The Triggering Of Brexit

Nine months almost to the day after Britain stunned the world with its vote to leave the European Union and four days after the EU feted the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally signed a letter of intent to leave the EU, triggering the 2-year Article 50 process under the Treaty of Lisbon. The low-brow, bilious conduct of the referendum vote begets the low-brow, bilious politics that resulted. Democracy has suffered. Accordingly, the holders of the faith celebrated with almost feral intensity. These merry revelers constituted but 37% of eligible voters. Just over 28% of eligible voters failed to even render an opinion while 36% will continue to rue the day for the foreseeable future. Parliament proved utterly spineless. Sadly, Britain deserves better.

Despite the PM's agenda suggestions, the focus now shifts from Britain to the EU as Brussels ponders the outlines of the divorce and then the future of the EU-UK relationship - negotiations whose complexity will rival any such past endeavor in the post-WWII period. The lack of symmetry in the construct of the Article 50 process is intentional - Brussels sets the agenda, Brussels sets the scope of discussion and Brussels will eventually decide on the final agreement. Like it or not, the EU is a market that is seven times the size of the UK, a fact that allows the EU to dictate the terms of access. Demands will be forthcoming - it will be for Brussels to decide their worthiness for consideration. The UK is now on track to leave the EU in March 2019. What will drive growth in the uncertainty of this interregnum period?

The pound closed at $1.2535 at Friday's market close (31 March), just shy of its 200-day moving average for the first time since plunging just over 11% in a three-day aftermath of the Brexit vote. Friday's market close still places the pound 9.15% below its lowest post during the darkest days of the financial crisis on the 23rd of January 2009 when sterling sold for $1.3798 against the dollar. The pound in the wake of the Brexit vote, provided an immediate price cushion for the greater economy as markets furiously priced in the perceived long-term impact of the vote. Interestingly, the pound scored a slight uptick in the past two days after the submission of the Article 50 letter on Wednesday the 29th of March, a fairly clear signal that the known parameters of Brexit - at least at the moment - have already been priced in. Any further directional movement will likely come from non-Brexit sources until such time when the Brexit negotiations begin in earnest come June.

The yield on the 10-year gilt, followed a somewhat more nuanced path in the immediate wake of the Brexit vote. From a height of 1.665% on the 26th of April 2016, the yield on the 10-year gilt plunged to 0.521% at the market close on the 12th of August as investors piled into gilts as a way of weathering the high levels of uncertainty suddenly unleashed like a long dormant volcano exploding to life. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury hit a post-WWII low of 1.361% almost a month earlier as international capital flows swamped the US government debt market in a mad rush for the world's premier safe harbor vehicle. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year bund went from 0.097% on the 23rd of June to -0.167% by the 7th of July. The yield on the 10-year gilt hit a January 2009 high of 3.70%, which places Friday's market closing yield of 1.143% at just over 69% below the height of the gilt during the darkest days of the financial crisis.

Even with the precipitous drop in the pound, the impact on prices in the greater economy has been slower than first expected to take hold. The average YOY monthly inflation rate in the UK economy through the first six months of 2017 came to 0.70%. By February of this year, that average YOY rate had jumped to 1.50%, with February's YOY rate hitting 2.3% for the highest inflation post since September 2013. YOY inflation rates will continue to rise in subsequent months through the end of summer and into the fall months as the impact of the precipitous decline of the pound in the July-August 2016 timeframe is fully absorbed. The price of Brent crude went from $49.79/barrel in the aftermath of the OPEC decision to cut production among member states on the 30th of November to $56.84/barrel through the end of February for a 14% increase. Since Brent crude is priced in dollars, the 11% drop in the value of the pound against the dollar, the price of energy in sterling terms had a decided impact on household spending, with transportation costs being the primary household expenditure. The price of food increased 0.3% YOY in February following 31 consecutive months of falling prices. Home prices in the UK have increased 6.2% YOY through the end of January after spiking to 9.4% in June YOY in June and falling to a low for the year to 5.3% in November. The YOY average for 2016 of house price growth was 7.4%. The average weekly household spending through the end of 2016 came to £528.90 as consumer confidence slowed. Unsurprisingly, lower income households spent disproportionately on energy, food and housing than did higher income households over the period. The average weekly expenditure on alcohol and tobacco fell below £12.00 for the first time in the data series. In the greater economy, output prices rose 3.7% YOY through the end of February which is the eighth consecutive YOY period of increases with February's post being the highest since December 2011. Input prices, including materials and fuel which are largely priced in dollars, surged 19.1% YOY through the end February, which is the second fastest rate since September 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

That said, GDP increased by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, driven by continued strong consumer spending. The Retail Sales Index for the quarter rose 1.2% on strong consumer-related companies. After hitting a 14-year high in October, retail sales fell back in January. Overall growth in 2016 was 1.8% higher YOY. Much of the gains in consumer spending are coming through leverage. Year-over-year credit card growth rates came to 9.1% in November, 8.7% in December, 8.6% in January, and 9.3% through the end of February. Other loans and advances of credit show similar gains: 11.9% in November, 11.6% in December, 11.5% in January, and 11.1% for February. Outside of food and energy prices, inflation adjusted prices have been slow to migrate through the greater economy and are projected to apply the brakes to consumer spending in the coming months. The Bank of England was quick to flood the economy with liquidity in the first week of August, while dropping its main lending rate to 0.25%, the lowest rate in the bank's 322-year history. Subsequently, the BOE has significantly increased its forward growth estimates for the UK economy to 2% in 2017, up from the 1.4% growth rate projected in November. GDP growth is estimated to hit 1.6% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019. Curiously, the BOE maintained its main lending rate at 0.25% which, in the face of rising inflation projections, is now effectively negative.

