Why OPEC Fails To Control U.S. Crude Imports, Stocks

OPEC declared it would cut its production as agreed in late November "effective January 1st." Energy market traders and investors have been keeping tabs on weekly U.S. crude imports for signs of a decline in imports for OPEC members, particularly Saudi Arabia, since it promised the most cuts and is the second largest exporter of crude to the U.S. (behind Canada).

Instead of reflecting the expected declines, the data show increases. Crude imports from OPEC countries in 2017 are 11% higher than a year ago, and 9% higher than they were in December.

Imports from Saudi Arabia are 17% higher vs. the same weeks a year ago, and 30% higher than in December.

As a result of higher imports and the refinery 'turnaround' (maintenance) season, U.S. crude stocks have risen by 55 million barrels since the OPEC cut commenced. These increases do not bode well for achieving OPEC's stated goal to reduce global oil inventories of the OECD countries (the U.S. being the largest) to their five-year average anytime soon. They were close to 300 million above the average at the end of December.

OPEC's goal was selected because OECD inventories are reported on a more timely and transparent basis than total global inventories. Data from non-OECD countries, such as China and India, are neither timely nor transparent.

But one issue is that OPEC exports about 70% of its crude oil to non-OPEC countries. OPEC's largest customer base is in Asia and the Pacific.

2016 OPEC Crude Exports Destination MMBD Percent Europe 4.241 18% N. America 2.835 12% Asia + Pacific 14.504 62% Latin America 1.075 5% Africa 0.621 3% M.E. 0.293 1% 23.569

Targeting Cutbacks

OPEC might, it had even suggested, target its reductions to certain areas or countries of the world to achieve its goal. But based on the principle of arbitrage, this would not work in a world where oil is freely traded. If price disparities develop, due to an area being relatively undersupplied, traders will profit by shifting supplies to those markets.

The best and most famous example is the 1973-74 oil embargo. On October 20, 1973, King Faisal had decided to join in an oil embargo against the United States and certain European countries in favor of the Arab position in the Yom Kippur War. In an interview with international media, King Faisal said:

America's complete Israel support against the Arabs makes it extremely difficult for us to continue to supply the United States with oil, or even remain friends with the United States."

While the cutoff of supplies led to a quadrupling of prices, the embargo failed to isolate the punishment to the intended countries. Based on a study by Harvard Business School Professor Robert Stobaugh, the cuts ended up being about equalized around the world. OPEC could not control or direct oil flows on the high seas.

The same is true today. As shown above, imports from OPEC countries increased to the U.S. One result was that the spread between the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped; i.e., WTI became relatively less expensive.

Date OPEC WTI Spread Exports 12/30/2016 53.1 53.86 0.76 686 1/6/2017 53.09 53.34 0.25 727 1/13/2017 52.05 52.08 0.03 704 1/20/2017 52.05 51.84 -0.21 599 1/27/2017 52.51 53.13 0.62 549 2/3/2017 53.18 53.34 0.16 567 2/10/2017 52.93 52.88 -0.05 1026 2/17/2017 53.23 53.2 -0.03 1211 2/24/2017 53.68 54.02 0.34 721 3/3/2017 53.63 53.57 -0.06 897 3/10/2017 52 50.88 -1.12 717 3/17/2017 49.17 48.5 -0.67 550 3/24/2017 48.66 47.85 -0.81 1010

Notes: Prices in $/b and Exports in thousands of barrels per day.

That created export opportunities to export U.S. crudes to Asia and Europe, and U.S. crude exports rose to their higher levels ever in certain weeks this year when the "arb" was open. (Note: The ORB is a weighted index of crudes mainly sold to Asia and Europe.)

Recent reports are that the oversupply in Asian markets has caused Saudi Arabia to discount its prices for April. A survey indicated that Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) will likely reduce its prices further for May.

Another factor driving crude imports are refinery margins. The U.S. refining sector has become a major exporter of petroleum products. It decides how much to import depending on how good refining margins are and how much capacity it has. It will bid away OPEC and non-OPEC crudes from other buyers if the margins make sense.

No Correlation

Another factor to take into account regarding the impacts of OPEC's cut on U.S. imports is that there is no correlation between OPEC production and U.S. crude imports. From January 2013 through February 2017, the correlation was 0%.

The trend in OPEC production rose while U.S. crude imports declined, on balance. The percentage of U.S. crude imports from OPEC countries also fell some.

Imports Model

I modeled U.S. crude oil imports. The three independent variables are supply, demand, and crude time spreads.

For supply, I used both crude oil production as well as "other" supplies, which include natural gas liquids and renewables. These products are liquids that are included in petroleum supplies and have become a sizable component of total petroleum supplies.

For demand, I used refinery inputs. This represents the demand for crude oil since it's processed into products.

The third input is the crude futures time spread. This is the difference between the nearby contract and the four contract out. If the difference (fourth minus first contract) is large enough, as it has been in a 'contango' market, traders have the incentive to buy and store oil for later delivery. Therefore, their demand for imports would increase, and vice versa.

The results of the regression is 89% r-squared. Just as important, each of the three variables have a very b-coefficients (i.e., high statistical value in the regression).

Conclusions

U.S. crude imports from OPEC countries in total, and Saudi Arabia in particular, were expected to drop as OPEC implemented its production cutback. But imports have thus far increased. This contributed to a massive crude oil stock increase in the U.S.

OPEC's goal is to reduce OECD stocks to their 5-year average. But OPEC will have to reduce global stocks in total due to arbitrage.

Oil companies and traders will determine their demand for crude due to price incentives. OPEC cannot dictate how much oil is imported to the U.S. nor U.S. stock levels.

It can only reduce its production. But that does not mean much in the short term if it offsets those declines with increases in sales from inventories.

