Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Florida East Coast Railway

However, it is likely tied to strategic diversification with the intent of expanding Grupo Mexico's intermodal service.

There are a couple of different ways to look at this deal depending on whether you think it relates to uncertain trade policies, or Mexico's ongoing railroad investigations.

Source: Google Images

Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) announced last week that it had agreed to acquire Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway for $2.1 billion. Some may remember that Fortress Investment Group acquired FEC Industries back in 2007 for $3.5 billion. At this time, FEC Railway reflected nearly 60 percent of FEC Industries $460 million in operating revenues. The other 40 percent was generated by the company's real estate business.

If you took this split for operating revenues, and applied it towards the $3.5 billion acquisition price, you would have had a valuation for FEC Railway at around $2.1 billion back in 2007. With around $265 million in revenues, this would have translated to a premium purchase price of eight times sales.

On the surface, it would appear that Grupo Mexico ended up paying the same price for FEC Railway. It is not clear as to FEC Railway's revenues, estimates as late as 2011 pegged operating revenues at a little over $200 million. If revenues had recovered back to the $250 million level, Grupo Mexico would have paid a slightly higher premium for the same railroad.

What is also ironic is the timing of this deal announcement. Trade relationships between the U.S. and Mexico are not at their best. Trade policy rhetoric from President Trump himself and his administration have led many to believe that the U.S. will be undertaking a closer look at the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). But statements have continuously been geared towards a more negative stance against Mexico, including the need for a border adjustment tax to improve the existing trade deficit.

This may have some thinking that Grupo Mexico's move to acquire U.S.-based rail assets could be a hedge for expectations for a bumpy trade relationship over the neat-term. Owning assets in the U.S. would help diversify Grupo Mexico's ownership of two of Mexico's market share leading Class I railroads in Ferromex and Ferrosur.

On the other hand, a preliminary report by investigations from the Mexican Federal Competition Commission (COFECE) has concluded that conditions for effective competition through connections via trackage rights are nonexistent. This Mexican agency was created over six months ago to provide an assessment of Mexico's railroad industry, and to regulate and monitor trends.

Preliminary findings have concluded that the three top Class I railroads - Ferromex Ferrosur and Kansas City Southern's (NYSE:KSU) Mexico segment - control over 72 percent of the railways in the country. Additionally, it has been stated that these companies have the ability to fix freight rates for connecting railroads, increasing user costs. Other issues related to excessive fees for lack of use on owned tracks, or late cargo deliveries from agreed upon transit times.

By this token, it could also be speculated that Grupo Mexico could be using the FEC Railway deal to diversify its operations in order to counter any structural changes that may lie ahead from the COEFECE's final ruling. A final report is expected to be released towards the end of June or early July.

These two thoughts are not the most likely reasons for Grupo Mexico's decision to acquire FEC Railway in my opinion. The Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) released its assessment of the impact international trade has on the freight railroad industry last week. Highlights included about 50,000 domestic rail jobs accounting for $5.5 billion in annual wages and benefits which were dependent on international trade.

For railroads, global supply chains are connected strongly to North America, as intermediary products are distributed by water and land across borders before finished goods are shipped for warehousing and distribution. The importance of trade transcends the recent negative sentiments from the U.S. to Mexico.

This is not to say that there are not areas for improvement between trade relationships. But rather that there would be substantial impacts to economic activity and employment for the U.S., the rest of North America and other nations if NAFTA were to be radically adjusted.

The statement made by Grupo Mexico was that the deal was an important strategic addition for the company's North American transportation service offering. So the question is, how does FEC Railway fit into Grupo Mexico's service offerings.

As of 2016, Grupo Mexico generated $1.8 billion in sales for its transportation division (Ferromex and Ferrosur). Over 1.2 million railcars were moved during the year. The agricultural segment was the strongest at nearly 30 percent of revenues. Minerals, energy, chemicals and automotive industries were all strong as well. But intermodal revenues only reflected approximately 5.5 percent of the total.

Upon the review of FEC Railway's most recent filings in 2011, nearly 67 percent of freight revenues were derived from intermodal services, and over 81 percent of units carried were intermodal. With exclusive access to Port Everglades and the Port of Miami, FEC Railway's intermodal business opportunity reflected nearly 70 percent of Florida's East Coast total of late.

Adding around $250 million or so of freight revenue to Grupo Mexico would add around 14 percent more revenue. But for the intermodal segment, it would potentially more than double the business. With Maersk Line's new APM Terminals location at the Port of Lazaro Cardenas adding capacity for Kansas City Southern, and Kansas City Southern's stronger Gulf Coast coverage, Grupo Mexico's intermodal capacity growth has been constrained in Mexico. Making a move outside of the country was not only logical, but necessary to expand intermodal offerings.

In the grand scheme of things, moving 80,000 to 100,000 intermodal units from Florida's top two container seaports only amounts to three to five percent of the total TEUs imported/exported in any given year. Both Kansas City Southern and Ferromex have faced challenges at converting highway to rail containers as the cost for trucking has been strongly competitive in Mexico.

On the U.S. East Coast, infrastructure choke points and shorter travel distances also pose challenges for container moves by rail. The majority of container units moving north from Florida via Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and/or CSX (NYSE:CSX) will now be provided through Grupo Mexico. Grupo Mexico's move to acquire FEC Railway will significantly improve its intermodal segment and add solid growth to the transportation division overall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.