For equities, the FTSE 100 Index ended the year up just under 13%, largely due to the preponderance of mining and oil companies that dominate the exchange. Few of these companies have more than a cursory exposure to the UK economy. Mining and resource companies rise and fall with world commodity prices. With the Brexit vote and the decline of the pound, these companies pocketed windfall gains in world currency markets playing the strength of the dollar against a weakened pound. Those issues on the Index with listing on US exchanges include Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) which was up over 49%, Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) up 51.55%, BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) up 62.70%, and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) up 59.25% on the year.

The FTSE 250, however, is dominated by smaller, more domestically-oriented companies with little exposure to international markets or foreign currency risk. The FTSE 250 dropped almost 14% in the immediate wake of the Brexit vote, recovering enough in the balance of the year to squeeze out a 5.58% gain. By comparison, the S&P 500 was up just under 11% on the year.

The ebb and flow of British assets directly related to the Brexit talks will reflect the progress, or lack thereof, of the talks themselves. The more immediate concern comes from the pass-through devaluation of British assets in the face of rising inflation. If inflation continues at its current YOY rate, earnings on UK stocks will have to adjust downward or the BOE will have to raise interest rates, which will hit stock earnings. Still, it appears that markets are pricing in a free trade agreement (FTA) as an endgame result. The question turns abruptly to the timetable of such an occurrence. There is almost no chance of an FTA happening by the conclusion of the formal Article 50 program, now scheduled to conclude in March 2019. CETA, the recently concluded Canadian-EU FTA agreement took a full ten years to complete and is still as we speak wending its way through the ratification process that realistically could consume 6 months in deliberation. The complexity of the CETA agreement pales against a UK-EU FTA agreement. CETA dealt almost exclusively with the commerce of goods between the two trading blocs - a process with a good deal less complexity than the commerce of services and the regulatory regimes that services typically attract when crossing national borders. While the PM's Article 50 letter to the EC expressed the strong hope that Britain's withdrawal from and future FTA relationship with the EU could be conducted simultaneously, the idea was quickly batted down by the EC draft guidelines for the talks that will formally be adopted by the 27-member council on the 29th of April. Only at such a time when the UK becomes a "third country," meaning when Brexit is formally consummated, will the negotiations turn to the issue of the EU-UK future relationship. The non-market sensitive issues of settling Britain's outstanding liabilities with the EU. The exit issue will be explosive as an estimated bill of from €50 billion to €60 billion is deemed outstanding by the EU covering commitments from pension obligations to loan guarantees to gaps in EU budget payments to future infrastructural commitments in Eastern Europe. Without agreement here, the EU is fully prepared to pursue its claims in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, putting any discussions of the future EU-UK relationship on hold for years until an acceptable resolution is found. The pound would most certainly fall further at such an outcome. Markets would swiftly follow suit as the hardest of hard Brexit scenarios comes to fruition. Alarmingly, the probability of such an occurrence is most certainly not zero. The two sides are frighteningly far apart on the issue to date. The EU goal here is to at least hammer out a schedule and timetable for meeting outstanding liabilities over the course of an agreed upon duration of time. The UK goal here is mum. There was no mention whatever of the issue on the PM's letter to the EC. We will know the answer to these questions when Phase 1 concludes - either amicably, irrevocably or more likely somewhere between the two extremes - at year's end.

Equally contentious will be the process of guaranteeing the rights of some 3 million EU citizens currently residing in Britain and about 1 million Britons living throughout the EU. Spain, for example, hosts a large community of retired Britons. Spain might look to cap or limit the scope of future safety net benefits that could end up as a Spanish liability at some future date. The issue of guaranteeing the rights of both Britons and EU citizens residing outside their respective national homelands encompasses a mind-boggling array of issues - including residence definitions, pension rights, unborn children, the ability to move across national borders, claim benefits, marry, divorce, even to commit a crime and avoid deportation. Migrant workers and students each have a different set of rights from those of pensioners or jobseekers crossing national borders. The bottom line of the exercise is who ends up making good on the liability and over what period of time. The legal line of responsibility becomes fiendishly difficult with Britain being a non-EU member state. Both the exit costs and guaranteeing the rights of each other nationals make up Phase 1 of the negotiations, scheduled to run from roughly June through the end of the year.

If all goes well in Phase 1, and the EC draft guidelines has put in place progress benchmarks, Phase II begins the long process of sketching out the broad parameters for the FTA in the post-Brexit era. Phase II will likely run from January through June of 2018.

