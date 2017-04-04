Addus HomeCare Is Positioned For Long-Term Growth

Thesis

The baby boomers are getting old. I have written several articles based on this theme. There are some strong demographic trends that will result in a dramatically different atmosphere for certain industries. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is one company that will take advantage of this demographic change. I believe that as more and more people get older they will require more and more assistance. I believe Addus HomeCare will provide the assistance that the large numbers of elderly people need.

About The Company

Addus HomeCare is my favorite type of company. It has a small market cap of $363m and low trading volume with an average of 45,000 shares. The company is largely owned by institutions and insiders. In other words, it flies beneath the radar.

Addus provides personal care services to older adults and disabled persons in the United States. The company's services offer adult day care and assistance with basic daily living. This includes bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, feeding, dressing, medication reminders, housekeeping, and transportation services. Addus primarily serves the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled.

What I Like

Addus has a high P/E at 30.3. This is just under the healthcare industry average. PEG is 0.7 implying the company is a good value based on expected growth. Price/book is 2.3 and is also slightly under the industry average. It also trades at a substantial discount to future cash flow. Valuation metrics vs industry average is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Addus Valuation Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Earnings are strong and have room to run. Next year earnings are expected to increase 46%. Profit is expected to increase 50% over the next two years while cash flow becomes positive.

Return on Equity, Assets, and Capital are 7.9%, 7.4%, and 14% respectively. ROE is under the industry average while ROA and ROC are both above the average in the healthcare industry.

I really like Addus' balance sheet. The company has very little debt with a debt/equity of 16%. The strong balance sheet means the company is well grounded which is what I like to see.

Opportunities And Drivers

The baby boomers are getting older. Addus is just one more company that will benefit from this. As more and more people require advanced care, Addus will flourish.

Addus identifies multiple avenues of growth. These include continuing organic growth and expansion as well as accretive acquisition opportunities. The company currently operates 111 locations in 24 states and serves more than 33,000 customers. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Addus Profile

Source: Addus Healthcare Conference

Addus is a large player in the $56B personal care market. It has produced a 13% CAGR in net service revenues over the past five years, an adj EBITDA CAGR of 14.8%, and an adj net income CAGR of 13.5%. I see these trends continuing for a couple reasons.

First, there is rising consolidation in the industry due to increased regulatory, operating, and technology requirements. This is also a risk and will be discussed in that section. However, the company's strong balance sheet allows it to make acquisitions, if necessary, as consolidation continues.

Second, Addus has driven cost savings. The company has put forward a series of initiatives focused on improving efficiency. It closed a facility, changed its payroll process, renegotiated contracts, and altered strategy all to reduce cost. This is something I really like to see in a company.

However, Addus is not without its risks.

Risks

Addus is in a sector that is undergoing a lot of change. The current administration is trying to repeal (and/or) replace the Affordable Care Act. Addus is dependent on Medicare and Medicaid to pay its customers for Addus' services. Any changes that negatively affect these two programs would negatively affect Addus.

This brings my to my next point which is the company's slim margins. Addus has an operating margin of 6% and a profit margin of 3%. If sudden changes occur and Addus' customers can't pay for their care anymore, it would be bad to say the least. Because of their narrow margins, Addus does not have a lot of wiggle room to lower the price should the government stop paying.

Addus also has significant revenue concentration. The Illinois Department On Aging produced 42% of total revenue in 2016. It is important to remember that Addus is fairly small. I see their revenue sources diversifying as the company expands.

Despite the risk of Medicare and Medicaid, I don't think that people will be left to rot. I think that a solution will happen that will provide care for those who need it. It is up to you to decide if that is what you think will happen.

Final Thoughts

If you want to invest in the aging of the baby boomers, Addus is an excellent choice. The company is small, low volume, and under the radar. It is well rooted with a strong balance sheet and has room to run with high growth expectations. It faces significant risk should any changes happen to Medicare and Medicaid. However, I think that the people who need care will always receive it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.