience" that caters to all of Nike's customers with a stores inside of a store concept. While the store looks great, even having several of these stores will not get Nike to the $50B revenue goal in my opinion. Nike may have to consider buying another company in order to reach its revenue goals. A competitor such as Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has seen its stock price come down considerably. Perhaps Nike should consider buying Under Armour at a cheap price. See Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 - Under Armour Weekly Stock Price with 20 Week Moving Average

Under Armour's market capitalization is about $8.1B and it had 2016 revenues of just over $4B. Buying Under Armour would eliminate a competitor and broaden its customer and endorsement base. That is something for me to follow moving forward.

On a technical basis Nike may be improving. Chart 2 below shows that Nike's stock has rallied since my last article in December. The 20 week moving average is now rising which is positive. I would like to see Nike break above 60 which would take out its previous weekly high price. Perhaps Nike just formed the cup of a cup and handle pattern? It is hard to say for sure of course.

Chart 2 - Nike Weekly Stock Price with 20 Week Moving Average

In summary, I thought Nike's most recent quarter was decent but I am still concerned about Nike making its $50B revenue goal in 2020. Nike does have a quality balance sheet and it continues to reward shareholders with share buybacks. Nike's management is engaged in its "Triple Double" effort to move the company forward. On a technical basis Nike's stock has been rallying since the fall of 2016. I will be monitoring Nike moving forward and looking for signs that its revenue goal can be met either organically or with help from buying another company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have written a Nike July 65 Call