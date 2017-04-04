Garda World Debt Arbitrage Opportunity

Introduction

Garda World Security Corporation is a private security firm based in Montreal, Canada. Employing over 62,000 people, Garda World is the second largest consulting security services firm in the world, with operations spanning over several continents. The company's primary services include armored car and physical security.

Though Garda World is a privately owned company, its various corporate bonds are publicly traded. On Friday, March 31, 2017, Garda World announced its plan to purchase any and all of its outstanding US$440M 7.25% senior notes due 2021. Garda World's debt buyback is an effort on behalf of the company to reduce its leverage and interest expense.

The various notes sought after in the offer (see below) are being offered for purchase at an above-market price. Offer participants will receive in addition to the offer consideration accrued and unpaid interest up to the appropriate settle date when the bonds are actually repurchased. The offer includes a provision for early participation by which participants that offer their notes for purchase will receive an additional premium, making Garda World's offer a good opportunity for short-term arbitrageurs to purchase Garda World corporate bonds and offer them up for the tender offer.

The Offer

The notes sought after and their respective prices are shown below:

(Dollars in USD per $1,000 principal amount)

Cusip Amount Outstanding Notes Offer Consideration Total Consideration 36485MAG4 $440M 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 C36025AC5 $440M 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 36485MAJ8 $440M 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 C36025AD3 $440M 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010

The "offer consideration" is to be paid to holders that validly tender their notes after April 13, 2017 and on or before April 27, 2017, whereas the "total consideration" is to be paid to holders that tender their notes on or before the early tender deadline of April 13. Listed below is another chart detailing the last available trade prices for the various notes.

Cusip Notes Consideration (per $1,000) Total Consideration (per $1,000) Market Price (per $100) 36485MAG4 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 $96.25 as of 03/20/17 C36025AC5 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 $96.94 as of 03/10/17 36485MAJ8 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 $95.00 as of 02/22/17 C36025AD3 7.25% due 2021 US$960 US$1,010 $98.00 as of 03/17/15

Each bond can be bought and tendered for a price above the current market value, assuming participants do so prior to the early tender deadline and receive the early tender premium. If a participant waits until after the early tender deadline, only the 36485MAJ8 notes become a profitable venture.

Proration

There will be no proration in accordance with this offer. Garda World seeks to purchase all of its outstanding 7.25% notes due 2021, therefore, participants can expect all of their notes to be accepted for purchase.

Final Thoughts

Garda World's notes tend to be more thinly traded than most corporate debt. Even the most recently traded notes have a last trade date that is aged several weeks. One of the notes has not traded in two years. With this being said, the notes with the largest profit spread may not be the most convenient choice for purchase, as a trader may not even be able to find a bid. The most apparent "don't" is to buy the C36025AD3 notes, as they not only have the worst profit margin, but they also have not traded in years. Out of the other three, there are arguments to be made for each. The 36485MAJ8 notes have the most generous profit spread, but have also not traded in a while, whereas the other two, even if they have slightly worse profit margins, have at least traded recently. The trades to be made will depend on a participant's subjective level of convenience. If one would rather fight harder for a more favorable profit, then the 36485MAJ8 notes are the way to go. If one would prefer ease of entry, then he/she should consider the 36485MAG4 or C36025AC5 notes. Engaging in the offer prior to the early tender deadline is crucial to the realization of gains.

All notes submitted for purchase must be done so in minimum denominations of US$2,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess.