While the goods portion of the FTA would normally be fairly straightforward (again CETA took 10 years to complete), the UK insistence in not seeking membership in either the single market or the customs union complicates the task enormously. While acknowledging the indivisibility of the four freedoms to the integrity of the single market, Mrs. May nevertheless rejects the founding edifice of the single market and customs union out of hand. In doing so, the UK has also eliminated the Swiss equivalency model as well as the European Economic Area (EEA) model that gives access to the EU single market to Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein - the only two standing FTA paradigms that govern access to the single market outside of full membership to date. The deep and special partnership that is at the heart of the UK proposal for the talks will also exclude a sector-by-sector approach, according to the EC draft guidelines, dealing what appears to be a lethal blow to the British auto industry and its web of international just-in-time supply chains. The introduction of tariff regimes for finished products destined for the EU market, as a result, becomes a logical conclusion. The non-tariff barriers of trade-long lorry lines at the ports, country-by-country lorry quotas with destination EU member states, on-road checks, discriminatory road tolls and weight limits all become part of the picture. The right of cabotage, where a single British lorry carries goods for several EU countries would also be either lost completely or severely restricted. The frictionless, deep and special partnership Mrs. May has in mind will start from this inauspicious beginning.

Tackling the financial services portion of the FTA will be a feat of unprecedented scope. The root dilemma is the loss of passporting, which places banks, insurers and asset managers under the guise of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) of 2004. MIFID spells out the rights around selling financial products and services across national borders from a single EU base country. The Directive also spells out the rules around the soliciting, recruiting and rendering advice to clients as well as rules around advertising and marketing at the local level. Applying for MIFID licensing requires the placement of local capital reserves, maintenance of an office, staff and systems that only becomes feasible in a locality with an existing concentration of clients. The Brexit process now brings all of these concerns to a head as London's financial services sector faces the stark decision to dump EU clients or incur MIFID expenses and relocate all or a portion of their operation to the Continent.

It is in Phase II where the topic of a transitionary arrangement is likely to become an agenda item. The Guidelines specify such a transitional mechanism must not only be clearly defined, but limited in time and subject to effective enforcement mechanisms - as all FTA agreements the world over require. Both the transitional arrangement and any agreement on a FTA would require existing EU regulatory, budgetary, supervisory and enforcement mechanisms - which all require the jurisdictional oversight of the ECJ. Again, not much room for maneuver.

Phase III will likely run from June through roughly October 2018 and, once again, will be a function of the progress made in Phases I and II. This part of the Article 50 program will likely further flesh out the FTA process and any transitional arrangement that will take place to bridge Phase II building blocks with Phase III implementation steps. With everything said thus far, the Guidelines are specific in making sure that any resulting FTA agreement between the EU and a non-member state cannot offer the same benefits as those exercised by a member state.

Somewhere in the mix will fall another contentious subject of newly defined EU frontier borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on one front and Gibraltar and Spain on the other. The Good Friday Agreement (1998) was signed under the pretense that Northern Ireland would forever remain part of the EU through Britain's membership in the bloc, which opened the troubled area for direct EU development grants and funding, which has helped keep the peace for the past 20 years. Britain's bid to leave the EU brings not only the Good Friday agreement into question. Brexit sets up the distinct possibility of reintroducing hard borders between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member-state in its own right, and Northern Ireland, which remained a part of the United Kingdom. Further, complicating the Brexit equation, Northern Ireland voted heavily in the referendum to remain in the EU and was denied legal status, much less a veto, over the Brexit process on appeal to the Supreme Court. The ruling also included the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Gibraltar. Both Mrs. May's Article 50 letter and the EC draft guidelines acknowledge the complexity of the border between the two Irelands. While the reintroduction of a hard border between the two countries, complete with border crossings and custom checks is likely to be avoided, the EC guidelines will necessarily deal with the issue with respect to maintaining the integrity of the EU legal order. The resulting border will not be allowed to become a conduit of illicit goods into the EU or its single market.

A similar border scenario materializes on the frontier of Gibraltar and Spain, a source of irredentist tensions almost since the ceding of the territory to Britain under the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713 that ended the War of the Spanish Succession. In a political nod to Madrid, the EC draft guidelines included a one-line reference to Gibraltar, stating flatly that Madrid would have a veto over any agreement reached by the EU and UK regarding the British territory. While the EC draft guideline does not break new legal ground and accordingly does not convey a veto that did not already exist, the political impact was not lost on either London or Madrid. Madrid continues to dispute the territory's international airport which occupies Spanish land and would most certainly issue a veto over any aviation deal between the EU and UK regarding the latter's use of the disputed facility.

This is a broad sketch of the Article 50 process and the myriad complexities that negotiators will face and hopefully resolve. The task will take time and will extend well beyond the 2-year Article 50 timeframe. The complexity of the talks will be daunting at each and every step in the process, but each of the parties to the discussions has a huge stake in making the talks work. Compromise is obviously in store on many of the opening positions the two sides have published. That said, the political dimension of the discussions will most certainly take precedence over the economic side of the equation. Just how much the political side dominates the final product will largely determine the ongoing valuation of British assets for the duration of the process - and beyond.

