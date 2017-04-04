General Electric: Analyst Says $27, I Say $18

The company is cyclical and has no immediate growth prospects thanks to delays in Washington.

Let me start off by saying that I am never one to blindly trust analysts. I was one of the few investors that laughed off analysts' verdict that Chesapeake's equity (NYSE:CHK) was all but doomed (read When Analysts Are Wrong). To me, it's important to look at the facts objectively. Whether you are a bull or a bear, I find it hard to argue against GE's (NYSE:GE) bearish J.P. Morgan analyst. In fact, I would go on to say that the analyst is being extremely generous with his price target of $27.

Premium Valuation Has No Justification

"Premium" is a nice sounding word, but you don't want analysts using that word to describe a stock's valuation. The analyst's price target of $27 implies a "premium" valuation of 4% free cash flow yield. Such a low yield is typically associated with either a growth company or an extremely safe company that can generate consistent cash flows throughout economic cycles.

Given the stock's performance over the past cycle, I think it's safe to say that the company isn't a consistent money maker. Of course, this shouldn't surprise you one bit given GE's business, which essentially involves manufacturing for a variety of industries.

So will there be growth? That is the big question that separates the bulls from the bears. When Trump won the election back in November, GE surged by as much as 9% in the following weeks. Since then, the market has been enamored with new administration's pro-business policies that will hopefully spur growth, leading to more demand for GE's services. Of course, the $1 trillion infrastructure plan also didn't hurt.

However, as time has passed, I think it's become clear that we are probably still years away from any actual stimulus. If the healthcare bill debacle is any indication, GE won't be benefiting from much government tailwind any time soon. Furthermore, an anemic commodity environment could also limit capital dollars spent by energy companies. Yes, capex spending has gone up as the result of commodity prices rebounding from historical lows; but unless they go even higher, it doesn't make sense for oil companies to spend even more. In case you are wondering, I am not bullish on oil (read Death By OPEC).

Be Optimistic, But Be Realistic

What would be an optimistic scenario? Doubling the free cash flow, or perhaps even tripling it? Even then, the stock would only be trading at 11% free cash flow yield at today's price of $29.88, at which point the stock could be considered to be a fringe value play, but nothing spectacular. But such an optimistic assumption requires pie in the sky numbers that in my opinion would never materialize in today's environment.

To avoid disappointment in the future, I think it is best for investors to wait for a pullback. For a large-cap company with no growth in sight, whose business is cyclical, 6% would the absolute minimum free cash flow yield that I would demand (implying $18/share). This may seem very low in comparison to today's price of $29.88, but you shouldn't use market's present euphoria to justify your entry point. It never hurts to simply walk away.

That being said, if you have a compelling argument as to why GE is attractive today, I would love to hear your side of the story in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.