Bellatrix Exploration: Low Natural Gas Prices Hinder Ability To Get Above $1 USD

There currently is a large AECO to Henry Hub differential, resulting in Bellatrix realizing around $2.20 USD per Mcf with Henry Hub over $3.

Value is currently constrained by weak natural gas prices. Natural gas is expected to account for around 64% of the company's revenues.

I last took a look at Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) just before it announced its 2017 guidance. I am now updating my outlook based on the company's guidance, its Q4 2016 results and the changes in the oil and gas markets during the last few months.

Bellatrix expects to deliver 10-15% exit rate production growth, but that growth is expected to come from natural gas, so the total value of its production will likely only go up a few percent. As well, Bellatrix is currently challenged by low realised natural gas prices, as AECO prices are well below Henry Hub prices, with Canadian natural gas inventories remaining relatively high. As long as Bellatrix only realises $2.00-2.50 USD per Mcf for its natural gas, the share price will likely stay depressed.

Please note that while the company reports in Canadian dollars, this article uses US dollars unless otherwise noted. The exchange rate used in this article is $1.34 CAD to $1.00 USD. Bellatrix primarily trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Production Growth Coming From Natural Gas

Bellatrix is expected to grow average daily production by 5% in 2017 from Q4 2016 levels, with exit rate growth of 10-15%. However, it appears that this growth will be from lower value natural gas production. The company mentions that 76% of its 2017 production is expected to be natural gas, which results in a projected 11% growth (versus Q4 2016) in natural gas production and an 11% decline in the production of crude oil, condensate and NGLs.

Q4 2016 2017 Guidance

Midpoint % Chg Crude oil, condensate and NGLs (bbl/d) 8,993 8,040 -11% Natural gas (mcf/d) 137,372 152,760 11% Total oil equivalent (boe/d) 31,888 33,500 5%



As a result of the increased percentage of natural gas production, Bellatrix's annualised revenues are likely only going to increase by around 2% (assuming the same oil and gas prices), despite a 5% increase in total production between Q4 2016 and 2017.

Bellatrix's 2017 Results

The company is now estimated to generate around $205 million USD in revenue at a 2017 average of $50 WTI oil and $2.75 CAD ($2.05 USD) per Mcf AECO natural gas. This includes $11 million in positive hedge value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 909,726 $44.50 $40 NGLs (Barrels) 2,024,874 $15.00 $30 Natural Gas (Mcf) 55,757,400 $2.20 $123 Hedge Value $11 Total Revenue $205

Bellatrix's cash expenditures are estimated to be around $229 million, resulting in a projected cash deficit of $24 million, which would be covered by the company's credit facility. Its royalties are expected to be a bit higher than I previously thought, due to the reduction in gas cost allowance credits that was seen in its Q4 2016 results. However, the royalty percentage for 2017 may end up a bit lower than Q4 2016, due to the increased proportion of natural gas production, which has a lower royalty percentage (around 5% versus low 20%'s) compared to oil and NGLs.

$ Million Production $82 Transportation $9 Royalties $20 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $25 CapEx $78 Total Expenses $229

The company's original expectations for 2017 involved nearly neutral cash flow, but that was when oil and gas strip prices were around 10% higher than they currently are. While Bellatrix's guidance calls for around $100 million CAD ($75 million USD) funds flow from operations, at current strip prices this may be reduced to around $70-75 million CAD ($52-56 million USD).

Notes About Natural Gas

Canadian natural gas storage levels remain relatively high, so there is going to be continued reliance on higher-than-average net exports to the US to keep inventory levels under control during the injection season. As a result, it is likely that AECO will continue to trade at a significant discount to Henry Hub (around a $1 USD differential currently) until at least winter. Bellatrix's realized price for natural gas would stay in the low $2 USD range with that differential.

Valuation

While the company has substantially reduced its debt, its leverage may still be around 4.0x based on projected 2018 EBITDA at current strip prices. This would put its value at around $0.70-1.00 USD per share. Bellatrix needs the AECO discount to Henry Hub to narrow and/or US natural gas prices to increase for it to be able to get above $1 USD per share again. A $0.25 USD per Mcf increase in its realized natural gas price should increase the company's value by around $0.35-0.40 USD per share.

Conclusion

Bellatrix's natural gas production is expected to grow in 2017, while its oil production decreases. This means around 64% of its oil and gas revenue is expected to come from natural gas. Currently, the situation for Canadian natural gas isn't great as an elevated AECO to Henry Hub differential is expected to linger until at least the winter, while Henry Hub prices continue to stay around $3.

As a result, Bellatrix is likely to have modest cash burn during 2017. The company is able to handle this cash burn via credit facility borrowings, and could also alter its capital expenditure plans if needed, so it should be okay from a liquidity standpoint. However, without an improvement in US natural gas prices and/or the AECO differential, Bellatrix will remain relatively highly leveraged, with a stock price that will have challenges getting and staying above $1 USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.