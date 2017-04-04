Compliance Drops As Shale Output Putting Pressure On Saudis To Defend Market Share

source: Stock Photo

A lot has been made of OPEC's compliance to the agreed upon quotas to cut oil production, but that has recently started to crumble, as compliance has dropped from 104 percent to 89 percent. Saudi Arabia in particular faces increasing pressure to defend market share as U.S. shale production continues to climb at a rapid pace.

Estimates for this month are for shale production to climb another 100,000 barrels per day, which will force Saudi Arabia to rethink its position on extending production cuts. As it continues to lose market share it may struggle to gain it back once oil demand catches up with supply. It can't afford to give up too much if it doesn't want to become the biggest loser in the output deal.

The Saudi conundrum

What the Saudis face is a lose/lose situation, now that it foolishly initiated the deal for cuts in the first place. If it pushes for extensions, it will further strengthen the position of shale producers and others outside the cartel by raising production and supply. If it ends the deal, it'll result in lower prices, and will make it worse by participants bringing oil back into the market, which will drive prices down even further.

I don't think Saudi Arabia can continue to lose market share and revenue in order to prop up the high-cost OPEC members that have had years to improve their businesses by lowering costs.

The longer the deal is in place the more supply is going to come to market from non-OPEC producers. Even those outside of OPEC that agreed to cuts are lagging significantly behind production quotas agreed to. Even if they were to comply near the end of the deal, it still removed far less oil than expected on average over the six-month period, because they had very low compliance in the early months of the deal.

Over the next couple of months Saudi Arabia will face a lot more pressure as U.S. shale production soars. Even if it caves and enters into an extension of the deal, it would be extremely doubtful it would be willing to carry the load it has been carrying so far.

That means OPEC members haven't complied. Saudi Arabia has tried to give the impression of compliance by taking on far more share of the cuts than it agreed to. It's not going to continue to do that as domestic demand starts to climb with warm weather returning, and air conditioner usage in the country requiring more oil.

Support of Trump for American oil and pipelines

It's no secret President Trump is a strong support of the oil and gas industry, knowing it generates good paying jobs in America.

To that end he is also supporting the pipeline business, which will allow the country to move a lot more oil than it has in the past.

For those reasons we're not going to see the type of negative policies employed during the Obama era, and that will take away a lot of the uncertainty connected to government interference in the market.

This is also encouraging companies operating in the U.S. to be lot more positive about the future they have there. As the price of oil finds organic and fundamental support, we'll see spending rise even more quickly than it has done recently.

Also important is companies don't have to spend as much as in the past to generate similar or better results because of increased productivity.

Shale efficiencies have changed the global oil game

History will probably show that the attempts by OPEC to crush the U.S. shale industry was one of the biggest blunders ever made. It motivated shale producers to improve efficiencies in order to generate a profit at almost any realistic price level. By that I mean a price level where OPEC - even if some of the members of the cartel can produce at lower costs - can't afford to continue on because of their responsibility to support entire countries, rather than the requirement to generate a profit, as the U.S. shale producers only have to do.

Many analysts and investors still don't get the fact shale production isn't primarily being driven by OPEC slightly supporting the price of oil, rather it's because they can produce more because they can make money in most cases with oil at about $45 per barrel. Some can do it for much lower.

In other words, shale producers were going to boost production whether OPEC cut output or not. That wasn't the deciding factor.

After all, does anyone seriously believe shale producers are completing wells and raising production at this pace because OPEC has some production quotas in place for a short period of time? What happens after the deal is over when oil prices come under pressure from the return of OPEC oil to the market?

These companies know that. The financial press apparently doesn't because they continue to report the catalyst for rising U.S. production is the OPEC deal. That makes no sense whatsoever in light of the temporary timeframe of the cuts.

Conclusion

It's an ominous sign to see that compliance in the output deal has dropped 15 percent. It means the participants are losing faith in the outcome and are starting to look out for their own best interests. In reality, that is what they should have been doing all along.

The press is trying to present it as a surety that the deal will be extended, but I'm not so sure that is how it'll play out. There's a legitimate chance it will, but it's obvious there is nothing it's doing to achieve the goals or rebalancing the market.

U.S. oil supply is going to continue to rise, and the companies boosting production are increasingly looking to exports as a way to grow their businesses. The idea that OPEC is going to quietly go along with this is no longer believable, no matter what is asserted or reported.

With or without the extension, oil is not likely to exceed the range of $55 to $60 per barrel on the top end of my outlook, and that is not probable in my view. It may temporarily break above that range, but I don't see it being sustainable with the current level of stockpiles, which will take some time to be drawn down.

If the deal endures for all of 2017, the market will be once again slowed down in the winter months, and domestic demand in the Middle East will be down. Do investors actually believe Saudi Arabia and others that have held back on some production will quietly sit by and wait for several more months before ramping up production because of low domestic demand?

Under that scenario when demand has slowed, supply will come flooding back to the market, effectively erasing whatever temporary gains were achieved by the cuts. This is why I've concluded it would be far better for this deal to be quickly abandoned and the market to dictate the real price of oil based upon actual supply and demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.