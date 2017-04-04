Seadrill Warns That Shareholders Will Get Minimal Recovery

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) just announced important changes to the maturities of its credit facilities. The company has reached an agreement with banks to extend the maturity dates of 3 credit facilities and provide more time for negotiations with creditors:

1. The $450 million credit facility maturing on 30 April 2017 will be extended until 15 August 2017.

2. The $400 million facility maturing on 31 May 2017 will be extended until 31 August 2017.

3. The $2 billion North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 will be extended until 14 September 2017.

There is also one very important note in the press release:

"These extensions provide the additional time for the company to further advance the ongoing negotiations with its banks, potential new money investors, and the advisers to the ad hoc committee of bondholders regarding the terms of the comprehensive restructuring plan, which may include the infusion of new capital. While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money feedback, as well as the company's existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders. As a result, the company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares".

Here's what happened, in my view. The first negotiation proposal was pure wishful thinking. Finally, both banks and the company realized it. Potentially, Brent oil price fall from $57.50 was a big factor in abandoning rosy assumptions and returning to the real world. In this real world, Seadrill cannot carry the leverage it has now. Bond conversion into equity is almost a given while banks must make major concessions to make Seadrill a viable enterprise again.

The problem here is that bond conversion itself does not decrease the leverage enough, so banks should participate in the haircut as well. Now all parties will have more time to negotiate what exact concessions will banks make. I find it very odd that it took more than one year for these professionals to accept reality and begin negotiating with real assumptions in mind. Anyway, the real negotiations have already begun and we should expect their outcome in the end of summer.

Seadrill hinted that this outcome will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings. I expect that Seadrill will do everything to keep the U.S. listing - that's why current shareholders will not be wiped out completely. However, they be severely diluted as described above by the company itself. Perhaps the outcome will not be as brutal as in Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) case, but I am not optimistic at all here.

The wording "minimal recovery" leaves room for speculation - what is minimal for me is not minimal for you and vice versa. That's why Seadrill shares will remain a playground for daytraders and short-term swing traders. Investors willing to gamble should take a look at Seadrill's balance sheet and newbuild obligations, current oil prices and projections for rig demand in 2017, on Ocean Rig bankruptcy - and put gambling thoughts away. Seadrill is a major player in the industry and should be watched closely, but there is no obligation to try and profit from guessing what "minimal" is. In all likelihood, it means next to nothing.

