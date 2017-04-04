Crop-Based Investing: Agribusiness

Farming, a Challenging Business

In addition to the skill involved with operations, there are many challenges with farming because of the capital required for land, facilities, equipment, seeds and chemicals. To help overcome these issues, farmers share resources while directing their own energies to where they add the most value. For example:

To avoid buying an expensive combine, some farmers use "harvesters" while relying on others for drying and storage before taking their crops to market.

To get out from under costly investments in land and buildings, many farmers have taken to renting and focusing on return on labor.

But such actions, while they may help, do not 'make the problem go away' when grain prices are way down as they have been the last few years. Economists explain that farming is very close to a "perfectly competitive" industry. When there is a lot profit to be made, more land is brought under till more productively, prices and profits soon sink with over-supply, farmers lose, and the cycle begins all over again. Right now, farmers are under substantial stress.

Case in point. Six months ago, our family's farmer/renter approached me as the Managing GP of our partnership to explain that he was struggling; he provided numbers. On our end, we were covering our property taxes, insurance, and other costs and earning a small return on our investment. So, I asked my fellow partners to cut our rent by 45% for a year to cover only our variable costs; break-even / no profit. They readily agreed and our farmer continued with us while providing for his family.

If a farmer comes under stress, neighbors and merchants know it. Some will help and be remembered for it; others will not and be gossiped about. In the extreme, some landowners may take to 'auctioning off' their leases which, in effect, pits one farmer against another undermining the fabric of the community. Meanwhile, some states tend to raise agricultural property taxes faster when grain prices are rising than they do lower them when prices are falling. Then along comes a hailstorm. Farming can be a powerless endeavor.

Just Upstream, Attractive Investments

However, just upstream, agribusinesses have found power through consolidation and can be attractive investments. In the U.S., not too many decades ago, there were many tractor manufacturers including Allis-Chalmers, Case, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Farmall, Ferguson, Ford, International Harvester, John Deere (NYSE:DE), Massey-Harris, McCormick, Minneapolis-Moline, New Holland, and White. Following years of consolidation, the U.S. market is now dominated by Deere that commands over a 60% market-share. There is more consolidation to come in farm equipment manufacturing, especially internationally, and Deere will probably continue its rise to the top. Thus, DE is becoming a more attractive investment.

The 'seed industry' has also consolidated with Dupont/Pioneer (NYSE:DD), Monsanto/Dekalb (NYSE:MON), and Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) being the dominant companies that also manufacture agriculture chemicals - herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. As most everyone knows, DuPont is in the process of merging with Dow (NYSE:DOW), Monsanto is being acquired by German chemical giant Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and Syngenta is being folded into the China National Chemical Corporation, "ChemChina" which is state-owned. These three merged companies will benefit further from genetic engineering that is viewed as the future of the industry.

And then there are the ABCD companies that together control 75 - 90% of the world trade in grains - wheat, corn, barley, oats, rye, etc. - soybeans (a legume) and other "soft commodities" including sugar (cane and beets) and cottonseed. They include Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Bunge (NYSE:BG), and Cargill and Dreyfus, both private. They own elevators, barges and ships, and rolling stock - all means for the bulk storing and transporting of that which they use for their own feedlot, milling, crushing (oilseeds), and processing operations or sell to others including, for example, to cereal companies and brewers. The enormous span of their supply-chains and operations mean that, forward-sales notwithstanding, the ABCD's are 'naturally long' commodities especially coming off harvest. Unlike 'normal companies', revenues at the scale of the ABCD's mean little because they fluctuate with prices. However, margins are extremely important and they tend to widen out with rising commodity prices.

The ABCD's also manufacture and distribute agricultural ingredients and by-products. For example, my favorite non-caloric sweetener, Truvia, is made by Cargill from the leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana. However, I'd like to call out another by-product company, that being Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), formerly Corn Products International. Here we have an Illinois firm that manufactures and sells all sorts of ingredients derived from the milling and processing of 'starchy' crops. While Ingredion is not super-huge at only $5.7 billion in revenue, the company has been around since 1906 and supports good margins, net income, and cash flows on top of a strong balance sheet.

Heads-up on Prices and Subsidies

A reasonable entry point for investment in agribusiness is when prices bottom out cyclically as they may - repeat: may, read: may not - be doing now. One cannot escape that fact that the fortunes of agribusiness, including when it involves selling 'inputs' such as tractors and seeds, is dependent on what farmers can fetch for their 'output'. Therefore, as it is with the extractive enterprises of petroleum and mining, investing in agribusiness involves indirect speculation in the underlying commodities. Accordingly, investors must be especially careful on when to 'get in'.

Among other investment factors to consider - especially now - are government subsidies; crop-based agribusiness is dependent on them. Support has come in various forms including conservation/land set-aside programs, ethanol mixture laws, food stamps, and the outright buying of farm and food surplus for school lunch programs and international relief. President Trump's proposals to cut funding related to some of these subsidies adds uncertainty to the equation.

A Few Key Numbers; Snapshot Only

All the firms mentioned above are also financially substantial. To be sure, if you look beyond the snapshot numbers below, you will find flat to declining revenues, consistent the discussion of commodity prices above. However, you will generally find strong balance sheets and fluctuating margins, net income, and cash flows. These firms have come to learn how to manage through tough times in agriculture.

End-of-Day 03/31/2017 Current P/E Forward P/E Consensus View Median Price Current Price Dividend Yield S&P 500 23.30 18.10 n/a n/a n/a 2.00% DE 23.57 22.75 Hold $109.00 $108.86 2.20% DD 28.17 21.82 Hold $85.00 $80.33 1.89% DOW 19.35 15.55 Buy $69.50 $63.54 2.90% MON 31.18 23.81 Buy $127.50 $113.20 1.91% BAYRY 21.05 14.26 Buy $119.20 $115.32 2.49% SYT 37.42 23.60 Hold $90.60 $88.50 2.59% ADM 21.24 16.19 Hold $44.50 $46.04 2.78% BG 15.74 12.99 Buy $85.50 $79.26 2.12% INGR 18.41 15.89 Hold $130.00 $120.43 1.66%

Crop-Based Investment: Agribusiness

Assumptions are foundational to value propositions. As noted, questions about the cyclical bottoming of grain prices and government subsidies have my attention. I am also mindful that the M&A's may not close or, more likely, may not close with regulatory permissions that the companies and their investors still find appealing. Counterbalancing these near-term issues are two longer-term factors that should bode well for crop-based farmers and upstream equipment, seed, trade, and by-product agribusinesses:

Global population growth. It is undeniable that more people means the need for more food and fiber. In the next 33 years, the United Nations projects that the worldwide population will grow by one-third from about 7.5 billion people today to almost 10 billion people by 2050. The shift away from meat. I'm an omnivore but let's face it, animals, fish, and crustaceans are relatively inefficient, expensive, and unhealthy converters of protein. Crop sources will increasingly replace meat and seafood. Indeed, even the CEO of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) - one of the world's largest meat producer - sees a future that is more and more plant-based.

With healthy unrealized gains across my agribusiness book, I am now in 'hold mode'. When and if I see additional indications that farm commodity prices are firming, and that the federal budget will not materially disrupt the sector, I plan to initiate new positions probably in other by-product companies that I have yet to investigate.

I believe in "strategic investing" into big, developing, scientific, socio-economic, and political patterns and trends that have not yet been reflected in the price of related equities. Crop-based agribusiness is strategic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG, DD, INGR, MON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Remember, always do your own due diligence in consultation with a competent investment advisor who puts your interests above their own. (All my proceeds from contributing to Seeking Alpha go to charity, including food shelves.)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.