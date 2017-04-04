Fed's Harker: 2 More Rate Hikes Appropriate

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates twice more this year, provided growth in the labor market and inflation momentum remained on track.

Harker maintained his view that rate hikes should be "gradual" and expressed optimism that employment and inflation was close to meeting the Federal Reserve's objectives.

"We're on the right track to reach our goal by the end of this year or the beginning of next, in my estimation," said Harker, while he cautioned against keeping rates lower for longer to avoid a situation in which the Fed is behind the curve and has to rush its tightening plans.

Harker's comments had little impact on markets, as there didn't appear to be any significant change in tone from his earlier comments to CNBC on March 20.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, lost 0.06% to 100.36 by 17:23 EDT.

Gold Futures traded at $1254.50, up $3.30, while Treasury yields dipped 2.64%, with the U.S. 10-Year trading at around 2.332 at 17:23 EST.

