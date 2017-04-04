Want Monthly Dividends? Here Is Your April Shower Of 254 Securities With Up To 17.73% Yield

Annual analyst accuracy from the week of 4/1/16 showed 50% average (up 10% from January) for analyst price predictions from one-year ago. Two firms merged. Three no-longer pay monthly distributions.

Per analyst annual targets, investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 56.5% more gains than $5k in all ten.

Items: 1. MoPay vs. Dow; 2. Top MoPay stock gains; 3. Overall best MoPay gainers; 4. Funds vs.Equities; 5. Fund risks/rewards. All by prices as of 3/31/17.

MoPay equity members dwindled. Canadian MoPays are only listed since analyst coverage is limited. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited to yields over 7.06%. Funds count doubles if limit is 5%.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

April MoPay Dividend Dog Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, March 31 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Some 2017 examples were: Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend slicings between December 2016 and March 2017. First, Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) declared a cut from $.06 to $.05 per month December 27. Second, February 9, Fifth Street Finance Corporation (FSC) declared a decrease from $0.06 to $0.02 in March but thereafter paying the $0. 02 Quarterly. Simultaneously, sister firm , Fifth Street Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) declared a cut from $0.075 per month down to $0.04 for March and thereafter paying $0.19 quarterly beginning in June. Top yield dog for October, 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." The MoPay segment is volatile.

Readers said:

"[A] problem with this analysis is you are comparing companies of VERY different varieties. REITs pay no taxes and their distributions are classified as ordinary income and thus not subject to the 15% or 20% tax rate. MLPs also pay little no taxes at the corporate level, but instead have "distributions"... Comparing REITs, MLPs and regular corporations thus requires a financial analysis...not include[d]." --arbtrdr

"[Y]ou list a few issues here whose distributions are rife with RETURN OF CAPTAL [ROC] at its most destructive form, funds that pay you back your own money each and every month in their distributions with no regard to what they truly earn...- these should not be included in any list containing the word "dividend". --NYer1

"I can enter or exit a position and still reap dividends for at least 2/3s of the quarter. They also smooth the income stream so I have cash at any given time to make a purchase at dips." --Ed Invests

"Dividend dog investing really works well for income in my experience. I have been seriously invested in dogs the more unloved the better." --Urbannek

"...Nice to see another contrarian strategy. This one seems to take a lot of attention in comparison [to Dow dogs], but I like the monthly rebalance." --colodude

"At this level of risk, I'm only buying monthly dividend payers. Dividend if cut only [sits] for a month and not a quarter." --Sinjjn Smythe

"...love those monthly payers." --Hardog

"Some of us are comfortable investing in Dog stocks because we feel the reward is worth the risk. As long as [my sin stock] continues to pay and raise the dividend like it has for 16 years now, it will have a spot in my portfolio." --Miz Magic DiviDogs

"One thing to point out: These stocks are not buy & hold. If you buy any of these stocks, set a price where you will sell... trailing stops work real good & with mopays you can get out & get back in without losing a whole quarter of dividends..." --drking

"I don't know how many times I've kicked myself for not investing in a beaten down group only to find it spring back up months later." --User 13258352

Dividend Dog Data

For this article sixty dividend equities from US exchanges, plus one-hundred fourteen from Canada's exchanges, plus eighty funds, trusts and partnership shares were culled from nearly 900 entities (listed here) paying monthly returns. All were ranked as of March 31, 2017 using two key dog performance metrics: (1) stock price and (2) annual dividend. Dividing the annual dividend by the price declared the percentage yield by which each dividend dog stock was ranked. None under 3% yield were listed.

List One [A]: US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into April represented just two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split equally between real estate and financial services pups.

Top dog for March was one of the five real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel. The remaining four real estate sector stocks filled slots, two, five, eight, and nine: Five Oaks Investment Corp. (OAKS) [2]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [5]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) [8]; Bluerock Residential (BRG) [9].

Finally, five financial sector dogs placed third , fourth, sixth, seventh, and tenth: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [3]; Capitala Finance (CPTA) [4]; Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [6];Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) [7]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) [10], to complete the April MoPay top ten dog list by yield.

List One [B]: Canada Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these Canadian exchange traded monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into April represented the same two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, real estate, and financial services. Top Canadian dog for March was one of nine financial service dogs, Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [1].

The remaining eight YChart-revealed financial sector dogs placed second, through eighth, and tenth: Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) [2]; Energy Leaders Plus Inc (HPF-UN.TO) [3]; Energy Leaders Income (HEN-UN.TO) [4]; Marquest Canadian Equity (MIF-UN.TO) [5]; Trez Capital Senior (TZS.TO)[6]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO) [7]; Income Financial (INC-UN.TO) [8]; Canadian Banc (BK.TO) [10].

A Real Estate sector stock filled the one remaining Canadian slot in ninth place: Cominar REIT (CUF-UN.TO) [9], to complete the April MoPay top ten Canada MoPay top dog list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for monthly paying (MoPay) dividend stocks as of market closing price March 31 were compared with analyst mean target prices one year out as reported by YahooFinance. Ten top stocks displayed 2.43% to 36.45% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Five stocks of ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. Two of those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in the first and second places: Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) [1], and Bluerock Residential (BRG) [2]. The other three top yielders showed one at mid-list gains, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5] and two in the last two slots, Capitala Finance (CPTA) [9], and Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [10].

Firms outside the top ten by yield placed third, fourth and sixth through, eighth by price upsides: Whitestone (WSR) [3]; Independence Realty Trust (IRT) [6]; PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [7]; Gladstone Investment (GAIN) [8].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 1200 candidates. Yields greater than 11.6% calculated as of March 31 determined the top ten.

Ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for April by YChart & YahooFinance data featured six exchange traded notes [ETNs], and five closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the first two positions: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) [1]; UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund (CEFL) [2].

The two other ETNs placed sixth, and eighth: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) [6], and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) [8].

The six CEICs placed third, through fifth, seventh, ninth, and tenth: PCM Fund (PCM) [3]; PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) [4]; Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [5]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [7]; PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) [9]; Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income (EDI) [10]. This rounded out the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for April 2017.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012 reader suggestions to include funds, trusts, and partnerships, a list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

In January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December 2013 readers contributed.

Reader suggestions continued in 2014 following the January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December articles.

2015 continued with readers contributing in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

The 2016 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

In January, February, March, and again this month, the 2017 articles continue to compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to high yield (and higher risk) buy and hold Closed End Investment Companies, as well as Exchange Traded Funds and Notes constituents.

MoPay Equity Dividend vs. Price Compared to Dow

Ten top MoPay dividend dog stocks by yield were graphed below as of 3/31/17 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate single share price created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) MoPay Equities Charged, And (2) Dow Dogs Retreated, Into March

Ten top MoPay dogs continued their drop in dividend and rise in price after March to continue to charge. Aggregate dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks fell 2.5% while total single share price of those ten inclined 9% for the past month.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs reversed a charge and fell into retreat from their new level of overbought. The Dow 10 showed more annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten, up 1.7% after March, while aggregate single share price fell 2.1%.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each) shrank slightly.

The Overbought Dow

In March 2016 the overbought gap between low dividend from $1k investments and high aggregate top ten price was $293 or 73%, the chasm grew to $499 or 137% by January 2017. The February gap retreated to $441 or 119%. March expanded to $479 or 133% just 4% away from equaling the January high. April shrank the gap to $455 or 124%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.78 March 31. Top ten Dow dog aggregate single share price exceeded annual dividends from $1k invested in each by 69%.

In marked contrast to the Dow, MoPay Stock dividend dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $9.22 as of 3/31/17. That's nearly 3 times less than the price of a dollar of Dow annual dividends. Top ten MoPay dog aggregate single share price was just 11% of the annual dividends derived from $1k invested in each.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Estimated A 2.7% 1 yr. Average Upside and 11.23% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 April MoPay Stocks

Top dogs on the MoPay stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of March 31, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.2% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten March MoPay dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 1.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (6): Analysts Cast Top Ten MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 11% to 46% Gains To April, 2018

Five of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for March proved 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) netted $461.48 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from one analyst less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) netted $317.12 based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BRG.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $249.27 based a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $203.99 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $189.48 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% opposite the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $133.20 based on mean target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) netted $116.30, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) netted $113.4, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) netted $112.08 based on estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) netted $110.10 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Top Ten Dividend & Price Results For MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes by Yield vs. Equities

Below relative strengths for the top ten MoPay "Fund" Dogs by yield was graphed as of March 31, 2016 and compared to those of the ten top Equities. Twelve periods of projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding equities and the total single share prices of those ten equities created the data points for each period (shown in blue for dividend and green for price).

Actionable Conclusion (7): MoPay Top Ten DiviDog Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes Charged Into April

The chart above shows MoPay Closed End Investments, and Exchange Traded Funds and Notes increased in both dividend and price to reinstate a bullish charge in place since December. After March, a charging move put projected dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten funds and trusts down 2.4% while aggregate single share price of the top ten over the same period rose 0.5%.

As of March 31, the top Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes dogs showed $284 or 26% more dividend at a $64 or 48% higher aggregate single share price than the MoPay equity top ten.

In further contrast to the Dow, Ten top MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes average price per dollar of annual dividend was the lowest of the three at $7.20 as of March 31. That's nearly 4 times less than a Dow dollar of dividend. Nevertheless the top ten MoPay fund dividends are priced 1% higher than those of the top ten equities. The pie chart shows fund aggregate single share price is 12% of the dividends derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of those ten shares.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Buy and Hold Monthly Dividend Paying Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, If You Dare (and if the deviation from NAV is OK)

Stock analysts don't hazard guesses as to when or how much Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes prices will rise or fall. They are paid to gauge individual stocks, and a few funds and partnerships. Hence this monthly pay dog diligence only revealed a list of Funds and Note to buy and hold based on yield, if you choose to go there. As a consolation, the lists of 80 such investments above show deviations up or down from net asset value for these MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes.

Dog Metrics Pointed Out Gains To Come From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were culled by yield. These results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following rankings.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Will Produce 22.31% VS. (10) 14.26% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 56.50% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Five Oaks Investment (OAKS), was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 46.15%.

Lowest priced five MoPay divide Five Oaks Investment; Prospect Capital; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Horizon Technology Finance; Bluerock Residential (BRG), with prices ranging from $5.13 to $12.31.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated March 31 were: Harvest Capital Credit; Capitala Finance; Stellus Capital Investment; AGNC Investment; ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $13.21 to $22.71.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see above the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for MoPay stocks from this article in April 5, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for early April 2016 was five price losses, with two from firms no longer in business, against five gains over a one year period. The one year buy and hold strategy proved just 50% positive for this MoPay collection of ten. For reference, one low price MoPay Dog was a gainer. Four higher priced dogs also gained. As you see, the MoPay dog record for annual sustainable gains is not bolstered by this report.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, FSC, CSCO, GE, PFE, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.